Canadian Western Bank : CWB donates $20,000 to Legacy of Hope Foundation

Edmonton, AB , September 16, 2021 - CWB has donated $20,000 to the Legacy of Hope Foundation (LHF), part of a pledge announced in June 2021 to provide immediate new funding to a national organization that aids reconciliation in Canada, educates and builds awareness about the impacts of the Residential School System. The LHF will use the funding to develop materials that informs Canadians about Indigenous history and solutions that further equality, hope and healing.'Reconciliation isn't just about individuals, government, or even Indigenous Peoples, it is about all of us in Canada, and that includes the small, large, public and private organizations, working collaboratively to take action that addresses the injustices that continue to impact Indigenous Peoples today,' said Teresa Edwards, Executive Director and In-House Legal Counsel for LHF. 'Together, we are strong, and organizations such as CWB not only demonstrate this, but they also embody the effort within their own work. We graciously thank the entire team at CWB for their donation. We will use these funds to reprint popular exhibitions that will educate thousands more Canadians about Indigenous history, its ongoing impacts, and identify solutions that strive for equality.''The impacts of colonialism continue to be a source of pain and intergenerational trauma for Indigenous Peoples, and we stand in support of any individuals impacted,' says Mark Stafford, Vice President, Ontario. 'We believe that CWB has a critical role in reconciliation, and that concrete steps like this donation to the LHF is just one small step. Through community, support and sharing, learning, representation and talent and performance, we are committed to this journey and the work ahead.'The LHF is a national, Indigenous-led, charitable organization that has been working to promote healing and reconciliation in Canada for over 20 years. The LHF's goal is to educate and raise awareness about the history and existing intergenerational impacts of theresidential and day school systems and subsequent Sixties Scoop on Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) Survivors, their descendants, and their communities to promote hope and healing in Canada. The LHF works to encourage people to address discriminationand injustices in order to contribute to the equality, dignity, and respectful treatment of Indigenous Peoples and to foster reconciliation.The LHF has more than 20 educational exhibitions that promote awareness of Indigenous history that are free to borrow, and is working on making exhibitions available online. LHF also has curriculum for K-12 and adults, along with activity guides, workshops and training designed to educate Canadians about Indigenous history and the shared history of residential and day schools, the Sixties Scoop, etc. The LHF works to develop empathy and understanding so as to eliminate racism for future generations.To purchase any resource, or an Orange T-Shirt or to donate to the LHF, or for more information about the LHF visit the website at www.legacyofhope.ca. Their charitable number is 863471520RR0001.Teresa Edwards, B.A., LL.B./J.D., Executive Director & In-House Legal Counsel613.237.4806 ext.303Marcus Miller, Manager, External Communications, CWB780.717.4001