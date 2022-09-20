Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Canagold Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCM   CA1368421014

CANAGOLD RESOURCES LTD.

(CCM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:56 2022-09-20 pm EDT
0.2650 CAD   -11.67%
05:10pCANAGOLD RESOURCES : NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
09/07Canagold Resources Says Well Funded for New Polaris Project, Mulls Additional Financing Plans
MT
09/01Canagold Resources Tenders Proposals for New Polaris Feasibility Study
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canagold Resources : NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

09/20/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the special meeting of shareholders of Canagold Resources Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at Suite 1250 - 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time), (the "Meeting") for the following purposes:

1.

to consider and if deemed advisable, to pass an ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders approving the creation of a new "control person", as further described in the accompanying Information Circular; and

2.

to transact such other business as may properly be put before the meeting.

An Information Circular accompanies this Notice. The Information Circular contains details of matters to be considered at the Meeting.

Registered shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting in person and wish to ensure that their shares will be voted at the Meeting, must complete, date and sign the enclosed form of proxy, or another suitable form of proxy, and deliver it in accordance with the instructions set out in the form of proxy.

If your shares are held in a brokerage account, you are not a registered shareholder. Unregistered shareholders who plan to attend the Meeting must follow the instructions set out in the form of proxy or voting instruction form to ensure that their shares will be voted at the Meeting.

DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 15th day of September, 2022.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
"Catalin Kilofliski"
Catalin Kilofliski
Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Canagold Resources Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 21:09:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CANAGOLD RESOURCES LTD.
05:10pCANAGOLD RESOURCES : NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
09/07Canagold Resources Says Well Funded for New Polaris Project, Mulls Additional Financing..
MT
09/01Canagold Resources Tenders Proposals for New Polaris Feasibility Study
AQ
09/01Canagold Resources Arranges $4 Million Financing To Fund Drill Activities
MT
09/01Canagold Resources Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CAD 4 million in funding f..
CI
08/22Canagold Founder and Former Chairman, Bradford Cooke Passes Away
AQ
08/18Canagold Edges Down 2% as Mobilizes Crews To Restart Drilling At New Polaris Project
MT
08/18Canagold Mobilizes Crews To Restart Drilling At New Polaris Project
MT
08/18Canagold Resources Ltd. Mobilizes Drill Crews and Restarts Resource Expansion Drilling ..
CI
08/18CANAGOLD RESOURCES BRIEF : Earlier Thursday Said Had Mobilized Drill Crews and Restarted R..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,83 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,29 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,5 M 19,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart CANAGOLD RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Canagold Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANAGOLD RESOURCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,23 $
Average target price 1,44 $
Spread / Average Target 536%
Managers and Directors
Catalin Kilofliski Chief Executive Officer
Garry Dennis Biles President & Chief Operating Officer
Philip Yee CFO, Secretary, VP-Finance & Controller
Sofia Rosagata Bianchi Chairman
Mike Doyle Director & Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANAGOLD RESOURCES LTD.-24.05%20
NEWMONT CORPORATION-28.62%35 136
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-14.55%27 377
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-21.15%19 086
POLYUS-35.94%18 811
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-20.80%14 612