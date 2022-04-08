Canadian Western Bank : Report of Voting Results (PDF, 0.2MB)
CANADIAN WESTERN BANK
Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders
Thursday, April 7, 2022
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102-Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following sets out the matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders of Canadian Western Bank held on April 7, 2022. Each of the matters set out below is described in detail in the Management Proxy Circular issued in connection with this meeting and is available atwww.cwb.com/Proxy-Circular-2022.
1. Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following 11 nominees was elected as a director of Canadian Western Bank.
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Andrew J. Bibby
60,814,974
99.05
585,839
0.95
Marie Y. Delorme
61,228,654
99.72
172,159
0.28
Maria Filippelli
61,027,443
99.39
373,370
0.61
Christopher H. Fowler
60,636,423
98.76
764,390
1.24
Linda M.O. Hohol
60,503,044
98.54
897,769
1.46
Robert A. Manning
55,130,882
89.79
6,269,931
10.21
E. Gay Mitchell
61,084,846
99.49
315,967
0.51
Sarah A. Morgan-Silvester
61,129,457
99.56
271,356
0.44
Margaret J. Mulligan
61,253,473
99.76
147,340
0.24
Irfhan A. Rawji
61,276,929
99.80
123,884
0.20
Ian M. Reid
58,725,236
95.64
2,675,577
4.36
2. Appointment of Auditors
On a vote by ballot, KPMG LLP was reappointed as the auditors of Canadian Western Bank.
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
61,304,666
99.75
153,545
0.25
3. Approach to Executive Compensation
On a vote by ballot, an advisory resolution was passed approving Canadian Western Bank's approach to executive compensation.
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Against
% Votes Against
59,478,945
96.87
1,921,868
3.13
Dated April 8, 2022
CANADIAN WESTERN BANK
"David Parkatti"
David Parkatti
Vice President and Acting General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
