For the Six months ended April 30, 2024
Management Discussion & Analysis
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
CANAF INVESTMENTS INC.
Management Discussion and Analysis for the six months ended April 30, 2024
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
INTRODUCTION
Date Prepared: 24th June 2024
This Management Discussion and Analysis, ("MDA") covers the operations of Canaf Investments Inc. ("Canaf" or the "Corporation") for the six months ended April 30, 2024 and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended April 30, 2024 and the audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended October 31, 2023 and related notes. The Financial Statements are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Canaf's accounting policies are described in Note 2 of the unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended April 30, 2024 and the audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended October 31, 2023. The consolidated financial statements together with this MDA are intended to provide investors with a reasonable basis for assessing the financial performance of the Corporation.
All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, the presentation currency of the Corporation, unless otherwise stated. The Corporation's listing on the TSX-V is also quoted in Canadian Dollars. Effective April 21, 2023 the Corporation changed its presentation currency to Canadian dollars (previously US dollars). This change in presentation currency has been applied retrospectively as if the new presentation currency had always been the Corporation's presentation currency.
Additional information relating to the Corporation is available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. or at Corporation's website at www.canafinvestments.com.
CANAF INVESTMENTS INC.
Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six months ended April 30, 2024
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS
Canaf is a British Columbia Corporation having continued from Alberta, with two wholly owned subsidiaries in South Africa, Quantum Screening and Crushing (Pty) Limited ("Quantum"), and Canaf Investments (Pty) Ltd, ("Canaf Ltd").
Quantum, through its 70% owned subsidiary, Southern Coal (Pty) Ltd. ("Southern Coal"), processes anthracite coal into de-volatised anthracite (calcined anthracite) for sale mostly to steel and ferromanganese manufacturers as a substitute product for coke.
Canaf Investments (Pty) Ltd, incorporated in 2019, acts as Canaf's South African holding company with the intention of creating a diverse Corporation focused on sustainable and long-term growth sectors within South Africa. Canaf Investments (Pty) Ltd owns 100% of Canaf Estate Holdings (Pty) Ltd., ("CEH") and 100% of Canaf Agri (Pty) Ltd.
Southern Coal - Calcined Anthracite, South Africa
Southern Coal produces calcined anthracite, which is primarily sold as a substitute to coke in sintering processes, by feeding anthracite coal through its rotary kiln, at temperatures between 900 and 1100 degrees centigrade; the volatiles are driven off and the effective carbon content increased. Southern Coal supplies world leading steel and ferromanganese producers in South Africa from its operation near Newcastle, KwaZulu Natal.
Canaf Estate Holdings - Property Investments, South Africa
CEH is a property investment company focused on acquiring, redeveloping and renting properties primarily within the suburbs of the old Johannesburg CBD. CEH made its first property acquisition in August 2019, and as at April 30, 2024 owned 7 properties, with a total value of approximately R10.4 million. The CEH property portfolio is projecting to generate net pre-tax returns of approximately 14%.
Canaf Agri - Agriculture Projects, South Africa
Newly incorporated, Canaf Agri is exploring investment opportunities in the agriculture sector in South Africa.
CANAF INVESTMENTS INC.
Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six months ended April 30, 2024
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
OVERALL PERFORMANCE AND OUTLOOK
The six months ended April 30, 2024 demonstrates another strong financial performance for the Corporation. Sales for the six months ended April 30, 2024 increased by 22% compared to the previous year, generating year-to-date revenues of CAN$15,819,050 (2023: CAN$12,975,798). For the period, the Corporation recorded a net income for shareholders of CAN$780,406 (2023: CAN$733,008), up 6.5% on the same period last year which reflects an earnings per share year to date of CAN$0.0165/per share.
The strong improvement in sales in comparison to the previous year is due to increased sales tonnes as well an upward adjustment to pricing caused by increased cost of raw materials. Increases to the overhead cost bases have resulted in reduced net margins against a growing sales base primarily as a result of Southern Coal absorbing some operational costs to assist its core customers as well as appreciating the global downward trend in the coal and reductant market.
As predicted, Q2 2024 represented a 35% reduction in sales compared with Q1 2024 (Q2: CAN$6,202,779, Q1: CAN$9,616,272) caused by key customers temporarily reducing their output and carrying out maintenance projects, however Q3 is currently expected to see a recovery of sales closer to that of Q1.
The Corporation's property division (CEH) acquired another property during the last quarter and remains on track to grow its value to between R15million and R20million by the end of the financial year. The Corporation remains positive on the opportunity of investing in CEH and remains on track to generate a pre-tax yield of approximately 14% by the end of financial year.
