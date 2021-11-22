Canadian Western Bank : CWB supports BC communities affected by extreme weather

CWB Financial Group is providing support to clients and communities affected by the disastrous flooding and extreme weather. Through a monetary donation to the Canadian Red Cross and personalized help for impacted banking clients and employees, CWB continues to be guided by its people first value in crisis situations.

"As severe weather devastates infrastructure, clients and the communities in which we live and work, our values move us to provide fast care and support," says Blaine Forer, Senior VP & Regional General Manager, BC Region. "Our financial commitment to the Red Cross and proactive communication to clients and employees will contribute to immediate and long-term relief for the region."

CWB will help clients impacted by flooding and will review circumstances on a case-by-case approach. Affected clients are encouraged to contact their relationship manager to discuss possible options.

CWB banking centres will accept public donations for the Canadian Red Cross from November 22 to December 10, 2021.

Media contact:

Marcus Miller, Manager, External Communications

[email protected]

780.717.4001