Canara Bank : ADVERTISEMENT INVITING TENDERS FOR ELECTRICAL WORKS

BOQ FOR ELECTRICAL WORKS AT DRT PREMISES, 4TH FLOOR, BSNL BUILDING,

RAJBHAVAN ROAD, BENGALURU

no. Description of Work Qty Unit Rate Amount

A 2 x 2.5 + 1 x 1.5 sqmm FRLS WIRES in 19mm dia conduit.(LIGHTING CIRCUIT)

Supply and erection 675.00 Mtrs

B 4 x 2.5 + 2 x 1.5 sqmm FRLS WIRES in 25mm dia conduit

Supply and erection 10.00 Mtrs

C 2 x 4 + 1 x2.5 sqmm FRLS WIRES in 25mm dia conduit(POWER CIRCUIT)

Supply and erection 1150.00 Mtrs

D 2 x 10+ 1 x6sqmm FRLS WIRES in 25mm dia conduit

Supply and erection 20.00 Mtrs

E 2 x 6 + 1 x 4 sqmm FRLS WIRES in 25mm dia conduit(SUBMAIN)

Supply and erection 40.00 Mtrs

F 4 x 6 + 2 x 4 sqmm FRLS WIRES in 32mm dia conduit

Supply and erection 10.00 Mtrs

G 4 x 10 + 1 x 6 sqmm FRLS WIRES in 32mm dia conduit

Supply and erection 80.00 Mtrs

5 TOTAL FOR SUBMAINS/CIRCUIT MAINS WIRING FOR RAW POWER

6.0 POINT WIRING

Wiring with 2R x 1.5 sq.mm PVC insulated 1100V grade copper

conductor wires

PVC insulated copper conductor wires as earth for lighting circuits in

19/25mm dia, 2mm thick, PVC conduits and as per specification, run

both surface / concealed, title "Distribution system, conduit wiring and

accessories". A separate neutral shall be run for each circuit. The

rate shall include necessary ceiling / wall holders, switches, metal

boxes. etc., complete as required. All switches, sockets, mounting

boxes & all other accessories shall be of ANCHOR ROMA make or

equivalent make.The length shall be up to 5 rmt for 1 liht point, 8 rmt

for 2 light points, 12 rmt for 3 light points , 15m for the 4 lightpoints ,

18rmt for the 5 light points and 21rmt for the 6 light points

A Single light point controlled by 6 amps switch.

The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.

Supply and erection 70.00 Each

B Two light point controlled by 6A switch (Combined rate for two points).

The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.

Supply and erection 40.00 Each

C Three light point controlled by 6A switch (Combined rate for two

points).

The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.

Supply and erection 20.00 Each

D FOUR light point controlled by 6A switch (Combined rate for two

points).

The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.

Supply and erection 20.00 Each

E Five light point controlled by 6A switch (Combined rate for two

points).

The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.