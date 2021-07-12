Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : Notice Concerning the Temporary Output Curtailment by Kyushu Electric Power

July 12, 2021

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Representative: Tetsuya Nakamura

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 9284)

Asset Manager

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.

Representative: Tetsuya Nakamura CEO & Representative Director Inquiries: Hiroshi Yanagisawa Chief Financial Officer

Notice Concerning the Temporary Output Curtailment by Kyushu Electric Power

During the period from July 5 to July 11, 2021, the Kyushu Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Co., Inc. ("Kyushu Electric") conducted its temporary curtailment on renewable energy output in Kyushu under the Renewable Energy Act, pursuant to which electric utility operators are able to suspend energy procurement without compensation for a certain period. Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the "Fund" or "CSIF") hereby provides further update on the impact to the Fund's assets in Kyushu during this period.

1. CSIF PV Plant affected by this Curtailment

Based on the Kyushu Electric notification, energy generation from the Fund's PV Power Plant was temporarily suspended for certain time slots Kyushu Electric designated for those power plants for which remote controlled curtailment devices has already been installed ("Installed Power Plant") on the date provided above.

The following PV Plant was affected by the Curtailment by Kyushu Electric.

PV Facility Solar Module Output Date of Temporary (MW) Curtailment Suspension S-10E_CS Minami shimabara-shi East 2.23 July 11, 2021 S-10W_CSMinamishimabara-shi West 1.69 July 11, 2021 S-13 CS Mashiki-machi 47.69 July 11, 2021

(Note) Fund shifts from curtailing output for an entire day to curtailing output in increments and only at peak hours

for those power plants with remote-controlled curtailment devices.