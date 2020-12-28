Canandaigua National : Message from CNB Regarding COVID-19 12/28/2020 | 08:27am EST Send by mail :

As of December 28, 2020, we are no longer accepting applications for loan deferment for Small Business and Commercial Loan Clients, Consumer and Personal Loan Customers, and CNB Portfolio Mortgage and Home Equity Loan/Line of Credit Customers. Effective Monday, October 26: Branch Lobby Doors Open We are excited to welcome you back into our branch offices with open doors. While the doors will no longer be locked, we will still be following similar procedures and requirements for service. Upon entry to the lobby, you will be greeted to ensure that your mask is in place and that proper identification is available for presentation.

No Drive-up at College Town

Locations No Drive-up at College Town Monday - Friday

Saturday Locations*

Sundays 9:00am - 5:00pm

9:00am - 1:00pm

All Locations Closed *Saturday hours not offered at Bloomfield, Canandaigua-Main, Mendon, Rochester-East Main, Rochester-College Town Customer Call Center

585-394-4260 Monday - Friday

Saturdays

Sundays 8:00am - 8:00pm

9:00am - 1:00pm

9:00am - 1:00pm Additional Banking Services Consumer Lending 585-394-4260 By phone or appointment. Wealth Management 585-419-0670 By phone or appointment. Commercial Services 585-419-0670 By phone or appointment. CNB Mortgage Company 585-385-2370 or 585-394-9100 By phone or appointment. Access to your relationship manager.

We encourage you to visit CNBank.com/OurPeople to access a directory of our employees. This page will provide you with the several ways in which you can contact them should you need their assistance. We will continue our commitment to follow all social distancing and cleaning protocols we have in place: Masks and/or face shields worn when social distancing cannot be maintained

Socially distanced queueing markers

Plexiglass at our teller stations and office desks

Lobby capacity will remain limited and it is possible that you may be asked to wait outside or in your car until capacity allows entry.

July 24, 2020 CNB remains committed to serving our customers and communities in a way that is safe and responsible for the current environment. To ensure the health and well-being of our customers and employees, our branch lobbies are now equipped with additional protective measures: Socially distanced queueing markers

Plexiglass at our teller stations and office desks

Limited lobby capacity Our employees will continue to wear masks and/or face shields when appropriate social distancing with customers cannot be maintained, whether at the teller line or for office appointments. We are also following appropriate cleaning protocols and taking precautions to reduce potential surface or communal exposure, which includes the removal of our coffee stations, check-writing stations, and children's play areas. Effective Monday, July 20: Call Center Hours Extended. Branch Lobby Access without Appointments. The updated hours will be as follows: CNB Community Bank Offices Lobby and Drive-up

No Drive-up at College Town

Locations No Drive-up at College Town Monday - Friday

Saturday Locations*

Sundays 9:00am - 5:00pm

9:00am - 1:00pm

All Locations Closed While lobby doors will remain locked, you will not be required to make an appointment at the branch. Upon arrival, you will be greeted at the door and allowed to enter once identification has been shown through the door and your mask is in place. A brief health screening will be asked. Lobby capacity will be limited and you may be asked to wait outside or in your car until capacity allows entry. *Saturday hours not available at Bloomfield, Canandaigua-Main, Mendon, Rochester-East Main, Rochester-College Town Customer Call Center

585-394-4260 Monday - Friday

Saturdays

Sundays 8:00am - 8:00pm

9:00am - 1:00pm

9:00am - 1:00pm Additional Banking Services Consumer Lending 585-394-4260 By phone or appointment. Wealth Management 585-419-0670 By phone or appointment. Commercial Services 585-419-0670 By phone or appointment. CNB Mortgage Company 585-385-2370 or 585-394-9100 By phone or appointment. CNB Community Bank Offices Drive-up ONLY Monday - Friday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Saturday Locations*: 9:00am - 1:00pm Sundays: All Locations Closed Locations

No Drive-Up at College Town

*Saturday hours not available at Bloomfield, Canandaigua-Main, Mendon, Rochester-East Main No Drive-Up at College Town Lobby Services** Monday - Saturday: By appointment only. Locations

Identification will be required at branch to verify appointment. Identification will be required at branch to verify appointment. **account opening, wires, safe deposit access, loan closings, coin orders, large withdrawals, large deposits Customer Call Center

585-394-4260 Monday - Friday: 8:00am - 8:00pm

Saturdays: 9:00am - 1:00pm

Sundays: 9:00am - 1:00pm Additional Banking Services Consumer Lending 585-394-4260

By phone or appointment. Wealth Management 585-419-0670 By phone or appointment. Commercial Services 585-419-0670 By phone or appointment. CNB Mortgage Company 585-385-2370 or 585-394-9100 By phone or appointment. Access to your relationship manager.

