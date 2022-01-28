Log in
Canadian Western Bank : CWB to announce first quarter 2022 results on February 25 2022

01/28/2022 | 01:33pm EST
CWB Financial Group (TSX:CWB) (CWB) will release our first quarter 2022 results on February 25, 2022 via newswire at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) and CWB Management will host a conference call with analysts on the same day at 1:00 p.m ET. A copy of the news release, supplemental financial results and conference call presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.cwb.com/investor-relations/quarterly-reports.

Analyst conference call (Webcast)
Webcast

Analyst conference call (Dial in)(416) 764-8688 (Toronto) | 1 (888) 390-0546 (Toll-free)
Conference ID 51047947

Conference call replay Available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, March 4, 2022
(416) 764-8677 (Toronto) | 1 (888) 390-0541 (Toll-free)
Passcode 047947 #

Analysts who would like to pose questions and who have not been previously pre-qualified should call Chris Williams, AVP, Investor Relations at 780-508-8229.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Chris Williams
AVP, Investor Relations
CWB Financial Group
Phone: 780-508-8229
Email: [email protected]


Disclaimer

Canadian Western Bank published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 115 M 873 M 873 M
Net income 2022 334 M 262 M 262 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,97x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 3 415 M 2 676 M 2 674 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 2 617
Free-Float -
Chart CANADIAN WESTERN BANK
Duration : Period :
Canadian Western Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN WESTERN BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 38,07 CAD
Average target price 42,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher H. Fowler President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
R. Matthew Rudd Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Lawrence Phillips Chairman
Darrell Robert Jones Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Robert A. Manning Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN WESTERN BANK4.88%2 686
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-8.23%427 807
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.20%367 299
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%250 828
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.05%208 901
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.4.23%204 238