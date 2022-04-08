Log in
04/07CANADIAN WESTERN BANK : AGM Presentation
PU
04/01Canadian Western Bank Makes Changes To Executive Team
MT
04/01Canadian Western Bank Announces Appointments to Executive Team
CI
Canadian Western Bank : Report of Voting Results (PDF, 0.2MB)

04/08/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
CANADIAN WESTERN BANK

Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders

Thursday, April 7, 2022

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following sets out the matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders of Canadian Western Bank held on April 7, 2022. Each of the matters set out below is described in detail in the Management Proxy Circular issued in connection with this meeting and is available at www.cwb.com/Proxy-Circular-2022.

1. Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 11 nominees was elected as a director of Canadian Western Bank.

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Andrew J. Bibby

60,814,974

99.05

585,839

0.95

Marie Y. Delorme

61,228,654

99.72

172,159

0.28

Maria Filippelli

61,027,443

99.39

373,370

0.61

Christopher H. Fowler

60,636,423

98.76

764,390

1.24

Linda M.O. Hohol

60,503,044

98.54

897,769

1.46

Robert A. Manning

55,130,882

89.79

6,269,931

10.21

E. Gay Mitchell

61,084,846

99.49

315,967

0.51

Sarah A. Morgan-Silvester

61,129,457

99.56

271,356

0.44

Margaret J. Mulligan

61,253,473

99.76

147,340

0.24

Irfhan A. Rawji

61,276,929

99.80

123,884

0.20

Ian M. Reid

58,725,236

95.64

2,675,577

4.36

2. Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by ballot, KPMG LLP was reappointed as the auditors of Canadian Western Bank.

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

61,304,666

99.75

153,545

0.25

3. Approach to Executive Compensation

On a vote by ballot, an advisory resolution was passed approving Canadian Western Bank's approach to executive compensation.

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

59,478,945

96.87

1,921,868

3.13

Dated April 8, 2022

CANADIAN WESTERN BANK

"David Parkatti"

David Parkatti

Vice President and Acting General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Canadian Western Bank published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 21:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
