CANAF INVESTMENTS INC. Management Discussion and Analysis for the six months ended April 30, 2024 Expressed in Canadian Dollars INTRODUCTION Date Prepared: 24th June 2024 This Management Discussion and Analysis, ("MDA") covers the operations of Canaf Investments Inc. ("Canaf" or the "Corporation") for the six months ended April 30, 2024 and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended April 30, 2024 and the audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended October 31, 2023 and related notes. The Financial Statements are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Canaf's accounting policies are described in Note 2 of the unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended April 30, 2024 and the audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended October 31, 2023. The consolidated financial statements together with this MDA are intended to provide investors with a reasonable basis for assessing the financial performance of the Corporation. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, the presentation currency of the Corporation, unless otherwise stated. The Corporation's listing on the TSX-V is also quoted in Canadian Dollars. Effective April 21, 2023 the Corporation changed its presentation currency to Canadian dollars (previously US dollars). This change in presentation currency has been applied retrospectively as if the new presentation currency had always been the Corporation's presentation currency. Additional information relating to the Corporation is available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. or at Corporation's website at www.canafinvestments.com. 2

CANAF INVESTMENTS INC. Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six months ended April 30, 2024 Expressed in Canadian Dollars DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS Canaf is a British Columbia Corporation having continued from Alberta, with two wholly owned subsidiaries in South Africa, Quantum Screening and Crushing (Pty) Limited ("Quantum"), and Canaf Investments (Pty) Ltd, ("Canaf Ltd"). Quantum, through its 70% owned subsidiary, Southern Coal (Pty) Ltd. ("Southern Coal"), processes anthracite coal into de-volatised anthracite (calcined anthracite) for sale mostly to steel and ferromanganese manufacturers as a substitute product for coke. Canaf Investments (Pty) Ltd, incorporated in 2019, acts as Canaf's South African holding company with the intention of creating a diverse Corporation focused on sustainable and long-term growth sectors within South Africa. Canaf Investments (Pty) Ltd owns 100% of Canaf Estate Holdings (Pty) Ltd., ("CEH") and 100% of Canaf Agri (Pty) Ltd. Southern Coal - Calcined Anthracite, South Africa Southern Coal produces calcined anthracite, which is primarily sold as a substitute to coke in sintering processes, by feeding anthracite coal through its rotary kiln, at temperatures between 900 and 1100 degrees centigrade; the volatiles are driven off and the effective carbon content increased. Southern Coal supplies world leading steel and ferromanganese producers in South Africa from its operation near Newcastle, KwaZulu Natal. Canaf Estate Holdings - Property Investments, South Africa CEH is a property investment company focused on acquiring, redeveloping and renting properties primarily within the suburbs of the old Johannesburg CBD. CEH made its first property acquisition in August 2019, and as at April 30, 2024 owned 7 properties, with a total value of approximately R10.4 million. The CEH property portfolio is projecting to generate net pre-tax returns of approximately 14%. Canaf Agri - Agriculture Projects, South Africa Newly incorporated, Canaf Agri is exploring investment opportunities in the agriculture sector in South Africa. 3

