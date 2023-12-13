Official CANALASKA URANIUM LTD. press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2023) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its fully-subscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on November 20, 2023, as increased on November 21, 2023. Under the Offering, the Company has issued 6,944,444 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") for gross proceeds of $2,499,999.84, 17,406,991 flow-through units (the "FT Unit") for gross proceeds of $7,397,971.20 and 3,770,456 charity flow-through units (the "CFT Units") for gross proceeds of $2,102,029.23, for total gross proceeds of $12,000,000.27.

The gross proceeds received from the sale of the FT Units and the CFT Units will be used for work programs on the Company's exploration properties. The net proceeds received from the sale of the NFT Units will be used for general working capital.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a total of $682,270.33 and issued a total of 1,584,772 warrants as finder's fees. Each finder's warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.425 for two years.

All securities issued under this private placement are subject to a hold period expiring April 13, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Certain officers and directors of the Company (the "Insiders") participated in the Offering and purchased an aggregate of 209,007 FT Units. Participation by Insiders in the private placement is considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insiders' participation in the Offering in reliance of sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, on the basis that participation in the Offering by the Insiders did not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering as participation of the Insiders had not been confirmed at that time.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7) holds interests in approximately 350,000 hectares (865,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P. Geo., Vice-President Exploration for CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., who has reviewed and approved its contents.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Cory Belyk"

Cory Belyk, P.Geo., FGC

CEO, President and Director

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Cory Belyk, CEO and President General Enquiry

Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138

Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

Tel: +1.604.688.3211

Email: info@canalaska.com

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

