Canaf Investments : announces financial results for Q2 2021

  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Canaf Investments Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CAF   CA13682P1027

CANAF INVESTMENTS INC.

(CAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

06/23/2021 | 11:07am EDT
Canaf announces financial results for Q2 2021

June 23, 2021, Vancouver, British Columbia - Canaf Investments Inc. (TSXV: CAF), ("Canaf" or "the Corporation"), is pleased to announce the release of its Financial Statements, and Management Discussion and Analysis for the 6-monthperiod ended April 30, 2021.

Revenue for the 6-month period was recorded at US$6,292,558 (2020: US$5,490,982) with a net income after tax

of US$440,206 (2020: US$285,684) or CDN$560,326, and an adjusted EBITDA of US$602,572 (CDN$766,998). The Corporation expects to report an increase in sales in Q3.

For more details and discussion on the results, the Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis can be viewed on www.sedar.com or the Company's website, www.canafinvestments.com.

About Canaf

Canaf is a public company listed on the TSX-V Exchange. Canaf's registered office is in Vancouver, Canada, with offices in the United Kingdom and South Africa. Canaf owns 100% of Quantum Screening and Crushing (Pty) Ltd., ("Quantum"), a South African company that owns 70% of Southern Coal (Pty) Ltd., ("Southern Coal"), a company that produces a high carbon, de-volatised (calcined) anthracite. Canaf also owns 100% of Canaf Investments (Pty) Ltd., a South African company that owns 100% of Canaf Estate Holdings (Pty) Ltd., a real estate investment company focused on suburban property in Johannesburg.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Canaf contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Canaf believes that the expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward looking statements. Canaf is under no obligation to update or alter any forward looking statement. These risks include operational, political, currency and geological risks and the ability of Canaf to raise or obtain funds for its operations. Canaf's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

UK Office

Canaf Investments Inc.

Phone: +44 1273 492100

E: info@canafinvestments.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Canaf Investments Inc. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 15:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CANAF INVESTMENTS INC.
11:07aCANAF INVESTMENTS  : announces financial results for Q2 2021
PU
06/21CANAF INVESTMENTS  : Leases New Premises for Unit in South Africa
MT
06/21Canaf Secures New Premises for South African Operations
NE
05/12CANAF INVESTMENTS  : Offers Q2 Sales Forecast; Creates New Carbon Product Divisi..
MT
05/12Canaf Announces Sales Update for Q2 2021 and Diversification Trials
NE
03/28CANAF INVESTMENTS  : announces financial results for Q1 2021
PU
02/26CANAF INVESTMENTS  : Earnings Flash (CAF.V) CANAF INVESTMENTS Posts Fiscal 2020 ..
MT
02/26Canaf Announces Financial Results for Year Ended 31 October 2020
NE
2020CANAF INVESTMENTS  : announces financial results for Q2 2020
AQ
2020CANAF INVESTMENTS  : announces update on its South African business
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13,5 M - -
Net income 2020 0,68 M - -
Net cash 2020 2,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,88x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,67 M 4,60 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Robert Way President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rebecca Williams Chief Financial Officer & Director
Peter Wassenaar Chairman
Monita Faris Non-Executive Director
Donald Richard Skeith Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANAF INVESTMENTS INC.84.62%5
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED16.03%56 782
GLENCORE PLC32.02%56 700
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED25.48%17 532
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED105.15%12 878
COAL INDIA LIMITED9.78%12 322