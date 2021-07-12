Log in
    9284   JP3048590008

CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.

(9284)
  Report
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : Notice concerning the Impact of the Record Heavy Rainfall in Kyushu region

07/12/2021 | 03:42am EDT
July 12, 2021

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Representative: Tetsuya Nakamura

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 9284)

Asset Manager

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.

Representative:

Tetsuya Nakamura

CEO & Representative Director

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Yanagisawa

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-6279-0311

Notice concerning the Impact of the Record Heavy Rainfall in Kyushu region

We would like to express our deepest condolences to all those affected by the record heavy rainfall in Kyushu region for July 9 to 11, 2021 and our wishes for the earliest possible recovery.

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. ("CSIF") announces that it has conducted a review of the impact upon power generation facilities in connection with the rainfall.

According to the report by Canadian Solar O&M Japan K.K., which is the O&M operator for the CSIF, due to electricity failure in Kyushue Electric Power's area, S-10/CS Minami Shimabara-shi (West) Power Plant and S-5/Yusui-cho Power Plant in that area had been stopping generating electricity from the midnight of July 8 to 7:00 am of July 9 and from the midnight of July 9 to 7:30 am of July 10, respectively. The power generations of these 2 power plants have already been recovered in order.

Additionally, S-10/CS Minami Shimabara-shi (East) Power Plant has been stopping generating electricity from the midnight of July 8 due to anomaly detection at some devices in the power plant caused by the electricity failure in that area. The power generation will be resumed after inspection of those devices.

For other CSIF's PV power plants in the area, there has been no material damages affecting their energy output from the rainfall and the electricity failure in that area as far as known as at 12:00 pm of July 12, 2021.

CSIF will continue to monitor and review its portfolio, and additional disclosure will be made should there be any material developments.

URL of CSIF: https://www.canadiansolarinfra.com/en/

Disclaimer

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund Inc. published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 07:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
