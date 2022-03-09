CanAlaska Uranium : Third Quarter Report January 31, 2022 – MD&A and Financial Statements 03/09/2022 | 04:11am EST Send by mail :

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. - MD&A January 31, 2022 Page 1 of 22 CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. CVV - TSX-V CVVUF - OTCBB DH7N - Frankfurt Management Discussion and Analysis For the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022 Dated March 8, 2022 For further information on the Company reference should be made to the Company's public filings which are available on SEDAR. Information is also available at the Company's website www.canalaska.com. In addition, reference should be made to the risk factors section of the most recently filed Annual Information Form ("AIF") or the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2021. The following information is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the IASB and denominated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended January 31, 2022. Table of Contents: 1. OVERVIEW OF THE COMPANY AND STRATEGY 2 2. MILESTONES AND PROJECT UPDATES 3 3. FINANCIAL POSITION 12 4. EXPENDITURES REVIEW 16 5. CASHFLOW REVIEW 17 6. OTHER MATTERS 17 7. QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION 22 This MD&A contains forward-looking information. Refer to Section 6 "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risks Factors" for a discussion of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to such information. www.canalaska.com CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. - MD&A January 31, 2022 Page 2 of 22 1. OVERVIEW OF THE COMPANY Over 15 projects covering 302,000 hectares focused on Uranium, 1 project covering 51,000 hectares focused on Diamonds and 5 projects covering 56,000 hectares focused on nickel, copper and other minerals (section 1.1)

Cash resources of $15.5 million (as at January 31, 2022)

101,771,055 common shares issued and outstanding (March 8, 2022) 1.1 Profile and Strategy The Company is an exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, principally in Canada. The Company aims to acquire and advance its projects to a stage where they can be exploited at a profit or it can arrange joint ventures, whereby other companies provide funding for development and exploitation. The Company's principal focus has been the exploration for high-grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin area of Saskatchewan and the exploration for copper/nickel in the same region. There are several projects on which the Company has expended recent efforts. The West McArthur project is under a joint venture 30% with Cameco Corporation ("Cameco"), the Cree East project was under a 50% joint venture with a Korean Consortium up to early July 2017, the Moon South project is under option to Denison Mines, the NW Manitoba project is under option to Northern Uranium Corp ("Northern Uranium") and the Quesnel project under option to Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. Going forward it is expected that the Company will focus its effort on West McArthur, Cree East and selected base metal and precious metal opportunities. The Company is actively marketing the remainder of its projects for option, joint venture or sale. Table 1: Canadian Strategic Property Summary Property / Project Name Notes Hectares West McArthur Joint Venture with Cameco Corporation 36,000 Cree East Seeking Venture Partner. 58,000 NW Manitoba Joint Venture with Northern Uranium Corp. 23,000 Moon South Joint Venture with Denison Mines 3,000 Hunter and Strong Seeking Venture Partner 13,000 Manibridge Option Agreement with D Block Discoveries Inc. 4,000 Quesnel Option Agreement with Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd 1,000 Key Lake Extension Option Agreement with Durama Enterprises Limited 18,000 McTavish Option Agreement with Terra Uranium Ltd. 2,800 Waterbury East Option Agreement with Terra Uranium Ltd. 1,300 NE Wollaston Seeking Venture Partner 43,000 Geikie Letter of Intent with Basin Energy Corp. 33,900 Marshall Letter of Intent with Basin Energy Corp. 11,200 North Millennium Letter of Intent with Basin Energy Corp. 5,800 West Athabasca Kimberlite Seeking Venture Partner. 52,000 The Company's exploration activities are managed through CanAlaska offices maintained in Vancouver, BC and Saskatoon, SK. The Company believes that the fundamentals of the nuclear power industry and the economic superiority of uranium over other energy fuels will ensure the long-term future of global uranium markets and prices. Since 1985, CanAlaska has expended over $89 million of the total equity of $99 million on exploration and research towards the advancement of uranium, nickel and diamond discovery on our project areas. The information gained from this work has provided the Company with significant evidence about the nature and location of mineral rich hydrothermal systems in areas of the Athabasca where previous information was lacking. The increase in understanding of the geology of the target areas, and the integration of modern geophysical methods with data processing to get more precise target definition at depth gives management the confidence to continue exploration for large scale uranium deposits on our projects. 1.2 Strategic and Operating Intent Targeted marketing of uranium projects for financing

Targeted marketing of non-core projects

non-core projects Strong commitment to option, joint venture or sale of individual exploration projects

