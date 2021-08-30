Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canadian Western Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWB   CA13677F1018

CANADIAN WESTERN BANK

(CWB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toronto stocks slip as oil drops from four-week high

08/30/2021 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Canada's energy-heavy main stock index slipped on Monday as oil prices fell from a four-week peak, although technology stocks tracked gains in the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq to an all-time high.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 66.33 points, or 0.32%, at 20,578.31, with energy stocks sliding 0.6%.

Technology was the only major Canadian sector to post gains by 9:52 a.m. ET (1352 GMT), with the boost to the main index from dovish remarks by the U.S. Federal Reserve last week wearing off.

Trading in Canadian equities has been volatile in August - a seasonally weak period for stocks - but the TSX index is still on track for its seventh straight month of gains as investors remain confident in a global economic recovery.

"Investors should be feeling more comfortable and more inclined to commit money to equities as there will be no imminent tapering or Federal Reserve rate hikes," said Brandon Michael, senior analyst at ABC funds.

"Investors were anxious all summer about the Fed tapering and higher interest rates, (but) Powell has effectively kick the can down the road."

Despite surging 9.2% last week, energy stocks were tracking their second month of declines on caution over slowing U.S. and Chinese economic growth and a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"There is a lot of weakness in the energy sector right now so there maybe profit taking from the bounce we've seen in energy stocks the last week," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

HIGHLIGHTS

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Canadian Western Bank and Nuvei Corp.

* NFI Group Inc fell 6.3%, the most on the TSX, after CIBC cut its rating on the stock to "neutral".

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new low. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN WESTERN BANK 2.49% 37.06 Delayed Quote.26.45%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.40% 72.52 Delayed Quote.38.22%
NFI GROUP INC. -5.52% 29.8 Delayed Quote.30.93%
NUVEI CORPORATION 1.30% 163.27 Delayed Quote.107.34%
All news about CANADIAN WESTERN BANK
10:05aToronto stocks slip as oil drops from four-week high
RE
09:58aCANADIAN WESTERN BANK : CWB reports third quarter 2021 financial and strategic p..
AQ
09:58aCANADIAN WESTERN BANK : CWB declares dividends in August 2021
AQ
09:12aCANADIAN WESTERN BANK : Price Target Raised to $43 at Scotiabank
MT
08:45aCANADIAN WESTERN BANK BRIEF : Raised To a Buy With $40 Price Target at Veritas, ..
MT
08/27CANADIAN WESTERN BANK : Supplemental Financial Report (PDF, 0.5MB)
PU
08/27Canadian Western Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
08/27CANADIAN WESTERN BANK : Reports Q3 Adjusted EPS of $1.01, Beating Forecast
MT
08/27CANADIAN WESTERN BANK : Shareholders Report (PDF, 2.4MB)
PU
08/27CANADIAN WESTERN BANK : Conference Call Slides (PDF, 0.6MB)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANADIAN WESTERN BANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 023 M 812 M 812 M
Net income 2021 310 M 246 M 246 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 3,20%
Capitalization 3 191 M 2 526 M 2 532 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 593
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart CANADIAN WESTERN BANK
Duration : Period :
Canadian Western Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANADIAN WESTERN BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 36,19 CAD
Average target price 40,65 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher H. Fowler President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
R. Matthew Rudd Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Lawrence Phillips Chairman
Darrell Robert Jones Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Vladimir Ahmad Senior Vice President-Operations & Transformation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANADIAN WESTERN BANK26.45%2 526
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.32%487 219
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION40.18%357 549
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY65.04%204 540
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.72%193 300
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.56%160 491