We encourage you to visit CNBank.com/OurPeople to access a directory of our employees. This page will provide you with the several ways in which you can contact them should you need their assistance. Effective July 6, 2020, The Paycheck Protection Program has been extended until August 8th. The Paycheck Protection Program has been extended until August 8th or until funds have been depleted. CNB will be accepting applications through July 31st to allow for processing to be complete by August 8. Click here to access our online application. We are pleased to continue to support the small business community with this program. Effective Monday, June 1, we will be extending banking hours and reintroducing Saturdays.

The updated hours will be as follows: CNB Community Bank Offices Drive-up ONLY

No Drive-up at College Town

Locations No Drive-up at College Town Monday - Friday

Saturday Locations*

Sundays 9:00am - 5:00pm

9:00am - 1:00pm

All Locations Closed *Saturday hours not available at Bloomfield, Canandaigua-Main, Mendon, Rochester-East Main, Rochester College Town Lobby Services** Monday - Saturday By appointment only. Locations

Identification will be required at branch to verify appointment.

A mask is required for all Lobby Appointments. You will be asked to present your mask before entry. If you do not have a mask, your appointment will need to be rescheduled. Identification will be required at branch to verify appointment. **account opening, wires, safe deposit access, loan closings, coin orders, large withdrawals, large deposits Customer Call Center

585-394-4260 Monday - Friday

Saturdays

Sundays 8:00am - 6:00pm

9:00am - 1:00pm

Closed Additional Banking Services Consumer Lending 585-394-4260 By phone or appointment. Wealth Management 585-419-0670 By phone or appointment. Commercial Services 585-419-0670 By phone or appointment. CNB Mortgage Company 585-385-2370 or 585-394-9100 By phone or appointment. CNB Community Bank Offices Drive-up ONLY Monday - Friday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Saturday Locations*: 9:00am - 1:00pm Sundays: All Locations Closed Locations

No Drive-Up at College Town

*Saturday hours not available at Bloomfield, Canandaigua-Main, Mendon, Rochester-East Main No Drive-Up at College Town Lobby Services** Monday - Saturday: By appointment only. Locations

Identification will be required at branch to verify appointment. Identification will be required at branch to verify appointment. **account opening, wires, safe deposit access, loan closings, coin orders, large withdrawals, large deposits Customer Call Center

585-394-4260 Monday - Friday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

Saturdays: 9:00am - 1:00pm

Sundays: 9:00am - 1:00pm Additional Banking Services Consumer Lending 585-394-4260

By phone or appointment. Wealth Management 585-419-0670 By phone or appointment. Commercial Services 585-419-0670 By phone or appointment. CNB Mortgage Company 585-385-2370 or 585-394-9100 By phone or appointment. April 27, 2020 An additional $310 billion has been added to the Payment Protection Program (PPP) funds offered through the Small Business Administration. We are currently accepting applications. April 24, 2020

An additional $310 billion has been added to the Payment Protection Program (PPP) funds offered through the Small Business Administration. We are currently accepting applications to be entered into the SBA portal when it reopens beginning Monday, April 27. CNB was able to help facilitate loans to 2,502 small businesses through this program representing $289,645,494 in the first round of funding. CNB is committed to assisting our small business customers and our community as a whole. If you have questions, please contact your relationship manager or your local branch to discuss your needs and circumstances. Apply online today. Click here to apply. April 16, 2020 Effective April 16, 2020, the Paycheck Protection Program funds offered through the Small Business Administration have been exhausted. Applications are being accepted in anticipation of the second round of funding. While the vast majority of applications that we have received have been successfully processed at this time, it is possible that applications received through this portal may result in a denial from the SBA due to the unavailability of funds remaining in the program. We are pleased to report that CNB was able to help facilitate loans to 2,502 small businesses through this program representing $289,645,494. CNB is committed to assisting our small business customers and our community as a whole. While the PPP is no longer available at this time, please contact your relationship manager or your local branch to discuss your needs and circumstances. March 23, 2020

Immediate Relief on payments

Up to 90 days payment relief on Principal and Interest, Principal only, or Interest Only

(determined by client need and credit facility)

(determined by client need and credit facility) No Fees

No Closing Costs

Minimal paperwork, easy to process and quick turnaround

No negative impact to credit rating As of December 28, 2020, we are no longer accepting applications. To take advantage of any our programs, please fill out the form below, contact your relationship manager or call the Customer Call Center at

(585) 394-4260. Immediate relief on payments

Up to 5 months deferment of principal and interest

(determined by customer need and credit facility)

(determined by customer need and credit facility) No fees

No negative impact to credit report As of December 28, 2020, we are no longer accepting applications.