Evaluate alternate commodities and projects suitable for market financing, or acquisition and sale www.canalaska.com CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. - MD&A January 31, 2022 Page 3 of 22 Company believes that it has the projects, strategic partners, people and knowledge base, corporate treasury and fund raising ability to maintain a position in the uranium exploration sector, but, due to increasingly difficult market conditions facing junior mining and junior uranium exploration companies, management has taken steps to streamline non-discretionary expenditures and financial overheads As of March 7, 2022, the Company had 101,771,055 shares outstanding with a total market capitalization of $60.0 million. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("CVV") and are quoted on the OTCQB in the United States ("CVVUF") and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("DH7N"). The consolidated financial statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis have been prepared under IFRS applicable to a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and settlement of liabilities in the normal course of business. For the nine months ended January 31, 2022, the Company reported a loss of $5.2 million and as at that date had cash and cash equivalents of $15.5 million, net working capital balance of $14.3 million and an accumulated deficit of $98.8 million. The Company does not generate recurring revenues from operations and other factors as noted may cast significant doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management believes that the cash on hand is sufficient to meet corporate, administrative and selected exploration activities for at least the next twelve months. Management may either need to dilute its ownership in its properties or secure additional financing to continue to advance the development of its exploration projects. Management has taken steps to streamline non-discretionary expenditures and financial overheads and is working to option, joint venture or sell its individual exploration projects. 2. MILESTONES AND PROJECT UPDATES 2.1 Overview- May 1, 2021 to March 8, 2022 CanAlaska commences 3,000 metre drill program on high-grade Manibridge Nickel project (March 2022)

high-grade Manibridge Nickel project (March 2022) CanAlaska stakes new targets in Central Athabasca Basin - Chymko property (February 2022)

CanAlaska deals further three uranium projects for AUD$15 million - Geikie, Marshall and North Millennium (January 2022)

CanAlaska partner to spend AUD$5 million earn up to 80% interest in McTavish and Waterbury East projects (January 2022)

CanAlaska commences drill program at Waterbury South property (January 2022)

West McArthur JV extends uranium target in latest drill program (December 2021)

CanAlaska identifies uranium targets in Western Athabasca - Carswell project (December 2021)

New uranium discoveries on Moon Lake South JV (December 2021)

CanAlaska stakes three new uranium properties in Athabasca Basin - Carswell, Taggart and Chymko projects (November 2021)

CanAlaska stakes historical uranium showing - Geikie project (October 2021)

CanAlaska completes Key Extension uranium project agreement (October 2021)

CanAlaska identified several new uranium targets on Kingston project (September 2021)

CanAlaska entered into letter of intent with Terra Uranium Pty Ltd to allow Terra to earn up to 80% interest in Waterbury East and McTavish projects and up to 20% interest in Waterbury South project (September 2021)

CanAlaska entered into LOI with Durama Enterprises Limited to earn up to 100% interest in Key Extension project (September 2021)

CanAlaska - Denison Mines JV to drill Moon Lake South project (September 2021)

CanAlaska stakes new target in Eastern Athabasca - North Millennium project (August 2021)

CanAlaska Cameco JV to Drill West McArthur (August 2021)

CanAlaska appoints Two new Board Members and Advisor (July 2021)

CanAlaska appoints new Vice President Exploration (July 2021)

CanAlaska provides update on Manitoba Nickel projects (June 2021)