The Corporation continued to support the local community, suppliers, businesses and students via various social development programs, learnerships, and enterprise funding schemes for new businesses. Total contributions for the six-month period amounted to approximately CAN$47,653 which represents similar spend levels to the first 6 months of 2023.
The Corporation continues to explore new investment opportunities both aligned to the existing calcining business, as well as in new sectors. A South African investment division is also being explored and the Corporation hopes that this will be formalised before the end of the current year. The Corporation remains focused on long-term sustainable, and socially responsible growth, within South Africa.
Effective 21st April 2023, the Corporation changed its reporting currency from US dollars to Canadian dollars. This change in reporting currency has been applied retrospectively as if the new currency has always been the Corporation's reporting currency. Management decided to change its reporting currency to Canadian Dollars, so it aligns with the
currency of its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
As of April 30, 2024, shareholder equity stood at CAN$10.1 million, which relates to a book value per share of CAN$0.213.
CANAF INVESTMENTS INC.
Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six months ended April 30, 2024
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
Selected Financial Information
The following financial information is derived from the Corporation's audited consolidated financial statements for the six months ended April 30, 2024 and 2023.
6 Months Ended
Apr 30
2024
2023
CAN$
CAN$
Revenues
15,819,050
12,975,798
Cost of Sales
(14,458,699)
(11,376,476)
Gross Profit
1,360,351
1,599,323
Expenses
(468,856)
(446,375)
Interest Income
334,166
236,561
Other Income
337
15,101
Net Income for the year (before tax)
1,225,999
1,404,611
Income Tax Recovery (Expense)
(371,813)
(394,057)
Net Income for the year
854,185
1,010,554
Attributable to the Shareholders
780,406
733,008
Attributable to the Non-Controlling Interest
73,779
277,546
Adjusted EBITDA
981,971
1,311,784
2024
2023
Total Assets
13,271,195
13,618,505
Total Equity
11,067,268
10,094,281
Non- GAAP Performance Measures
The Corporation has included additional financial performance measures in this MD&A, such as adjusted EBITDA. The Corporation believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Corporation's underlying performance of its core operations and its ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.
*Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Profit
6 Months Ended
Apr 30
2024
2023
CAN$
CAN$
Net Income for the year
854,185
1,010,554
Interest Received
(334,166)
(236,561)
Foreign Exchange Losses
60
16,092
Depreciation and Amortization
90,079
127,643
Income Taxes
371,813
394,057
Adjusted EBITDA
981,971
1,311,784
Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, foreign exchange gain (loss) and other revenues (expenses) as historically calculated by the Corporation.
CANAF INVESTMENTS INC.
Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six months ended April 30, 2024
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT TRANSACTION (B-BBEE)
As part of Southern Coal's B-BBEE transformation program, Amandla Amakhulu (Pty) Ltd, ("AAM"), a 100% black, privately owned, and ringfenced, company incorporated in South Africa, acquired 30% of the issued shares of Southern Coal, from Canaf's wholly owned subsidiary, Quantum, for the value of 18 million Rand. The financial effective date for the transaction is August 1, 2018.
Quantum in return received cumulative, redeemable preference shares in AAM in the amount of the purchase price. These preference shares shall provide preferential dividends, until redeemed by AAM. These dividends will be secured by an irrevocable direction from AAM to Southern Coal to pay Quantum such dividends from any distribution to AAM. Dividends of CAN$87,709 were paid during the six months ended April 30, 2024. During the year ended October 31, 2023, dividends paid totalled CAN$155,538 (2022: CAN$133,772).
CLAIM AGAINST KILEMBE MINES LIMITED
In August 2006, the Corporation, then known as Uganda Gold Mining, announced the termination of any further investment into its Kilembe Copper-Cobalt Project in Uganda. Since 2007, the Corporation has been involved in a legal dispute with Kilembe Mines Limited, ("KML"), wherein the Corporation seeks general damages, special damages and costs of the Arbitration from KML for breach of contract. In January 2013, the high court of Uganda referred the case back to arbitration for determination.
After a change of Arbitrators, the parties agreed to the appointment of a replacement Arbitrator, Mr. Didas Nkurunziza. The replacement Arbitrator's appointment was confirmed on the 19th of April 2022. It was agreed that the Arbitration bifurcated, with the first part being a determination of the breach and thereafter, if breach is found, an assessment of the quantum of loss.
Following the filing of the respective parties' cases, the Arbitral Tribunal delivered its Award on the 26th of April 2023 disallowing both Canaf's claim and KML's counterclaim. In disallowing the claims, the Tribunal based on an issue outside the scope of the reference, raised by itself after the conclusion of the arbitration proceedings, with the parties being denied an opportunity to call further evidence to clarify on that issue.
It is on this basis that an Application has been filed to the Uganda High Court on behalf of Canaf to set aside this Award and refer the dispute back for determination before another arbitrator. The dispute is pending hearing before the Uganda High Court.
CANAF INVESTMENTS INC.
Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six months ended April 30, 2024 Expressed in Canadian Dollars
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2024
The Corporation reports a net income for the six months ended April CAN$1,010,554), a reduction of CAN$156,368 (15%) in comparison to the same of CAN$15,819,050 (2023: CAN$12,975,798).
30, 2024 of CAN$854,185 (2023: period the previous year, on revenues
3 Months Ended
6 Months Ended
April 30
Apr 30
2024
2023
Variance
2024
2023
Variance
CAN$
CAN$
CAN$
%
CAN$
CAN$
CAN$
%
Sales
6,202,779
6,434,585
(231,807)
(4%)
15,819,050
12,975,798
2,843,252
22%
Cost of Sales
(5,534,761)
(5,527,899)
(6,861)
(0%)
(14,458,699)
(11,376,476)
(3,082,223)
27%
Gross Profit (Loss)
668,018
906,686
(238,668))
(26%)
1,360,351
1,599,323
(238,972)
(15%)
Expenses
General and
(254,303)
(219,080)
(35,223)
16%
(468,795)
(430,283)
(38,512)
9%
Administrative
Foreign Exchange
(58)
(16,168)
16,110
(100%)
(60)
(16,092)
16,031
(100%)
Gain
Total expenses
(254,361)
(235,248)
(19,113)
8%
(468,856)
(446,375)
(22,481)
5%
Interest Income
174,541
132,154
42,387
32%
334,166
236,561
97,605
41%
Other Income
(1,771)
11,477
(13,248)
(115%)
337
15,101
(14,764)
(98%)
Income (Loss) Before
586,426
815,068
(228,642)
(28%)
1,225,999
1,404,611
(178,612)
(13%)
Income Taxes
Income Tax Recovery
(209,051)
(243,674)
34,624
(14%)
(371,813)
(394,057)
22,243
(6%)
(Expense)
Net Income (Loss) for
377,376
571,394
(194,018)
(34%)
854,185
1,010,554
(156,368)
(15%)
the period
Sales
Sales growth during the six months totalled 22%, with sales achieved of CAN$15,819,050, compared with CAN$12,975,798 for the six months ended April 30, 2023. The increase in sales is as a result both of increased sales tonnes coupled with an upward adjustment of sales price.
As at April 30, 2024 CEH owned seven properties in its portfolio, with the seventh property acquired in April 2024. Rental income for the six months was CAN$85,824 across the properties. Deposits of CAN$332,507 account for three pending properties, two of which have transferred to the Company since the period end, which will bring the overall property portfolio value to approximately CAN$1.0m.
CANAF INVESTMENTS INC.
Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six months ended April 30, 2024
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
Cost of Sales
Cost of sales have increased by 27% compared to the same 6-month period last year (2024: CAN$14,458,699; 2023: CAN$11,376,476), slightly higher than sales, which increased by 22%. Margins subsequently decreased by 3.7% year to date compared with the previous 6 months (2024: 8.6%; 2023: 12.3%), primarily as a result of Southern Coal absorbing some operational costs to ensure it remains competitive within the reductant market.
3 Months Ended Apr 30
6 Months Ended Apr 30
2024
2023
2024
2023
CAN$
CAN$
CAN$
CAN$
Inventories, Beginning of the Year
1,807,704
692,742
1,533,269
1,414,011
Analysis Fees
5,155
3,663
9,340
8,261
Depreciation
40,465
56,211
81,669
118,744
Electricity
30,323
35,322
54,374
72,594
Fuel, Oil and Lubricants
43,883
80,144
124,464
177,215
Professional and Project Management Fee
10,122
-
20,610
-
Medical Expenses
2,058
3,131
4,037
5,348
Product Purchases
5,044,376
5,420,952
13,680,307
9,997,873
Protective Clothing
7,047
6,319
11,971
12,921
Provident Fund
9,644
8,893
19,393
18,169
Machinery Rental
78,051
73,299
146,678
144,961
Repairs and Maintenance
77,461
74,201
199,175
157,090
Salaries and Benefits
123,663
115,839
274,507
249,935
Transportation
1,248
77,656
45,345
119,828
Inventories, End of the Quarter
(1,746,440)
(1,120,473)
(1,746,440)
(1,120,473)
5,534,761
5,527,899
14,458,699
11,376,476
CANAF INVESTMENTS INC.
Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six months ended April 30, 2024
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
General and Administrative Expenses:
3 Months Ended
6 Months Ended
April 30
April 30
2024
2023
Variance
2024
2023
Variance
CAN$
CAN$
CAN$
%
CAN$
CAN$
CAN$
%
Bank Charges and Interest
829
2,992
2,163
72%
3,695
5,964
2,269
38%
Consulting Fees
34,396
46,016
11,620
25%
66,635
71,635
5,000
7%
Management Fees
23,179
6,355
(16,824)
(265%)
48,836
23,610
(23,226)
(98%)
Directors Incentives
25,000
22,250
(2,750)
(12%)
41,000
39,250
(1,750)
(4%)
Office, Insurance and Sundry
58,220
46,914
(11,306)
(24%)
111,228
95,491
(15,737)
(16%)
New Ventures
6,765
-
(6,765)
(100%)
9,838
-
(9,838)
(100%)
Professional Fees
61,603
49,924
(11,679)
(23%)
107,946
98,503
(9,443)
(10%)
Promotion
662
388
(274)
(71%)
714
388
(325)
(84%)
Telephone
2,762
3,136
375
12%
5,946
6,424
478
7%
Transfer Agent and Filing Fees
12,617
11,265
(1,352)
(12%)
13,717
12,388
(1,329)
(11%)
Travel
5,638
15,692
10,054
64%
13,588
27,782
14,194
51%
Broad-Based Black Economic
22,633
14,147
(8,486)
(60%)
47,653
48,848
1,194
2%
Empowerment
(9%)
254,303
219,080
(35,223)
(16%)
468,795
430,283
(38,512)
Foreign Exchange gain
58
16,168
16,110
(100%)
60
16,092
16,031
(100%)
Expenses
254,361
235,248
(19,113)
(8%)
468,856
446,375
(22,481)
(5%)
Interest Income
(174,541)
(132,154)
42,387
32%
(334,166)
(236,561)
97,605
41%
Other Income
1,771
(11,477)
(13,248)
(115%)
(337)
(15,101)
(14,764)
(98%)
81,592
91,618
10,026
11%
134,353
194,712
60,360
31%
Expenses
General and administrative expenses are 9% higher than the same 6 months of the previous year (2024: CAN$468,795;
2023: CAN$430,283). Increased expenditure relates to new ventures and inflationary pressures on wages and other back-office expenses
Interest Income
Interest income for cash in hand and earned on the loan to AAM was 41% higher compared to the same 6-month period in the previous year (2024: CAN$334,166; 2023: CAN$236,561), as a result of higher cash balances held in high interest accruing accounts.
Other Income
Other income last financial year primarily relates to rental income generated from property held outside of CEH's portfolio.
CANAF INVESTMENTS INC.
Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six months ended April 30, 2024
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2024: BY SECTOR
3 Months Ended
6 Months Ended
Quantum(1)
April 30, 2024
Apr 30, 2024
Canaf
Other
Total
Quantum
Canaf
Other
Total
Investments(2)
Investments(2)
CAN$
CAN$
CAN$
CAN$
CAN$
CAN$
CAN$
CAN$
Sales
6,157,570
45,209
-
6,202,779
15,733,226
85,824
-
15,819,050
Cost of Sales
(5,529,224)
(5,536)
-
(5,534,761)
(14,424,676)
(34,023)
-
(14,458,699)
Gross Profit (Loss)
628,346
39,673
-
668,018
1,308,550
51,801
-
1,360,351
Gross Margin
10%
88%
-
11%
8%
60%
-
9%
Expenses
General and
(104,370)
(47,397)
(102,537)
(254,303)
(216,124)
(69,309)
(183,362)
(468,795)
Administrative
Foreign Exchange
-
-
(58)
(58)
-
-
(60)
(60)
Loss
Total expenses
(104,370)
(47,397)
(102,595)
(254,361)
(216,124)
(69,309)
(183,422)
(468,856)
Interest Income
163,105
8,312
3,124
174,541
317,339
10,534
6,294
334,166
Other Income
(1,771)
-
-
(1,771)
337
-
-
337
Income (Loss) Before
685,310
588
(99,471)
586,426
1,410,101
(6,974)
(177,129)
1,225,999
Income Taxes
- Quantum relates to Quantum and its 70% owned anthracite calcining business (Southern Coal).
- Canaf Investments relates to its wholly owned subsidiaries, Canaf Estates Holdings and Canaf Agri (yet to generate income).
10
