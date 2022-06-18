|
Canara Bank : ADVERTISEMENT INVITING TENDERS FOR ELECTRICAL WORKS
BOQ FOR ELECTRICAL WORKS AT DRT PREMISES, 4TH FLOOR, BSNL BUILDING,
RAJBHAVAN ROAD, BENGALURU
|
no.
|
Description of Work
|
Qty
|
Unit
|
Rate
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
METERING PANEL :
|
|
|
INR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 415V 3 Phase, 50 Hz,
|
|
|
|
|
|
switchboards/panels/ PDBs with MCB, SDF units as per specification
|
|
|
|
|
|
titled "415 Volts switch Boards", as per schematic drawing complete
|
|
|
|
|
|
as required. Supply and erectionand fixing of steel supporting
|
|
|
|
|
|
channels shall be measured in the same item. Grip bolts fasteners
|
|
|
|
|
|
required for fixing on to floors will also be measured in the same item.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Make: pavan controls/Thitanix
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
MAIN DISTRIBUTION PANEL (As per Drg.)
|
1.00
|
Each
|
|
|
|
The panel having 250 A MCCB 25 KA as incomer with 250 A AL
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bus bar with MDM, RYB Indications lamps, ELR with cbct relay
|
|
|
|
|
|
Out goings with on/off /trip
|
|
|
|
|
|
40 A 4 POLE MCCB 16 KA- 5 NOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
63 A 4 POLE MCCB 16 KA -5 NOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
32 A DP MCB 10 KA -3 NOS
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
Supply and installation of the 40 A 4 POLE MCB 10 kA IN
|
|
|
|
|
|
ENCLOSUE NEAR THE UPS OUT PUT
|
2.00
|
Each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
TOTAL FOR METER BOARD
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
FACTORY BUILT MCB DB Seimens
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply, Store, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of MCB,s, ELCB,s
|
|
|
|
|
|
& ELMCB,s of motor duty, C-curve charcterstics Din rail mounted to
|
|
|
|
|
|
be fixed in the above MCB Distribution Boards to suit any required
|
|
|
|
|
|
combinations specified in the riser diagrams. With all the required
|
|
|
|
|
|
accessories. MCB Distribution boards IP43,wall mounted (either
|
|
|
|
|
|
surface or recess type) as per schematic drwawings.The erection rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
shall include fixing of DB on wall including Supply and erectionof all
|
|
|
|
|
|
fixing accessories,civil works etc.,Space provision shall be made for
|
|
|
|
|
|
mounting ELCB in the incomer MCB.Supply,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
HORIZONTAL TYPE. DOUBLE DOOR TPN DB :
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
8 Way TPN DB of Seimens
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incomer:1 No. 40 A ELMCB(RCBO-30mA)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pjhase segregation 40A 2 pole MCB C CURVE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outgoing: 10 nos 10 ASP MCB and 14 nos 16 A SP MCB C CURVE
|
2.00
|
Each
|
|
|
2.3
|
SINGLE PHASE DB WITH DOUBLE DOOR :
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
12Way DB of Seimensmake
|
|
|
|
|
|
UPS DB
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incomer:1 No. 40A DP MCB D CURVE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outgoing: 10 NOS 16 A SP MCB D CURVE
|
2.00
|
Each
|
|
|
A
|
8 Way DB of Seimensmake
|
|
|
|
|
|
EMERGENCY DB
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incomer:1 No. 25A DP ELMCB C CURVE
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outgoing6 Nos. 6A SP MCB C CURVE
|
2.00
|
Each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
TOTAL FOR FACTORY BUILT MCB DISTRIBUTION BOARD
|
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
POWER AND CONTROL CABLES :
|
|
|
|
|
3.1
|
Supply, laying and testing of 1.1KV Grade PVC insulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
aluminium conductor steel armoured power cables as per
|
|
|
|
|
|
the specification. The rates quoted shall be for laying in
|
|
|
|
|
|
trays, cable trenches (indoor and outdoor), pipes, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
For buried cables, the excavation work will be included
|
|
|
|
|
|
under the heading "Civil works for outdoor cable laying."
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
3.5C x 150Sq.mm cable (A2XFY)(EB INCOMING APPROXIMATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
LENGTH)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
70.00
|
Mtrs
|
|
|
3.2
|
Supply, laying and testing of 1.1KV Grade PVC insulated Copper
|
|
|
|
|
|
cables as per the specifications. The rates quoted shall be for
|
|
|
|
|
no.
|
Description of Work
|
Qty
|
Unit
|
Rate
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
laying in trays, cable trenches (indoor and outdoor), pipes, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For buried cables, the excavation work will be included under the
|
|
|
|
|
|
heading "Civil works for outdoor cable laying."