CanAlaska stakes fifth Thompson Nickel Belt project (June 2021) www.canalaska.com CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. - MD&A January 31, 2022 Page 4 of 22 2.2 Project Updates Overview The Company currently has 22 projects within the Athabasca basin area. There were exploration activities carried out on several projects. The majority of exploration being carried out on the West McArthur project, which was under an option to Cameco and is now under a 30% joint venture with Cameco. In the first nine months of fiscal 2022, the Company spent approximately $3.2 million on exploration. Exploration spending in the first three quarter of 2022 is up from the same comparative quarter of 2021 largely due to exploration activities on the West McArthur property. In the third quarter, the Company historically spent time preparing and interpreting data in preparation for its winter programs. The following table summarizes the Company's expenditures for the nine months ended January 31, 2022. West Other Other and Table 2: ($000's) West Athabasca Athabasca Generative Total Exploration McArthur Kimberlite Waterbury Projects Projects Total Camp Cost & Operations 392 - 48 1 54 495 Drilling 1,377 - 210 19 110 1,716 General & Admin 103 12 25 77 210 427 Geochemistry 25 - 12 - 2 39 Geology 131 65 25 17 17 255 Geophysics 84 - 1 69 116 270 Other - - 1 4 11 16 Gross Expenditures 2,112 77 322 187 520 3,218 Reimbursement - - - (56) - (56) Net Expenditures 2,112 77 322 131 520 3,162 The following section contains a comparative breakdown of project expenditures for the Company's significant projects. 2.2.1 West McArthur Project, Saskatchewan - Cameco The West McArthur project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, was optioned in April 2007 to Mitsubishi Development Pty Ltd., a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation of Japan. Under the option agreement, Mitsubishi earned a 50% interest in the property and in January 2016, the Company entered into a buy back agreement with Mitsubishi for their 50% interest to then hold a 100% interest in the property. In February 2016, the Company then entered into an option agreement with Cameco Corporation. The option agreement enables Cameco to earn up to a 60% interest in the West McArthur project through total expenditures of $12.5 million until February 2022 ($725,000 received) consisting of cash payments to the Company and accelerating exploration programs, culminating in a joint venture. In October 2018, the Company entered into a 30/70 joint venture agreement with Cameco Corporation. The West McArthur project is located between 6 and 30 kilometres west of the producing McArthur River uranium mine operated by Cameco Corp, and covers approximately 36,000 hectares. On the property, there is evidence of hydrothermal alteration extending well into the sandstone, matching the typical alteration model of Athabasca unconformity style uranium deposits. There is evidence of uranium mineralization from drill testing in multiple areas, either as enrichment (locally high grade) at the unconformity or in basement stringers. The most compelling features for further exploration are the uranium values in sandstone higher in the stratigraphy, the hematized and broken rock in the sandstone, and the pattern of basement offsets and geophysical conductivity. The project is accessible during the winter drill season by seasonal winter ice roads and winter trails and during the summer exploration season by air and water. There is no physical plant or permanent infrastructure on the property and no source of power. However, the property is in close proximity to the McArthur River uranium mine operated by Cameco. There are multiple extensive lakes, which can provide a source of water for the project. The mineral rights for West McArthur were acquired between October 2004 and February 2009 from the Ministry of Energy and Resources in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. The claim numbers are as follows, S-107561,S-107562,S-107563,S-107565, S- 107773, S-108010,S-108011,S-108012,S-111412S-111413,S-111511 and S-111512. The mineral rights to West McArthur are www.canalaska.com CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. - MD&A January 31, 2022 Page 5 of 22 valid and in good standing with the earliest claim, requiring renewal in October 2029 with no further exploration expenditures required. An annual assessment report is required to be filed by the Company with the Ministry of Energy and Resources to disclose the exploration activities on this claim. There is no fee for filing the annual assessment report. The property has undergone a series of exploration programs, including extensive geophysics and drilling since 2005. In September 2019, the Company reported that summer drilling was completed at the West McArthur uranium project. The unconformity related uranium mineralization intersected in Cameco's discovery holes WMA042 and WMA042-2, has been extended 50 metres to the south and 200 metres to the west and tied to down-hole geophysics imaging of the C10 conductor package. With downhole geophysics we have now located the C10 conductor horizon, approximately 100 metres south of the original high-grade discovery. There is highly elevated uranium, lead, cobalt, boron, nickel and copper in the mineralization and associated alteration halos in all of the drill holes where assays have been received to date. The program has successfully extended the discovery footprint of holes drilled by Cameco during their recent work programs on the property. In October 2019, the Company reported high-grade uranium in final assay data for the recent drill program at the West McArthur uranium project. The mineralization containing high uranium, as well as base metal mineralization, is similar in character to the nearby high-grade Fox Lake uranium deposit of Cameco and Orano. Assay data for the latest drill holes, in particular for drill hole WMA055-2, has upgraded earlier U3O8 values up to 7.95%. In October 2019, the Company reported that the latest West McArthur high-grade drill results include 6.8% U3O8 over 0.70 metres within a broad 650 metre by 400 metre geochemical halo - extending from bedrock to near-surface - provide strong support for continued drilling of the Grid 5 target zone in 2020. In January 2020, the Company reported that crews resumed drilling at the West McArthur uranium project. The 2019 drill program successfully extended the discovery footprint of holes drilled by Cameco during their recent work programs on the property. The mineralization, containing high-grade uranium as well as base metal mineralization, is similar in character to the nearby high-grade Fox Lake uranium deposit of Cameco and Orano. Drilling in the winter will focus on a 300 metre length of the C10 conductor where current drilling has indicated the presence of a strong hydrothermal system and a well mineralized target. In April 2020, the Company reported that crews were able to complete four drill holes from a planned six hole winter program at the West McArthur uranium project. Assays and data from the drill holes continue to show abundant structures in the sandstone above the unconformity near a large, yet to be tested, target. The last hole of the program WMA060, together with holes WMA054 and WMA058, confirms the model of a proximal mineralizing feeder zone oriented in a north to north-west direction. In August 2021, the Company announced a 5,000 metre summer drill program at the West McArthur uranium project and it will fully fund the exploration in 2021 to increase its interest. Drilling to date has discovered a large sandstone alteration halo above high-grade uranium mineralization intercepted in replacement zones at the unconformity. The first drilling of the season will continue to advance this discovery with the next drill holes planned to intercept the southwestern extension of the main mineralized fault structure. In December 2021, the Company announced the successful completion of the 2021 drilling program at the West McArthur uranium project in the Eastern Athabasca Basin, a joint venture with Cameco. The objectives of the drill program were extension of the high- grade "42 Zone" mineralization and evaluation of the southwestern extension of the "42 Zone" controlling structure along the C10 conductive corridor. Program objectives were successfully met with the completion of the six hole, 5,419 metre drill program in early November. Initial probing results include a high grade intersection of 1.62% eU3O8 over 2.6 metres. Based on the positive results of the program, a $5 million exploration program in 2022 has been approved, double the 2021 budget. The 2021 program was funded by CanAlaska, the project operator, increasing the Company's majority interest in the West McArthur project to 75.55%. In March 2022, the Company continued its stepwise moving loop time domain electromagnetic survey on its West McArthur project. The West McArthur property is without known reserves and any proposed program is exploratory in nature. www.canalaska.com Attachments Original Link