Immediate relief on payments

Up to 5 months deferment of principal and interest

(determined by customer need and credit facility)

(determined by customer need and credit facility) No fees

No negative impact to credit report As of December 28, 2020, we are no longer accepting applications. If you have a fixed rate mortgage, please call the Customer Call Center at (585) 394-4260 to discuss the options available to you. Personal and Business Credit Cards through our partner, First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) Contact FNBO directly at 1-855-550-9125 to inquire about relief options that may be available to you. March 23, 2020 We continue to evaluate what we feel are the appropriate measures to meet the needs of our customers and communities, while balancing what is in the best interest for the health and well-being of our employees. At this time we feel it is appropriate to make an adjustment to our Bank Office and Call Center hours. CNB Community Bank Offices Drive-up ONLY

No Drive-up at College Town

Locations No Drive-up at College Town Monday - Friday

Saturday

Sunday 9:00am - 4:00pm

All Locations Closed

All Locations Closed Lobby Services** Monday - Friday

Saturday & Sunday By appointment only.

All Locations Closed Locations

Identification will be required at branch to verify appointment.

A mask is required for all Lobby Appointments. You must be wearing a mask to be allowed entry. If you do not have a mask, your appointment will need to be rescheduled. Identification will be required at branch to verify appointment.

College Town location is temporarily closed.

We have 3 Bank Office locations within 3 miles:

Henrietta, 1225 Commons Way/East Henrietta Road

Brighton, 2075 Monroe Ave

Rochester-Alexander Park, 210 Alexander Street **account opening, wires, safe deposit access, loan closings, coin orders, large withdrawals/deposits Customer Call Center

585-394-4260 Monday - Friday

Saturday

Sunday 9:00am - 4:00pm

9:00am - 1:00pm

Closed CNB Community Bank Offices Drive-up ONLY

No Drive-up at College Town No Drive-up at College Town Monday - Friday: 9:00am - 4:00pm Saturday: All Locations Closed Sunday: All Locations Closed Locations Lobby Services** Monday - Friday: By appointment only. Saturday & Sunday: All Locations Closed Locations

Identification will be required at branch to verify appointment. Identification will be required at branch to verify appointment. Our College Town location is temporarily closed.

We have 3 Bank Office locations within 3 miles:

Henrietta, 1225 Commons Way/West Henrietta Rd

Brighton, 2075 Monroe Ave

Rochester-Alexander Park, 210 Alexander Street **account opening, wires, safe deposit access, loan closings, coin orders, large withdrawals, large deposits Customer Call Center

585-394-4260 Monday - Friday: 9:00am - 4:00pm

Saturday: 9:00am - 1:00pm

Sunday: Closed March 20, 2020 We are committed to serving our customers and to meeting the needs of our communities by using the safest and best practices to maintain social distancing effectiveness. As a result, we will be modifying the ways in which you can access our services and the hours in which they are offered.

CNB Community Bank Offices Drive-up ONLY

No Drive-up at College Town

Locations No Drive-up at College Town Monday - Friday

Saturday Locations*

Sundays 9:00am - 4:00pm

9:00am - 1:00pm

All Locations Closed *Saturday hours not available at Bloomfield, Canandaigua-Main, Mendon, Rochester-East Main Lobby Services** Monday - Saturday By appointment only. Locations

Identification will be required at branch to verify appointment.

A mask is required for all Lobby Appointments. You will be asked to present your mask before entry. If you do not have a mask, your appointment will need to be rescheduled. Identification will be required at branch to verify appointment. **account opening, wires, safe deposit access, loan closings, coin orders, large withdrawals, large deposits Customer Call Center

585-394-4260 Monday - Friday

Saturdays

Sundays 9:00am - 8:00pm

9:00am - 1:00pm

9:00am - 1:00pm Additional Banking Services Consumer Lending 585-394-4260 By phone or appointment. Wealth Management 585-419-0670 By phone or appointment. Commercial Services 585-419-0670 By phone or appointment. CNB Mortgage Company 585-385-2370 or 585-394-9100 By phone or appointment. CNB Community Bank Offices Drive-up ONLY Monday - Friday: 9:00am - 4:00pm Saturday Locations*: 9:00am - 1:00pm Sundays: All Locations Closed Locations

