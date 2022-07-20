Log in
    CWB   CA13677F1018

CANADIAN WESTERN BANK

(CWB)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:58 2022-07-20 pm EDT
24.92 CAD   -0.60%
CANADIAN WESTERN BANK(TSX : CWB.PRB) dropped from S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index
CI
Cathedral Energy Services Soars 24% as Says To Buy Altitude Energy's Drilling Business For US$100 Million
MT
Cathedral Energy Services To Buy Altitude Energy's Drilling Business For US$100 Million
MT
Canadian Western Bank : CWB to announce third quarter 2022 results on August 26, 2022

07/20/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
CWB Financial Group (TSX:CWB) (CWB) will release our third quarter 2022 results on August 26, 2022 via newswire at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) and CWB Management will host a conference call with analysts on the same day at 10:00 a.m ET. A copy of the news release, supplemental financial results and conference call presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.cwb.com/investor-relations/quarterly-reports.

Analyst conference call (Webcast)
https://app.webinar.net/dp2k58erXNG

Analyst conference call (Dial in)
(416) 764-8688 (Toronto) | 1 (888) 390-0546 (Toll-free)
Conference ID 06609647

Conference call replay
Available until 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, September 2, 2022
(416) 764-8677 (Toronto) | 1 (888) 390-0541 (Toll-free)
Passcode 609647 #

Analysts who would like to pose questions and who have not been previously pre-qualified should call Chris Williams, AVP, Investor Relations at 780-508-8229.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Chris Williams
AVP, Investor Relations
CWB Financial Group
Phone: 780-508-8229
Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

Canadian Western Bank published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 17:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 093 M 849 M 849 M
Net income 2022 326 M 253 M 253 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,99x
Yield 2022 4,89%
Capitalization 2 317 M 1 799 M 1 799 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 617
Free-Float 97,5%
Managers and Directors
Christopher H. Fowler President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
R. Matthew Rudd Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sarah A. Morgan-Silvester Chairman
Azfar Karimuddin Chief Information Officer
Robert A. Manning Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN WESTERN BANK-32.51%1 797
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.40%337 282
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.49%267 975
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.82%220 841
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.15%162 718
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%161 391