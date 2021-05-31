Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : Notice concerning the early Repayment of the Existing Borrowings

The proceeds from the investment corporation bonds issued on January 26, 2021 and the issuance of the new investment units whose payment date was March 5, 2021 have been used for the Early Repayment.

(Note) Please refer to "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" issued on November 26, 2019 for the details of the Existing Borrowing.

Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. ("CSIF") hereby announces that it has made an early repayment ("Early Repayment") of the existing borrowing ("Existing Borrowing") as follows today.

(Note) For the issuance of the investment corporation bonds, please refer to the "Notice concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds)" dated January 20, 2021 and, for the issuance of the new investment units, please refer to the "Notice Concerning the Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated February 17, 2021 and the "Notice Concerning the Determination of Price and Other Conditions with regards to the Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated March 1, 2021.

3. Status of borrowings, etc. after the Early Repayment

(in million yen)

Before the Early After the Early Increase/ Repayment Repayment Decrease (May 30, 2021) (May 31, 2021) Short-term borrowings 6,418 2,168 -4,249 Long-term borrowings 37,318 37,318 - Total borrowings 43,737 39,487 -4,249 Investment Corporation Bonds 4,900 4,900 - Total interest-bearing debt 48,637 44,387 -4,249

4. Forecast for the future financial results

There is no change of the outlook for Fiscal Period Ending June 30, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021), Fiscal Period Ending December 31, 2021 (from July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) and Fiscal Period Ending June 30, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) on the "Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended December 31, 2020 (Infrastructure Fund)" released on February 17, 2021.

5. Additional items necessary for appropriate understand and judgements by investors about the information contained herein

For the risks concerning Early Repayment, there is no change to the "Part 1. Fund Information, I. Overview of the Fund, 3. Investment Risks" stated in the Securities Report (the report is in Japanese) on March 30, 2021.

URL of CSIF: https://www.canadiansolarinfra.com/en/