Canadian Utilities Limited(TSX:CU.PRJ) dropped from S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index

Canadian Utilities Limited is a Canada-based diversified global energy infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in three business activities: Utilities, Energy Infrastructure and Retail Energy. Utilities business includes electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations. Energy Infrastructure business includes electricity generation, energy storage, and industrial water solutions. Retail Energy business includes electricity and natural gas retail sales and whole-home solutions, included in the Corporate & Other segment.

Sector Multiline Utilities