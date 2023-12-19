CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended October 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 2.38 million compared to net income of CAD 0.195 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02.
For the six months, net loss was CAD 3.52 million compared to CAD 2.27 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.03 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.03 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago.
