CANALASKA URANIUM LTD.

(CVV)
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

03/01/2021 | 07:05am EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd (TSX: CVV) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Cory Belyk and Peter Dasler will be presenting on March 3rd at 2:20PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd
Peter Dasler
6046883211
pdasler@canalaska.com
www.canalaska.com


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,13 M -3,26 M -3,26 M
Net cash 2020 1,87 M 1,47 M 1,47 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,85x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,7 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart CANALASKA URANIUM LTD.
Duration : Period :
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter George Dasler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harry Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Thomas Graham Chairman
Cory Belyk Chief Operating Officer
Jean Luc Roy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANALASKA URANIUM LTD.12.24%31
CAMECO CORPORATION17.13%6 240
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY "KAZATOMPROM29.92%5 766
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.27.64%1 349
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.28.26%899
DENISON MINES CORP.61.90%768
