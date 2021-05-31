Log in
CANADIAN SOLAR INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : Notice concerning the early Repayment of the Existing Borrowings

05/31/2021
May 31, 2021

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Representative: Tetsuya Nakamura

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 9284)

Asset Manager

Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.

Representative:

Tetsuya Nakamura

CEO & Representative Director

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Yanagisawa

Chief Financial Officer

TEL: +81-3-6279-0311

Notice concerning the early Repayment of the Existing Borrowings

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. ("CSIF") hereby announces that it has made an early repayment ("Early Repayment") of the existing borrowing ("Existing Borrowing") as follows today.

1. Early Repayment of Existing Borrowing

(in

million yen)

Balance

Repayment

Balance

Early repayment

Type

Lender

before

after

Drawdown date

Maturity date

amount

date

repayment

repayment

Syndicate of

lenders

arranged by

Long

Shinsei

November 29,

November 29,

Bank, Ltd. as

4,249

4,249

-

May 31, 2021

term

2019

2021

an arranger

and MUFG

Bank, Ltd. as

a co-arranger

Total

4,249

4,249

-

-

-

-

(Note) Please refer to "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" issued on November 26, 2019 for the details of the Existing Borrowing.

2. Funds for the Repayment

The proceeds from the investment corporation bonds issued on January 26, 2021 and the issuance of the new investment units whose payment date was March 5, 2021 have been used for the Early Repayment.

(Note) For the issuance of the investment corporation bonds, please refer to the "Notice concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds)" dated January 20, 2021 and, for the issuance of the new investment units, please refer to the "Notice Concerning the Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated February 17, 2021 and the "Notice Concerning the Determination of Price and Other Conditions with regards to the Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated March 1, 2021.

3. Status of borrowings, etc. after the Early Repayment

(in million yen)

Before the Early

After the Early

Increase/

Repayment

Repayment

Decrease

(May 30, 2021)

(May 31, 2021)

Short-term borrowings

6,418

2,168

-4,249

Long-term borrowings

37,318

37,318

-

Total borrowings

43,737

39,487

-4,249

Investment Corporation Bonds

4,900

4,900

-

Total interest-bearing debt

48,637

44,387

-4,249

4. Forecast for the future financial results

There is no change of the outlook for Fiscal Period Ending June 30, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021), Fiscal Period Ending December 31, 2021 (from July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) and Fiscal Period Ending June 30, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) on the "Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended December 31, 2020 (Infrastructure Fund)" released on February 17, 2021.

5. Additional items necessary for appropriate understand and judgements by investors about the information contained herein

For the risks concerning Early Repayment, there is no change to the "Part 1. Fund Information, I. Overview of the Fund, 3. Investment Risks" stated in the Securities Report (the report is in Japanese) on March 30, 2021.

URL of CSIF: https://www.canadiansolarinfra.com/en/

Disclaimer

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund Inc. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 06:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
