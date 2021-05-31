Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : Notice Concerning the Temporary Output Curtailment by Kyushu Electric Power

Based on the Kyushu Electric notification, energy generation from the Fund's PV Power Plant was temporarily suspended from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm for those power plants for which remote-controlled curtailment (Note) devices has not been installed yet ("Not-installed Power Plant") and for certain time slots Kyushu Electric designated for those power plants for which such devices has already been installed ("Installed Power Plant") on the date provided above.

During the period from May 24 to May 30, 2021, the Kyushu Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Co., Inc. ("Kyushu Electric") conducted its temporary curtailment on renewable energy output in Kyushu under the Renewable Energy Act, pursuant to which electric utility operators are able to suspend energy procurement without compensation for a certain period. Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the "Fund" or "CSIF") hereby provides further update on the impact to the Fund's assets in Kyushu during this period.

S-24_CSHiji-machiDai-ni (*) 53.40 May 29 and 30, 2021

(Note) Fund shifts from curtailing output for an entire day to curtailing output in increments and only at peak hours

for those power plants with remote-controlled curtailment devices.

2. The Financial Impact of the Curtailment

The financial impact of this Curtailment is to be provided in the middle of June together with the impact of the curtailments during this month announced in "Notice Concerning the Temporary Output Curtailment by Kyushu Electric Power" released on May 6, 10, 17 and 24, 2021 respectively and the impact of other potential curtailments which will be conducted during this month.

3. Disclosure timing of the Temporary Output Curtailment

Although disclosures for the temporary output curtailment had been made together with the financial impact on the next Monday (next business day if it is not a business day) if the temporary output curtailment is conducted from Monday to next Sunday from the disclosure "Impact of the Temporary Output Curtailment by Kyushu Electric Power" released on May 7, 2019, after "Notice Concerning the Temporary Output Curtailment by Kyushu Electric Power" released on February 22, 2021, the disclosure for the combined fact that the temporary output curtailment has been conducted will be made next Monday (next business day if it is not a business day) if the temporary output curtailment is conducted from Monday to next Sunday and the financial impact will be disclosed monthly basis in the middle of next month so that Canadian Solar O&M Japan K.K., the O&M operator for CSIF, aggregates detailed data on the time slots the curtailment conducted for the Installed Power Plant and the substantial suspended energy output for those power plant to disclose more accurate information.

