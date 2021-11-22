Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Western Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWB   CA13677F1018

CANADIAN WESTERN BANK

(CWB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian Western Bank : CWB supports BC communities affected by extreme weather

11/22/2021 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CWB Financial Group is providing support to clients and communities affected by the disastrous flooding and extreme weather. Through a monetary donation to the Canadian Red Cross and personalized help for impacted banking clients and employees, CWB continues to be guided by its people first value in crisis situations.

"As severe weather devastates infrastructure, clients and the communities in which we live and work, our values move us to provide fast care and support," says Blaine Forer, Senior VP & Regional General Manager, BC Region. "Our financial commitment to the Red Cross and proactive communication to clients and employees will contribute to immediate and long-term relief for the region."

CWB will help clients impacted by flooding and will review circumstances on a case-by-case approach. Affected clients are encouraged to contact their relationship manager to discuss possible options.

CWB banking centres will accept public donations for the Canadian Red Cross from November 22 to December 10, 2021.

Media contact:

Marcus Miller, Manager, External Communications

[email protected]

780.717.4001

Disclaimer

Canadian Western Bank published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 20:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CANADIAN WESTERN BANK
03:15pCANADIAN WESTERN BANK : CWB supports BC communities affected by extreme weather
PU
11/15CANADIAN WESTERN BANK : Second flagship banking centre to better serve Edmonton's south ce..
PU
11/04Canada Stocks Hit Record Highs; Focus On Canada's Banks
MT
11/04Barclays On OSFI Lifting Capital Restrictions For Canada's Banks
MT
10/25CANADIAN WESTERN BANK : CWB to announce fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results on December..
PU
09/16CANADIAN WESTERN BANK : CWB donates $20,000 to Legacy of Hope Foundation
PU
09/14Today on Wall Street: Core inflation is lower than expected
09/14ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Apple, Bank of America, Cisco, DT Midstream, Halliburton...
09/13CANADIAN WESTERN BANK : Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James
MT
09/10RF CAPITAL : Secures $200 Million Revolving Credit Facility
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN WESTERN BANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 021 M 804 M 804 M
Net income 2021 311 M 245 M 245 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 2,95%
Capitalization 3 424 M 2 701 M 2 696 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 593
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart CANADIAN WESTERN BANK
Duration : Period :
Canadian Western Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN WESTERN BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 39,30 CAD
Average target price 42,38 CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher H. Fowler President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
R. Matthew Rudd Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Lawrence Phillips Chairman
Darrell Robert Jones Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Vladimir Ahmad Senior Vice President-Operations & Transformation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN WESTERN BANK37.32%2 710
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.64%475 561
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION49.79%371 557
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.11%244 148
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.61%207 065
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY61.76%194 657