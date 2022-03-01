Log in
CWB announces new Board Chair: Sarah Morgan-Silvester

03/01/2022 | 05:50pm EST
CWB Financial Group (TSX: CWB) today announced Sarah Morgan-Silvester, OBC, has been unanimously selected by her fellow directors as CWB's new Board Chair, subject to her re-election as a director at CWB's annual general meeting on April 7, 2022. Morgan-Silvester will succeed Robert (Bob) Phillips, who will retire at the conclusion of the annual general meeting, having served as Board chair for the past six years and as a CWB director since 2001.

"I am honoured to take on this role at such an incredible time for CWB," said Morgan-Silvester. "Our strong differentiated business model, focus to deliver an unrivaled client experience, and continued growth in Ontario positions us well to offer ongoing value for our stakeholders. I appreciate the Board's confidence, and look forward to continuing to work with my fellow directors and our talented management team to further CWB's strategic priorities and build on the achievements realized under Bob's exceptional leadership."

"CWB's Board of Directors will absolutely benefit from Sarah's conscientious leadership, strong business acumen, and wealth of knowledge and experience in financial services," said Phillips. "She has played a critical role in oversight of development of CWB's risk framework as the inaugural chair of our Risk Committee, and always brings a thoughtful, strategic perspective to the table."

Morgan-Silvester is a Corporate Director with a background in financial services and was previously EVP, Personal Financial Services and Wealth Management of HSBC Bank Canada, and President and CEO of HSBC Trust Company (Canada). She served in the past as Chancellor of the University of British Columbia, Chair of Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, Chair of BC Women's Hospital and Health Centre Foundation and as a director of ENMAX Corporation, the C.D. Howe Institute, the Vancouver Foundation, and Family Services of the North Shore. Morgan-Silvester received a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) from the University of British Columbia and is a Fellow of the Institute of Canadian Bankers. She also holds a Human Resources and Compensation Committee designation from the Directors College. Morgan-Silvester was a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, Association of Women in Finance Lifetime Achievement Award, Influential Women in Business Lifetime Achievement Award, WXN's Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 award and has been appointed to the Order of British Columbia. She first joined CWB's Board of Directors in 2014 and has served as Chair of the Risk Committee since it was formed in 2015.

For more information, contact:

Angela Saveraux
Assistant Vice President, Marketing and Public Relations
Canadian Western Bank
780-722-3578
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Canadian Western Bank published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:48:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
