Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
Canagold Resources Ltd.
Reporting Year
From
1/1/2023
To:
12/31/2023
Date submitted
5/27/2024
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E253880
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included
New Polaris Gold Mines Ltd.
(optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Mihai Draguleasa
Position Title
Chief Financial Officer
Date
5/27/2024
Payments by Payee
Departments, Agency, etc…
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Country
Payee Name1
within Payee that Received
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Notes34
Payments2
Improvement Payments
Payee
Canada -British Columbia
Taku River Tlingit First Nation
Land and Resource Department
149,579
149,579
Canada -British Columbia
Taku River Tlingit First Nation
34,695
34,695
Additional Notes:
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes23
Improvement Payments
Project
Canada -British Columbia
New Polaris
34,695
149,579
184,274
Additional Notes3:
Disclaimer
Canagold Resources Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2024 21:00:04 UTC.