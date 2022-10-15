Advanced search
Canara Bank : ADVERTISEMENT FOR INVITING OFFERS FOR PREMISES REQUIRED FOR GANGTOK 1 BRANCH (ALTERNATE PREMISES)

10/15/2022 | 02:53am EDT
ADVERTISEMENT FOR OFFICE PREMISES - TWO-BID(TWO ENVELOPE) SYSTEM

CANARA BANK

HEAD OFFICE, BANGALORE

OFFER DOCUMENT

FOR

HIRING OF PREMISES(BRANCH)

UNDER

TWO BID SYSTEM

Issued By:

Canara Bank

Premises & Estate Section

Telephone

: 033 22831501/1524/22815190

Circle Office

Fax No.

: 033-22831500

Bell's House,

E-mail

: pecokol@canarabank.com

21, Camac Street

Web

: www.canarabank.com

Kolkata-700016

Please Note:

01. There shall be TWO ENVELOPEs i.e. one for Technical BID and the other for Financial BID. Both the envelopes to be kept in THIRD envelope superscibing the Offer details.

02. Both the Envelopes to be closed and BID particulars to be mentioned on the TOP with name, address and Contact Number of the bidder/offeror.

03. The Applications to be filled in with hand writing without any alteration in the original form.

04. Submission in any other format will be rejected.

05. Number of pages for Detailed Advertisement is ( 1 ), Technical BID ( 14 ) and Financial BID ( 4 ) pages. All the pages to be submitted with signature at places wherever mentioned.

Canara Bank: Application for Technical BID for Branch/Office Premises

Page 1 of 14

ANNEXURE-III

OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN TWO-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING

PREMISES

TO THE BANK AT _______________________(Location, Place)

(Please mention name of the place)

The Offer document consists of the following:

1.TECHNICAL BID:

i) Notice Inviting Offers

    1. Instructions to offerers
  2. Terms & Conditions
  3. Technical Details of the Premises offered
  4. Carpet Area Definition
  5. Strong Room specifications

2.FINANCIAL BID:

i) Rate/rental details of the premises offered.

All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages.

***********

Canara Bank: Application for Technical BID for Branch/Office Premises

Page 2 of 14

Annexure-III Contd.

NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,

CIRCLE OFFICE

Tel : 033-22831501/1524

21, Camac Street

Fax : 033-22831500

Kolkata - 700016

E-Mail: pecokol@canarabank.com

CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:

1. Requirements for Office Premises:

Sl No

Place & Location

Dist

Carpet Area

Remarks

Gangtok - I Branch (

Gangtok

1800 - 2200 sqft

A.

Preference will be given to

Alternate

premises

(Sikkim)

the premises in Ground floor

required preferably near

with entire area in a single

the

existing

branch

floor

premises at M G Market

Gangtok)

B.

The

strong room

measuring

about 250 - 300 sft as per

1

the Banks specification is to

be

constructed

in

the

premises by the offerer.

C. Required Power

load to

be

provided by the landlord at

his cost. (Around 20-25KW)

  1. The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to collect the Offer Documents from the Office at the above address OR from our following offices (Contact No. of the office is furnished hereunder) from 10.10.2022 to 02.11.2022 during working hours. The Offer Document can also be downloaded from our website www.canarabank.com.
  2. Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT _____________________Location, Place)" shall be submitted up to
    03 PM (time) on 02.11.2022 (date) to Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Kolkata at the above given address.
  3. The "Technical Bid" will be opened on 02.11.2022 at 03:30 PM (time) at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.

No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

Sd/-

Authorized Official of the Bank Circle Office, Kolkata

Canara Bank: Application for Technical BID for Branch/Office Premises

Page 3 of 14

Annexure-III Contd.

Instructions to Offerers

  1. The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Terms and Conditions, Technical details of the premises offered, Carpet Area Definition, Strong Room specifications and Financial Bid will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer.
  2. The offers are to be submitted in Two Bid System i.e., Technical Bid and Financial bid.
  3. The Technical Bid consists of all the required information called for in a questionnaire and shall contain, inter alia, the details regarding the property viz., Name & Address of offerer, location, area of the plot, copy of sanctioned plan with completion / occupation certificate, floor area of portion to be leased, specification of internal finishes, amenities, sanctioned electrical power load, usages of the property, title reports to confirm ownership and clear marketability, and other terms and conditions relevant to the hiring of premises (other than the price). The Technical Bid shall be submitted in sealed cover (Marked Envelope-1) superscribed as "Technical Bid for Hiring of Office
    Premises for Canara Bank Branch/Office at __________________ Location, Place)".
    The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
  4. The Financial Bid shall contain only financial details i.e., rate/ rent per sq.ft. on carpet area basis and other financial implications. The Financial Bids will be placed in a sealed envelope (Marked Envelope -2) and superscribed as "Financial Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank at ___________(Location, Place)". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.

5. Both the sealed envelopes shall be placed in a bigger sealed envelope superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR CANARA BANK AT

___________________ (Location, Place)" and submitted at the address given in the

Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time for submission.

  1. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as "LATE" and shall not be considered.
  2. Copies of the following documents are to be submitted with Technical Bid in support of the details furnished there in.

Canara Bank: Application for Technical BID for Branch/Office Premises

Page 4 of 14

  1. A set of floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the premises offered showing the detailed dimensions, main approach road, road on either side if any width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc.,
  2. A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title deeds.
  3. Documents related to conversion of land use to Non-agricultural purpose from the competent authority.

8. All columns of the offer documents must be duly filled in and no column should be left blank. All the pages of the offer documents are to be signed by the offerer /authorized signatory. In case of joint ownership, all the joint owners have to sign all the pages of the bids (Technical and Financial Bids). Any over- writing or use of white ink is to be duly authenticated by the offerer. Incomplete Offers / Offers with in-correct details are liable for rejection.

9. In case the space in the offer document is found insufficient, the offerers may

attach separate sheets.

  1. The offer submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/conditions specified in the offer document. However, any terms in deviation to the terms/conditions specified therein, shall be furnished in a separate sheet marking "list of deviations". Bank reserves the right to accept or reject all or any of the deviations without assigning any reason.
  2. Separate offers are to be submitted, if more than one property is offered.
  3. i) The Technical bids will be opened on Date & Time stipulated in the Notice

inviting Offers in the presence of offerer/s at our above office. Offerer/s is/are advised in his/her/their own interest to be present on that date, at the specified time.

    1. The preliminary short-listed offerers will be informed in writing by the Bank for arranging site inspection of the offered premises.
    2. After the site visit, the Technical Bid will be evaluated on various parameters like location, amenities available, exclusivity, nearby surroundings, proneness to water logging / flood etc, quality of construction, efficacy of the internal layout of premises and layout of buildings in the complex etc., and suitable offers shall be
      finalized /shortlisted for opening Financial Bid.
  2. Canvassing in any form will disqualify the offerer.
  3. The offer submitted shall remain open for consideration for a minimum period of "Three months" from the date of opening of Technical Bids.

Canara Bank: Application for Technical BID for Branch/Office Premises

Page 5 of 14





Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 06:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
