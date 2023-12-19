CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the exploration of uranium, nickel and diamond properties. The Company holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), strategically located in the eastern Athabasca Basin. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. The Companyâs projects include West McArthur, Key Extension, Moon Lake South, Cree East, Waterbury South and others. Its West McArthur project is located in the Eastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, between 6 and 30 kilometers (km) west of the producing McArthur River mine. The Key Extension Project is located in the Southeastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan and lies 15 km from the Key Lake mill complex. The Cree East project is located in the south-eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin. The Waterbury South project is located in the Northeastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan and lies 10 kilometers from the Cigar Lake mine site.

Sector Uranium