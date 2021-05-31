Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund : Notice concerning the early Repayment of the Existing Borrowings
05/31/2021
May 31, 2021
For Immediate Release
Investment Corporation
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
Representative: Tetsuya Nakamura
Executive Officer
(Securities Code: 9284)
Asset Manager
Canadian Solar Asset Management K.K.
Representative:
Tetsuya Nakamura
CEO & Representative Director
Inquiries:
Hiroshi Yanagisawa
Chief Financial Officer
TEL: +81-3-6279-0311
Notice concerning the early Repayment of the Existing Borrowings
Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund, Inc. ("CSIF") hereby announces that it has made an early repayment ("Early Repayment") of the existing borrowing ("Existing Borrowing") as follows today.
1. Early Repayment of Existing Borrowing
(in
million yen)
Balance
Repayment
Balance
Early repayment
Type
Lender
before
after
Drawdown date
Maturity date
amount
date
repayment
repayment
Syndicate of
lenders
arranged by
Long
Shinsei
November 29,
November 29,
Bank, Ltd. as
4,249
4,249
-
May 31, 2021
term
2019
2021
an arranger
and MUFG
Bank, Ltd. as
a co-arranger
Total
4,249
4,249
-
-
-
-
(Note) Please refer to "Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds" issued on November 26, 2019 for the details of the Existing Borrowing.
2. Funds for the Repayment
The proceeds from the investment corporation bonds issued on January 26, 2021 and the issuance of the new investment units whose payment date was March 5, 2021 have been used for the Early Repayment.
(Note) For the issuance of the investment corporation bonds, please refer to the "Notice concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds)" dated January 20, 2021 and, for the issuance of the new investment units, please refer to the "Notice Concerning the Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated February 17, 2021 and the "Notice Concerning the Determination of Price and Other Conditions with regards to the Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" dated March 1, 2021.
3. Status of borrowings, etc. after the Early Repayment
(in million yen)
Before the Early
After the Early
Increase/
Repayment
Repayment
Decrease
(May 30, 2021)
(May 31, 2021)
Short-term borrowings
6,418
2,168
-4,249
Long-term borrowings
37,318
37,318
-
Total borrowings
43,737
39,487
-4,249
Investment Corporation Bonds
4,900
4,900
-
Total interest-bearing debt
48,637
44,387
-4,249
4. Forecast for the future financial results
There is no change of the outlook for Fiscal Period Ending June 30, 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021), Fiscal Period Ending December 31, 2021 (from July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) and Fiscal Period Ending June 30, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022) on the "Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended December 31, 2020 (Infrastructure Fund)" released on February 17, 2021.
5. Additional items necessary for appropriate understand and judgements by investors about the information contained herein
For the risks concerning Early Repayment, there is no change to the "Part 1. Fund Information, I. Overview of the Fund, 3. Investment Risks" stated in the Securities Report (the report is in Japanese) on March 30, 2021.
