Canara Bank : ADVERTISEMENT FOR INVITING OFFERS FOR PREMISES REQUIRED FOR UTTAR GORASAHID BRANCH

FINANCIAL DETAILS OF THE OFFER
(To be submitted in a separate sealed envelope marked as Financial Bid)
|
Name
|
|
S/O, W/O, C/O
|
|
Address 1
|
|
Address 2/POST
|
|
Land Mark
|
|
PS
|
|
District
|
Mobile No:
|
PIN Code
|
E-Mail ID:
To
The Deputy General Manager
CANARA BANK
Premises & Estate Section
Circle Office,
21, Camac Street, Kolkata - 700016
Dear Sir,
SUB: Offer of premises on lease for your _____________________ Branch/ Office
In response to your advertisement, I/We have submitted the details of my/our premises in a separate envelope marked "Technical Bid". I/We am/are submitting the "Financial Bid" agreeing to the following:
-
To offer my/our premises at Rs ___________per sqft per month
(Rupees________________________________________________ on Carpet area basis for first block of 5 years from the date of handing over possession of the premises, with __________% increase in rent for the subsequent block of 5 years.
-
The above rate is quoted for the terms and conditions agreed by us in the Technical Bid.
-
This offer is valid for 3 months from the date of opening the "Technical Bid".
Signature of the offerer/s
Place:
Date :
CARPET AREA DEFINITION
The carpet area of any floor shall be the floor area worked out excluding the following portions of the building:
-
Toilets
-
Common Verandahs, Passages, Corridors
-
Open Balconies
-
Common Entrance Hall
-
Car porch whether common or exclusive
-
Common Staircase and mumties
-
Lift well and shafts
-
Common Garages / parking which is common to all
-
Common Canteen Areas
-
Air conditioning ducts and common AC plant rooms.
-
Pump house areas.
-
Space occupied by walls/Pillars
-
Any other area which is common to all tenants.
-
Space occupied by Generator/Generator Room
I/We am/are agreeable to exclude the area covered under the above items and willing to accept the rent and advance rent strictly on the basis of carpet area to be arrived at after joint measurement.
Signature of the offerer/s
Place:
Date :
CEILINGS :
SPECIFICATION FOR CONSTRUCTING RCC STRONG ROOM ("B" CLASS)
The specifications for strong room for branches are detailed hereunder:
-
THE SPECIFICATIONS FOR THE STRONG ROOM ARE AS FOLLOWS:
|
WALLS : R C C 1:2:4
|
30 cm (12") thick
|
FLOOR : R C C 1:2:4
|
15 cm (6") thick
|
FLOOR :
|
15 cm (6" thick) heavily reinforced over the existing plain cement concrete flooring for vaults in Ground floors and over existing RCC slabs in vaults in upper floor ( the strength of the slab in such case will have to be checked to allow for the additional dead and super imposed load).
CEILING - R C C 1:2:4
30 cm (12" thick). Where it is not feasible to provide a RCC slab as specified, the ceiling may be fortified with MS grills consisting of 20 mm rods spaced 75 mm c/c in angle iron frame work.
Reserve Bank of India has specified ceilings fortification only in cases where it is not feasible to provide RCC slab of specified thickness.
If it is not possible to provide the strong room with the ceiling of prescribed thickness of 30 cms (12") or provide fabrication with MS grills, RBI would be prepared to consider relaxation of the existing specification on merits of individual cases, provided the floor space directly above the strong room is also in the possession and occupation of the Bank.
-
THE MINIMUM REINFORCEMENTS AS ADVISED BY RBI ARE GIVEN BELOW: WALLS :
12 mm dia mild Steel/tor steel @ 6"c/c both ways and on both faces of the wall (a formation of reinforcement matt of about 6"x 6") on either face of the wall to be obtained.
FLOOR : Same as in the case of walls but only on one face.
Same as in the case of walls.
Further where reinforcement is proposed on two faces of a RCC member, it shall be staggered in such a manner that any view taken at right angles to the matt formation would show reinforcement at every (3") c/c in elevation ( in respect of walls) and in plan (in respect of ceiling slab). The above reinforcements are only the minimum and depending on the structural requirements, the structural consultants for the work, should design and detail out actual reinforcements required but these shall not be less than what are specified above.
III COLUMN SIZES :
Two columns of 10"x10" size with 6 nos of 12 mm dia TOR Steel main rods and 6
-
dia binder rods are to be done only after fixing the door and ascertaining the plumbline.
|
IV AIR VENTILATORS
|
GODREJ
|
STEELAGE
|
Overall opening
|
24"x24"
|
24"x24"
|
Clear opening
|
18"x18"
|
18"x18"
The strong room is to be divided into 2 portions for cash and lockers with MS grill partitions with grill door for entry.
The Air ventilator/s should not be fixed on the exterior / outer walls.
The Strong Room Door and Air ventilator/s shall be provided by the Bank.
Signature of the offerer/s
Place:
Date :
