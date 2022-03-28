Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Western Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWB   CA13677F1018

CANADIAN WESTERN BANK

(CWB)
Canadian Western Bank : CWB recognized by the Globe and Mail's Women Lead Here benchmark of executive diversity

03/28/2022
CWB is pleased to announce its recognition in the Globe and Mail's 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here. The full list for 2022 highlights businesses that have made tangible, systemic organizational progress related to executive gender parity, and identifies Canadian corporations with best-in-class executive gender diversity.

"We know that definitive progress is possible when we make an intentional effort to further gender diversity in our business," says Chris Fowler, President and Chief Executive Officer, CWB Financial Group. "We're investing in coaching and leadership programs, practicing thoughtful succession planning, and actively building our talent pipeline with a focus on gender parity and cultural diversity, both of which we believe are incredibility important to our future success. We know that diverse leadership teams can enable strong engagement and productivity, drive innovation, offer increased revenue opportunities, and ultimately strengthen our ability to draw from the deepest talent pool available. This is one of the ways we'll continue to best serve the communities and clients across Canada with whom we partner."

For moreinformation:

Marcus Miller, Manager, External Communications

[email protected]

780.717.4001

Disclaimer

Canadian Western Bank published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 20:52:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
