    CVV   CA13708P2017

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD.

(CVV)
  Report
CanAlaska Uranium : Q3 Jan 31, 2022 - CEO Certificate

03/08/2022 | 05:09pm EST
Form 52-109FV2

Certification of Interim Filings

Venture Issuer Basic Certificate

I, Cory Belyk, CEO of CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., certify the following:

  1. Review: I have reviewed the interim financial report and interim MD&A (together, the "interim filings") of CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (the "issuer") for the interim period ended January 31, 2022.
  2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, with respect to the period covered by the interim filings.
  3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim financial report together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.

Date: March 8, 2022

"Cory Belyk"

Cory Belyk

CEO

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of

  1. controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
  2. a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate. Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52- 109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

Disclaimer

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 22:08:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CANALASKA URANIUM LTD.
05:09pCANALASKA URANIUM : Q3 Jan 31, 2022 - CEO Certificate
PU
05:09pCANALASKA URANIUM : Q3 Jan 31, 2022 Interim Financial Report
PU
01:45pCanAlaska Uranium Up 10.9% after Reporting Start of Drilling at High-Grade Manibridge N..
MT
08:53aCANALASKA URANIUM : 3,000 Metre Drill Program Started on High-Grade Manibridge Nickel Proj..
PU
02/23CANALASKA URANIUM : Stakes New Targets in Central Athabasca Basin
PU
02/23CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. Announces Compilation Work on Chymko Project
CI
02/23CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. acquired Chymko Project.
CI
02/08Metal Energy to Start First Drill Program at Manibridge Nickel Project in March
MT
01/26CANALASKA URANIUM : Deals Further Three Uranium Projects for AUD$15M
PU
01/19CANALASKA URANIUM : Partner to Spend AUD$5M for 60% of Two Uranium Projects in the Athabas..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,77 M -2,92 M -2,92 M
Net cash 2021 7,69 M 5,96 M 5,96 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56,0 M 43,4 M 43,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,55 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Cory Belyk Chief Executive Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter George Dasler President & Director
Harry Chan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Thomas Graham Director
Jean Luc Roy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANALASKA URANIUM LTD.25.00%44
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-22.56%6 664
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-16.48%1 443
ENERGY FUELS INC.14.08%1 349
DENISON MINES CORP.12.07%1 244
LARGO INC.26.62%809