UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Canagold Resources Ltd.

Reporting Year

From

1/1/2023

To:

12/31/2023

Date submitted

5/27/2024

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E253880

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

New Polaris Gold Mines Ltd.

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Mihai Draguleasa

Position Title

Chief Financial Officer

Date

5/27/2024

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

1/1/2023

To:

12/31/2023

CAD

Reporting Entity Name

Canagold Resources Ltd.

Currency of the Report

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E253880

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Payments2

Improvement Payments

Payee

Canada -British Columbia

Taku River Tlingit First Nation

Land and Resource Department

149,579

149,579

Canada -British Columbia

Taku River Tlingit First Nation

34,695

34,695

Additional Notes:

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

1/1/2023

To:

12/31/2023

CAD

Reporting Entity Name

Canagold Resources Ltd.

Currency of the Report

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E253880

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Canada -British Columbia

New Polaris

34,695

149,579

184,274

Additional Notes3:

