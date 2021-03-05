Log in
CANALASKA URANIUM LTD.

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD.

(CVV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CanAlaska Exhibits at Virtual PDAC March 8-11

03/05/2021 | 08:35am EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2021) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders and interested parties that they may book one-on-one meetings with our staff at the Virtual PDAC conference which is being held from March 8-11. Register for the convention at https://www.pdac.ca/convention and book an appointment now.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/76169_32cb528974df996f_001.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/76169_32cb528974df996f_001full.jpg

CanAlaska welcomes discussion for Options or Joint Ventures on our uranium, copper, nickel, and diamond projects in Western Canada. Information on the Company's properties is available at https://canalaska.com/projects/

PDAC registrants that visit CanAlaska's virtual booth can also enter to win genuine Gold Roses during the PDAC.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 214,000 hectares (530,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin and Wollaston area - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.
President & CEO

Contacts:

Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com

Cory Belyk, COO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76169


© Newsfilecorp 2021