CANAF INVESTMENTS INC. Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six months ended April 30, 2024 Expressed in Canadian Dollars OVERALL PERFORMANCE AND OUTLOOK The six months ended April 30, 2024 demonstrates another strong financial performance for the Corporation. Sales for the six months ended April 30, 2024 increased by 22% compared to the previous year, generating year-to-date revenues of CAN$15,819,050 (2023: CAN$12,975,798). For the period, the Corporation recorded a net income for shareholders of CAN$780,406 (2023: CAN$733,008), up 6.5% on the same period last year which reflects an earnings per share year to date of CAN$0.0165/per share. The strong improvement in sales in comparison to the previous year is due to increased sales tonnes as well an upward adjustment to pricing caused by increased cost of raw materials. Increases to the overhead cost bases have resulted in reduced net margins against a growing sales base primarily as a result of Southern Coal absorbing some operational costs to assist its core customers as well as appreciating the global downward trend in the coal and reductant market. As predicted, Q2 2024 represented a 35% reduction in sales compared with Q1 2024 (Q2: CAN$6,202,779, Q1: CAN$9,616,272) caused by key customers temporarily reducing their output and carrying out maintenance projects, however Q3 is currently expected to see a recovery of sales closer to that of Q1. The Corporation's property division (CEH) acquired another property during the last quarter and remains on track to grow its value to between R15million and R20million by the end of the financial year. The Corporation remains positive on the opportunity of investing in CEH and remains on track to generate a pre-tax yield of approximately 14% by the end of financial year. The Corporation continued to support the local community, suppliers, businesses and students via various social development programs, learnerships, and enterprise funding schemes for new businesses. Total contributions for the six-month period amounted to approximately CAN$47,653 which represents similar spend levels to the first 6 months of 2023. The Corporation continues to explore new investment opportunities both aligned to the existing calcining business, as well as in new sectors. A South African investment division is also being explored and the Corporation hopes that this will be formalised before the end of the current year. The Corporation remains focused on long-term sustainable, and socially responsible growth, within South Africa. Effective 21st April 2023, the Corporation changed its reporting currency from US dollars to Canadian dollars. This change in reporting currency has been applied retrospectively as if the new currency has always been the Corporation's reporting currency. Management decided to change its reporting currency to Canadian Dollars, so it aligns with the currency of its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. As of April 30, 2024, shareholder equity stood at CAN$10.1 million, which relates to a book value per share of CAN$0.213. 4

CANAF INVESTMENTS INC. Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six months ended April 30, 2024 Expressed in Canadian Dollars Selected Financial Information The following financial information is derived from the Corporation's audited consolidated financial statements for the six months ended April 30, 2024 and 2023. 6 Months Ended Apr 30 2024 2023 CAN$ CAN$ Revenues 15,819,050 12,975,798 Cost of Sales (14,458,699) (11,376,476) Gross Profit 1,360,351 1,599,323 Expenses (468,856) (446,375) Interest Income 334,166 236,561 Other Income 337 15,101 Net Income for the year (before tax) 1,225,999 1,404,611 Income Tax Recovery (Expense) (371,813) (394,057) Net Income for the year 854,185 1,010,554 Attributable to the Shareholders 780,406 733,008 Attributable to the Non-Controlling Interest 73,779 277,546 Adjusted EBITDA 981,971 1,311,784 2024 2023 Total Assets 13,271,195 13,618,505 Total Equity 11,067,268 10,094,281 Non- GAAP Performance Measures The Corporation has included additional financial performance measures in this MD&A, such as adjusted EBITDA. The Corporation believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Corporation's underlying performance of its core operations and its ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. *Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Profit 6 Months Ended Apr 30 2024 2023 CAN$ CAN$ Net Income for the year 854,185 1,010,554 Interest Received (334,166) (236,561) Foreign Exchange Losses 60 16,092 Depreciation and Amortization 90,079 127,643 Income Taxes 371,813 394,057 Adjusted EBITDA 981,971 1,311,784 Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, foreign exchange gain (loss) and other revenues (expenses) as historically calculated by the Corporation. 5

