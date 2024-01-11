The Board of Directors of Canadian Utilities Limited declared a first quarter dividend of 45.31 cents per Class A non-voting and Class B common share, a 1% increase over the 44.86 cents paid in each of the four previous quarters. This common share dividend is payable March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 1, 2024.
Canadian Utilities Limited
Equities
CU
CA1367178326
Multiline Utilities
|Jan. 09
