    CVV   CA13708P2011

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD.

(CVV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 11/19 05:00:00 pm
0.57 CAD   -1.72%
CanAlaska Uranium : Grants Stock Options

11/20/2021 | 05:24pm EST
CanAlaska Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, Canada, November 20, 2021 - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSX-V: CVV; OTCQB: CVVUF; Frankfurt: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,760,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the company's share option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of three years at a price of $0.57 per share.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSX-V: CVV; OTCQB: CVVUF; Frankfurt: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds.

For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.
President
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com

Cory Belyk, CEO and Executive Vice President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Disclaimer

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 22:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,77 M -2,98 M -2,98 M
Net cash 2021 7,69 M 6,07 M 6,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56,5 M 44,7 M 44,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,57 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Cory Belyk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter George Dasler President & Director
Harry Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Thomas Graham Chairman
Jean Luc Roy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANALASKA URANIUM LTD.16.33%45
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM177.05%11 862
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.80.06%2 385
ENERGY FUELS INC.115.19%1 431
DENISON MINES CORP.152.38%1 355
LARGO INC.-0.87%687