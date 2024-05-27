Canagold Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Companyâs projects include New Polaris, Nevada Gold, Windfall Hills, Corral Canyon and Princeton Property. The Companyâs core asset is the 100% owned, past-producing, high-grade, New Polaris gold project located in north-western British Columbia. The Fondaway Canyon is an advanced stage gold property located in the Churchill County, Nevada. The land package contains 136 unpatented lode claims. It owns a 100% interest in the prospective Windfall Hills gold exploration project, located in the same geological belt as and 90 kilometers (km) northwest of the Blackwater-Davidson gold discovery in central BC. The project consists of the Atna properties, comprised of two mineral claims totaling 959 hectares and the Dunn properties, comprised of eight mineral claims totaling 2820 hectares. Princeton Gold Property consists of 14,650 hectares and lies 35 kilometers south of Princeton, British Columbia (BC).

Sector Gold