CANAF INVESTMENTS INC. Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six months ended April 30, 2024 Expressed in Canadian Dollars BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT TRANSACTION (B-BBEE) As part of Southern Coal's B-BBEE transformation program, Amandla Amakhulu (Pty) Ltd, ("AAM"), a 100% black, privately owned, and ringfenced, company incorporated in South Africa, acquired 30% of the issued shares of Southern Coal, from Canaf's wholly owned subsidiary, Quantum, for the value of 18 million Rand. The financial effective date for the transaction is August 1, 2018. Quantum in return received cumulative, redeemable preference shares in AAM in the amount of the purchase price. These preference shares shall provide preferential dividends, until redeemed by AAM. These dividends will be secured by an irrevocable direction from AAM to Southern Coal to pay Quantum such dividends from any distribution to AAM. Dividends of CAN$87,709 were paid during the six months ended April 30, 2024. During the year ended October 31, 2023, dividends paid totalled CAN$155,538 (2022: CAN$133,772). CLAIM AGAINST KILEMBE MINES LIMITED In August 2006, the Corporation, then known as Uganda Gold Mining, announced the termination of any further investment into its Kilembe Copper-Cobalt Project in Uganda. Since 2007, the Corporation has been involved in a legal dispute with Kilembe Mines Limited, ("KML"), wherein the Corporation seeks general damages, special damages and costs of the Arbitration from KML for breach of contract. In January 2013, the high court of Uganda referred the case back to arbitration for determination. After a change of Arbitrators, the parties agreed to the appointment of a replacement Arbitrator, Mr. Didas Nkurunziza. The replacement Arbitrator's appointment was confirmed on the 19th of April 2022. It was agreed that the Arbitration bifurcated, with the first part being a determination of the breach and thereafter, if breach is found, an assessment of the quantum of loss. Following the filing of the respective parties' cases, the Arbitral Tribunal delivered its Award on the 26th of April 2023 disallowing both Canaf's claim and KML's counterclaim. In disallowing the claims, the Tribunal based on an issue outside the scope of the reference, raised by itself after the conclusion of the arbitration proceedings, with the parties being denied an opportunity to call further evidence to clarify on that issue. It is on this basis that an Application has been filed to the Uganda High Court on behalf of Canaf to set aside this Award and refer the dispute back for determination before another arbitrator. The dispute is pending hearing before the Uganda High Court. 6

CANAF INVESTMENTS INC. Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six months ended April 30, 2024 Expressed in Canadian Dollars RESULTS OF OPERATIONS SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2024 The Corporation reports a net income for the six months ended April CAN$1,010,554), a reduction of CAN$156,368 (15%) in comparison to the same of CAN$15,819,050 (2023: CAN$12,975,798). 30, 2024 of CAN$854,185 (2023: period the previous year, on revenues 3 Months Ended 6 Months Ended April 30 Apr 30 2024 2023 Variance 2024 2023 Variance CAN$ CAN$ CAN$ % CAN$ CAN$ CAN$ % Sales 6,202,779 6,434,585 (231,807) (4%) 15,819,050 12,975,798 2,843,252 22% Cost of Sales (5,534,761) (5,527,899) (6,861) (0%) (14,458,699) (11,376,476) (3,082,223) 27% Gross Profit (Loss) 668,018 906,686 (238,668)) (26%) 1,360,351 1,599,323 (238,972) (15%) Expenses General and (254,303) (219,080) (35,223) 16% (468,795) (430,283) (38,512) 9% Administrative Foreign Exchange (58) (16,168) 16,110 (100%) (60) (16,092) 16,031 (100%) Gain Total expenses (254,361) (235,248) (19,113) 8% (468,856) (446,375) (22,481) 5% Interest Income 174,541 132,154 42,387 32% 334,166 236,561 97,605 41% Other Income (1,771) 11,477 (13,248) (115%) 337 15,101 (14,764) (98%) Income (Loss) Before 586,426 815,068 (228,642) (28%) 1,225,999 1,404,611 (178,612) (13%) Income Taxes Income Tax Recovery (209,051) (243,674) 34,624 (14%) (371,813) (394,057) 22,243 (6%) (Expense) Net Income (Loss) for 377,376 571,394 (194,018) (34%) 854,185 1,010,554 (156,368) (15%) the period Sales Sales growth during the six months totalled 22%, with sales achieved of CAN$15,819,050, compared with CAN$12,975,798 for the six months ended April 30, 2023. The increase in sales is as a result both of increased sales tonnes coupled with an upward adjustment of sales price. As at April 30, 2024 CEH owned seven properties in its portfolio, with the seventh property acquired in April 2024. Rental income for the six months was CAN$85,824 across the properties. Deposits of CAN$332,507 account for three pending properties, two of which have transferred to the Company since the period end, which will bring the overall property portfolio value to approximately CAN$1.0m. 7

