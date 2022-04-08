Canadian Western Bank : Report of Voting Results (PDF, 0.2MB)

CANADIAN WESTERN BANK

Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders

Thursday, April 7, 2022

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, the following sets out the matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders of Canadian Western Bank held on April 7, 2022. Each of the matters set out below is described in detail in the Management Proxy Circular issued in connection with this meeting and is available at www.cwb.com/Proxy-Circular-2022.

1. Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 11 nominees was elected as a director of Canadian Western Bank.

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Andrew J. Bibby 60,814,974 99.05 585,839 0.95 Marie Y. Delorme 61,228,654 99.72 172,159 0.28 Maria Filippelli 61,027,443 99.39 373,370 0.61 Christopher H. Fowler 60,636,423 98.76 764,390 1.24 Linda M.O. Hohol 60,503,044 98.54 897,769 1.46 Robert A. Manning 55,130,882 89.79 6,269,931 10.21 E. Gay Mitchell 61,084,846 99.49 315,967 0.51 Sarah A. Morgan-Silvester 61,129,457 99.56 271,356 0.44 Margaret J. Mulligan 61,253,473 99.76 147,340 0.24 Irfhan A. Rawji 61,276,929 99.80 123,884 0.20 Ian M. Reid 58,725,236 95.64 2,675,577 4.36

2. Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by ballot, KPMG LLP was reappointed as the auditors of Canadian Western Bank.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 61,304,666 99.75 153,545 0.25

3. Approach to Executive Compensation

On a vote by ballot, an advisory resolution was passed approving Canadian Western Bank's approach to executive compensation.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 59,478,945 96.87 1,921,868 3.13

Dated April 8, 2022

CANADIAN WESTERN BANK

"David Parkatti"

David Parkatti

Vice President and Acting General Counsel and Corporate Secretary