No Drive-Up at College Town

*Saturday hours not available at Bloomfield, Canandaigua-Main, Mendon, Rochester-East Main No Drive-Up at College Town Lobby Services** Monday - Saturday: By appointment only. Locations

Identification will be required at branch to verify appointment. Identification will be required at branch to verify appointment. **account opening, wires, safe deposit access, loan closings, coin orders, large withdrawals, large deposits Customer Call Center

585-394-4260 Monday - Friday: 9:00am - 8:00pm

Saturdays: 9:00am - 1:00pm

Sundays: 9:00am - 1:00pm Additional Banking Services Consumer Lending 585-394-4260

By phone or appointment. Wealth Management 585-419-0670 By phone or appointment. Commercial Services 585-419-0670 By phone or appointment. CNB Mortgage Company 585-385-2370 or 585-394-9100 By phone or appointment. Access to your relationship manager. We encourage you to visit CNBank.com/OurPeople to access a directory of our employees. This page will provide you with the several ways in which you can contact them should you need their assistance. March 13, 2020 Since 1887, and in the true spirit of community banking, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust (CNB) has focused on serving the needs of our customers, communities, and employees. This commitment extends beyond the financial well-being of our customers to the care and concern for their physical health and safety. We understand that the current financial environment may cause some uncertainty and concern, and we want to remind you that we are here to provide the financial education and advice you have come to know and trust from CNB. Our office lobbies, drive thrus, and call center remain open and are prepared to serve you. Rest assured that we are exercising exceptional efforts in cleaning and disinfecting each location and our staff is actively practicing social distancing procedures. Our ATM network offers over 100 locations across the Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes Areas and our enhanced ATMs, located at our branch offices, offer envelope-free cash and check deposits for your convenience. For the well-being of our customers, communities, and employees, we are encouraging anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms to remain home. We feel that this is an opportune time to review with you all the ways you can bank with us remotely - anytime, anywhere. CNB offers several remote banking options for individual and business customers to continue to conduct financial business while practicing social distancing. If you are not currently taking advantage of the services below and need assistance with the enrollment process, please feel free to contact your branch representative, the call center, or visit CNBank.com/OnlineSolutions. CNB Online Solutions: Online Banking for Consumers and Business - View your account information, transfer funds, open an account, communicate securely, and more.

CNBillPay® - Manage and pay bills online; set up is quick and easy.

CNB Mobile App - Get real-time account information, make transfers, pay bills, and more.

CNB Mobile Deposit - Deposit checking using your phone and CNB Mobile App.

CNBusiness Deposit - Remote Deposit Capture and Payment Capture

Mobile Wallet - Available for iPhone and Android. Carry your CNB Debit Card securely on you mobile device.

Text Banking - Quickly retrieve your account balances, review transaction history, and transfer funds.

CNBanker® Voice - 24-hour access to account information including balances, transaction history, and funds transfer. Please use caution.

We want you to remain vigilant and to be aware that fraudsters may use these circumstances to their advantage. As we have been communicating regularly in recent months, it is important to remain steadfast in the protection of your personal and account information. Please note that CNB will not call you and request that you share a secure access code or passwords. We remind you to never share your passwords or secure access codes with anyone over the phone, by text, or by email - including CNB representatives. Most importantly, remember that if you ever receive an unexpected call and the information requests of the caller make you uncomfortable, stop the conversation, ask for their name, and inform the caller that you will return the call to a known, published CNB phone number. In addition, we urge you to use caution when receiving email communications. Fraudsters may also use this form of communication with subjects and messaging related to the coronavirus, as a means to entice you into clicking on a harmful link. These emails can appear as though they are coming from legitimate senders. Always review the sender's email address for grammatical errors and slight variations from what is expected. This includes emails that appear to come from well-known health organizations. We recognize the swiftly evolving situation and are closely monitoring these real-time developments. We are leveraging all of the resources available to us including information available from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), NYS Department of Health, local County Public Health officials and medical specialists. The NYS Department of Health has a new hotline and website for questions - call 1-888-364-3065 or visit https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/#_blank In our 133-year history, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has successfully navigated a variety of economic conditions and challenging times. We understand that the current financial environment may cause some financial uncertainty and hardships. We are here and available to discuss your individual situation and concerns, and to provide sound financial advice during this unprecedented time. As we navigate through these unique times, we encourage our fellow neighbors to remain conscientious and thoughtful as the impact felt may vary greatly from one individual to the next. #CNBeKind. Thank you. Frank H. Hamlin, III

