Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : Notice Concerning the Temporary Output Curtailment by Kyushu Electric Power

May 24, 2021
For Immediate Release
Investment Corporation
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
Representative: Tetsuya Nakamura
Executive Officer
(Securities Code: 9284)
Asset Manager
Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.
|
Representative:
|
Tetsuya Nakamura
|
|
CEO & Representative Director
|
Inquiries:
|
Hiroshi Yanagisawa
|
|
Chief Financial Officer
TEL: +81-3-6279-0311
Notice Concerning the Temporary Output Curtailment by Kyushu Electric Power
During the period from May 17 to May 23, 2021, the Kyushu Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Co., Inc. ("Kyushu Electric") conducted its temporary curtailment on renewable energy output in Kyushu under the Renewable Energy Act, pursuant to which electric utility operators are able to suspend energy procurement without compensation for a certain period. Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the "Fund" or "CSIF") hereby provides further update on the impact to the Fund's assets in Kyushu during this period.
1. CSIF PV Plant affected by this Curtailment
Based on the Kyushu Electric notification, energy generation from the Fund's PV Power Plant was temporarily suspended from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm for those power plants for which remote-controlled curtailment (Note) devices has not been installed yet ("Not-installed Power Plant") and for certain time slots Kyushu Electric designated for those power plants for which such devices has already been installed ("Installed Power Plant") on the date provided above.
The following PV Plant was affected by the Curtailment by Kyushu Electric.
|
PV Facility
|
Solar Module Output
|
Date of Temporary
|
(* for Not-installed Power Plant)
|
(MW)
|
Curtailment Suspension
|
|
|
|
S-01_CSShibushi-shi (*)
|
1.22
|
May 23, 2021
|
|
|
|
S-02_CSIsa-shi (*)
|
0.93
|
May 22 and 23, 2021
|
|
|
|
S-04_CSIsa-shiDai-ni (*)
|
2.01
|
May 22 and 23, 2021
|
|
|
|
S-05_CSYusui-cho (*)
|
1.74
|
May 22 and 23, 2021
|
|
|
|
S-06_CSIsa-shiDai-san (*)
|
2.23
|
May 22 and 23, 2021
|
|
|
|
S-08_CSHiji-machi (*)
|
2.57
|
May 23, 2021
|
|
|
|
S-09_CSAshikita-cho (*)
|
2.34
|
May 22 and 23, 2021
|
|
|
|
S-24_CSHiji-machiDai-ni (*)
|
53.40
|
May 23, 2021
|
|
|
(Note) Fund shifts from curtailing output for an entire day to curtailing output in increments and only at peak hours
for those power plants with remote-controlled curtailment devices.
2. The Financial Impact of the Curtailment
The financial impact of this Curtailment is to be provided in the middle of June together with the impact of the curtailments during this month announced in "Notice Concerning the Temporary Output Curtailment by Kyushu Electric Power" released on May 6, 10 and 17, 2021 respectively and the impact of other potential curtailments which will be conducted during this month.
3. Disclosure timing of the Temporary Output Curtailment
Although disclosures for the temporary output curtailment had been made together with the financial impact on the next Monday (next business day if it is not a business day) if the temporary output curtailment is conducted from Monday to next Sunday from the disclosure "Impact of the Temporary Output Curtailment by Kyushu Electric Power" released on May 7, 2019, after "Notice Concerning the Temporary Output Curtailment by Kyushu Electric Power" released on February 22, 2021, the disclosure for the combined fact that the temporary output curtailment has been conducted will be made next Monday (next business day if it is not a business day) if the temporary output curtailment is conducted from Monday to next Sunday and the financial impact will be disclosed monthly basis in the middle of next month so that Canadian Solar O&M Japan K.K., the O&M operator for CSIF, aggregates detailed data on the time slots the curtailment conducted for the Installed Power Plant and the substantial suspended energy output for those power plant to disclose more accurate information.
End
