    CVV   CA13708P2017

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD.

(CVV)
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., Uranium for New Technologies, CEO Clip Video

06/03/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2021) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) - CEO, Cory Belyk, speaks about the how the company is advancing a number of uranium projects and nickel assets.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/canalaska-uranium-for-new-technologies-ceo-clip-90sec/

CanAlaska Uranium is being featured on BNN Bloomberg Jun 5th - Jun 6th, 2021.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF)
canalaska.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact:
Trina Schlingmann
(604) 664-7401 x 5
trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86450


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,13 M -3,41 M -3,41 M
Net cash 2020 1,87 M 1,54 M 1,54 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,85x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 47,1 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart CANALASKA URANIUM LTD.
Duration : Period :
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,58 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter George Dasler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harry Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Thomas Graham Chairman
Cory Belyk Chief Operating Officer
Jean Luc Roy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CANALASKA URANIUM LTD.18.37%39
CAMECO CORPORATION49.68%8 377
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM85.68%8 038
PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED138.00%1 235
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.40.07%1 036
ENERGY FUELS INC.58.15%1 016