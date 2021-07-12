Log in
    9284   JP3048590008

CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.

(9284)
  Report
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : Notice Concerning the Temporary Output Curtailment by Kyushu Electric Power

07/12/2021 | 02:02am EDT
July 12, 2021

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Representative: Tetsuya Nakamura

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 9284)

Asset Manager

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.

Representative:

Tetsuya Nakamura

CEO & Representative Director

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Yanagisawa

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-6279-0311

Notice Concerning the Temporary Output Curtailment by Kyushu Electric Power

During the period from July 5 to July 11, 2021, the Kyushu Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Co., Inc. ("Kyushu Electric") conducted its temporary curtailment on renewable energy output in Kyushu under the Renewable Energy Act, pursuant to which electric utility operators are able to suspend energy procurement without compensation for a certain period. Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the "Fund" or "CSIF") hereby provides further update on the impact to the Fund's assets in Kyushu during this period.

1. CSIF PV Plant affected by this Curtailment

Based on the Kyushu Electric notification, energy generation from the Fund's PV Power Plant was temporarily suspended for certain time slots Kyushu Electric designated for those power plants for which remote controlled curtailment devices has already been installed ("Installed Power Plant") on the date provided above.

The following PV Plant was affected by the Curtailment by Kyushu Electric.

PV Facility

Solar Module Output

Date of Temporary

(MW)

Curtailment Suspension

S-10E_CS Minami shimabara-shi East

2.23

July 11, 2021

S-10W_CSMinamishimabara-shi West

1.69

July 11, 2021

S-13 CS Mashiki-machi

47.69

July 11, 2021

(Note) Fund shifts from curtailing output for an entire day to curtailing output in increments and only at peak hours

for those power plants with remote-controlled curtailment devices.

2. The Financial Impact of the Curtailment

The financial impact of this Curtailment is to be provided in the middle of August together with the impact of other potential curtailments which will be conducted during this month.

3. Disclosure timing of the Temporary Output Curtailment

Although disclosures for the temporary output curtailment had been made together with the financial impact on the next Monday (next business day if it is not a business day) if the temporary output curtailment is conducted from Monday to next Sunday from the disclosure "Impact of the Temporary Output Curtailment by Kyushu Electric Power" released on May 7, 2019, after "Notice Concerning the Temporary Output Curtailment by Kyushu Electric Power" released on February 22, 2021, the disclosure for the combined fact that the temporary output curtailment has been conducted will be made next Monday (next business day if it is not a business day) if the temporary output curtailment is conducted from Monday to next Sunday and the financial impact will be disclosed monthly basis in the middle of next month so that Canadian Solar O&M Japan K.K., the O&M operator for CSIF, aggregates detailed data on the time slots the curtailment conducted for the Installed Power Plant and the substantial suspended energy output for those power plant to disclose more accurate information.

End

URL of CSIF: https://www.canadiansolarinfra.com/en/

Disclaimer

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund Inc. published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 06:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
