Canara Bank : ADVERTISEMENT FOR INVITING OFFERS FOR PREMISES REQUIRED FOR UTTAR GORASAHID BRANCH

This offer is valid for 3 months from the date of opening the "Technical Bid".

The above rate is quoted for the terms and conditions agreed by us in the Technical Bid.

To offer my/our premises at Rs ___________per sqft per month

In response to your advertisement, I/We have submitted the details of my/our premises in a separate envelope marked "Technical Bid". I/We am/are submitting the "Financial Bid" agreeing to the following:

SUB: Offer of premises on lease for your _____________________ Branch/ Office

I/We am/are agreeable to exclude the area covered under the above items and willing to accept the rent and advance rent strictly on the basis of carpet area to be arrived at after joint measurement.

Any other area which is common to all tenants.

Common Garages / parking which is common to all

The carpet area of any floor shall be the floor area worked out excluding the following portions of the building:

CEILINGS :

The specifications for strong room for branches are detailed hereunder:

THE SPECIFICATIONS FOR THE STRONG ROOM ARE AS FOLLOWS:

WALLS : R C C 1:2:4 30 cm (12") thick FLOOR : R C C 1:2:4 15 cm (6") thick FLOOR :

15 cm (6" thick) heavily reinforced over the existing plain cement concrete flooring for vaults in Ground floors and over existing RCC slabs in vaults in upper floor ( the strength of the slab in such case will have to be checked to allow for the additional dead and super imposed load).

CEILING - R C C 1:2:4

30 cm (12" thick). Where it is not feasible to provide a RCC slab as specified, the ceiling may be fortified with MS grills consisting of 20 mm rods spaced 75 mm c/c in angle iron frame work.

Reserve Bank of India has specified ceilings fortification only in cases where it is not feasible to provide RCC slab of specified thickness.

If it is not possible to provide the strong room with the ceiling of prescribed thickness of 30 cms (12") or provide fabrication with MS grills, RBI would be prepared to consider relaxation of the existing specification on merits of individual cases, provided the floor space directly above the strong room is also in the possession and occupation of the Bank.

THE MINIMUM REINFORCEMENTS AS ADVISED BY RBI ARE GIVEN BELOW: WALLS :

12 mm dia mild Steel/tor steel @ 6"c/c both ways and on both faces of the wall (a formation of reinforcement matt of about 6"x 6") on either face of the wall to be obtained.

FLOOR : Same as in the case of walls but only on one face.

Same as in the case of walls.