CANAF INVESTMENTS INC. Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six months ended April 30, 2024 Expressed in Canadian Dollars Cost of Sales Cost of sales have increased by 27% compared to the same 6-month period last year (2024: CAN$14,458,699; 2023: CAN$11,376,476), slightly higher than sales, which increased by 22%. Margins subsequently decreased by 3.7% year to date compared with the previous 6 months (2024: 8.6%; 2023: 12.3%), primarily as a result of Southern Coal absorbing some operational costs to ensure it remains competitive within the reductant market. 3 Months Ended Apr 30 6 Months Ended Apr 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 CAN$ CAN$ CAN$ CAN$ Inventories, Beginning of the Year 1,807,704 692,742 1,533,269 1,414,011 Analysis Fees 5,155 3,663 9,340 8,261 Depreciation 40,465 56,211 81,669 118,744 Electricity 30,323 35,322 54,374 72,594 Fuel, Oil and Lubricants 43,883 80,144 124,464 177,215 Professional and Project Management Fee 10,122 - 20,610 - Medical Expenses 2,058 3,131 4,037 5,348 Product Purchases 5,044,376 5,420,952 13,680,307 9,997,873 Protective Clothing 7,047 6,319 11,971 12,921 Provident Fund 9,644 8,893 19,393 18,169 Machinery Rental 78,051 73,299 146,678 144,961 Repairs and Maintenance 77,461 74,201 199,175 157,090 Salaries and Benefits 123,663 115,839 274,507 249,935 Transportation 1,248 77,656 45,345 119,828 Inventories, End of the Quarter (1,746,440) (1,120,473) (1,746,440) (1,120,473) 5,534,761 5,527,899 14,458,699 11,376,476 8

CANAF INVESTMENTS INC. Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six months ended April 30, 2024 Expressed in Canadian Dollars General and Administrative Expenses: 3 Months Ended 6 Months Ended April 30 April 30 2024 2023 Variance 2024 2023 Variance CAN$ CAN$ CAN$ % CAN$ CAN$ CAN$ % Bank Charges and Interest 829 2,992 2,163 72% 3,695 5,964 2,269 38% Consulting Fees 34,396 46,016 11,620 25% 66,635 71,635 5,000 7% Management Fees 23,179 6,355 (16,824) (265%) 48,836 23,610 (23,226) (98%) Directors Incentives 25,000 22,250 (2,750) (12%) 41,000 39,250 (1,750) (4%) Office, Insurance and Sundry 58,220 46,914 (11,306) (24%) 111,228 95,491 (15,737) (16%) New Ventures 6,765 - (6,765) (100%) 9,838 - (9,838) (100%) Professional Fees 61,603 49,924 (11,679) (23%) 107,946 98,503 (9,443) (10%) Promotion 662 388 (274) (71%) 714 388 (325) (84%) Telephone 2,762 3,136 375 12% 5,946 6,424 478 7% Transfer Agent and Filing Fees 12,617 11,265 (1,352) (12%) 13,717 12,388 (1,329) (11%) Travel 5,638 15,692 10,054 64% 13,588 27,782 14,194 51% Broad-Based Black Economic 22,633 14,147 (8,486) (60%) 47,653 48,848 1,194 2% Empowerment (9%) 254,303 219,080 (35,223) (16%) 468,795 430,283 (38,512) Foreign Exchange gain 58 16,168 16,110 (100%) 60 16,092 16,031 (100%) Expenses 254,361 235,248 (19,113) (8%) 468,856 446,375 (22,481) (5%) Interest Income (174,541) (132,154) 42,387 32% (334,166) (236,561) 97,605 41% Other Income 1,771 (11,477) (13,248) (115%) (337) (15,101) (14,764) (98%) 81,592 91,618 10,026 11% 134,353 194,712 60,360 31% Expenses General and administrative expenses are 9% higher than the same 6 months of the previous year (2024: CAN$468,795; 2023: CAN$430,283). Increased expenditure relates to new ventures and inflationary pressures on wages and other back-office expenses Interest Income Interest income for cash in hand and earned on the loan to AAM was 41% higher compared to the same 6-month period in the previous year (2024: CAN$334,166; 2023: CAN$236,561), as a result of higher cash balances held in high interest accruing accounts. Other Income Other income last financial year primarily relates to rental income generated from property held outside of CEH's portfolio. 9