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
4Core x 10 Sqmm Cable (YFY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
90.00
|
Mtr
|
|
|
B
|
4Core x 16 Sqmm Cable (YFY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
120.00
|
Mtr
|
|
|
C
|
3 Core x 4 Sqmm Cable (YFY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
20.00
|
Mtr
|
|
|
D
|
3 Core x 2.5 Sqmm Cable (YFY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
20.00
|
Mtr
|
|
|
E
|
2 Core x 4 Sqmm Cable(YFY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
20.00
|
Mtr
|
|
|
3.3
|
CIVIL WORKS FOR OUTDOOR CABLE LAYING :
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preparation of outdoor cable trenches including excavation, back
|
|
|
|
|
|
filling, sand filling, cable tiles, compaction as per specification, of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
following sizes.
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
Trench of width 450mm & depth 750mm.
|
RO
|
Mtr
|
|
|
B
|
Trench of width 300mm & depth 450mm.
|
RO
|
Mtr
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.4
|
CABLE END TERMINATIONS :
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplying and providing the end terminations with copper cable lugs,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Double compression brass cable glands, taping, crimping, gland and
|
|
|
|
|
|
armour taping, earthing, etc. complete as required.
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
3.5CX150 Sq.mm cable (A2XFY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
2.00
|
Each
|
|
|
B
|
4Core x 10 Sqmm Cable (YFY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
4.00
|
Each
|
|
|
C
|
4Core x 16 Sqmm Cable (YFY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
8.00
|
Each
|
|
|
D
|
3 Core x 4 Sqmm Cable (YFY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
2.00
|
Each
|
|
|
E
|
3 Core x 2.5 Sqmm Cable (YFY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
2.00
|
Each
|
|
|
F
|
2 Core x 4 Sqmm Cable(YFY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
2.00
|
Each
|
|
|
3.3 A
|
CABLKE TRAYS
|
|
|
|
|
9.1
|
GI LADDER TYPE CABLE TRAYS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply & erection of the following sizes ladder type cable tray made of
|
|
|
|
|
|
16 SWG hot dipped galvanised with necessar grip bolts,nuts,
|
|
|
|
|
|
etc.,complete as required. The rate shall also include the stel items
|
|
|
|
|
|
like cable tray support arrangement and any other steel items not
|
|
|
|
|
|
covered in the schedule of quatities
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
75X75X600 mm wide
|
RO
|
RMT
|
|
|
B
|
75X75X450 mm wide
|
RO
|
RMT
|
|
|
C
|
75X75X300 mm wide
|
RO
|
RMT
|
|
|
D
|
50X50X150 mm wide
|
RO
|
RMT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.2
|
PERFORATED CABLE TRAYS :
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply & erection of the following sizes perforated type cable tray
|
|
|
|
|
|
made of 14 SWG HDG with necessary bolts, nuts,double washers,
|
|
|
|
|
|
etc., complete, necessary supports, brackets, angle iron,suspension
|
|
|
|
|
|
are measured separately under the heading "Steel Items".(THE RATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHALL ALSO INCLUDE TOP COVER)
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
750 mm wide x 75mm depth.
|
RO
|
RMT
|
|
|
B
|
600 mm wide x 75mm depth..
|
RO
|
RMT
|
|
|
C
|
450 mm wide x 75mm depth..
|
RO
|
RMT
|
|
|
D
|
300 mm wide x 75mm depth..
|
RO
|
RMT
|
|
|
E
|
150 mm wide x 50mm depth.
|
80
|
RMT
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
60
|
Each
|
|
|
no.
|
Description of Work
|
Qty
|
Unit
|
Rate
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.3
|
FLOOR RACE WAYS
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
600 mm wide x 40mm depth..
|
RO
|
RMT
|
|
|
B
|
450 mm wide x 40 mm depth..
|
RO
|
RMT
|
|
|
C
|
300 mm wide x 40 mm depth..
|
RO
|
RMT
|
|
|
D
|
150 mm wide x 40 mm depth.
|
RO
|
RMT
|
|
|
E
|
100 mm wide x 40 mm depth.
|
RO
|
RMT
|
|
|
9.4
|
JUCTION BOXES
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
600X600
|
RO
|
Each
|
|
|
B
|
450X450
|
RO
|
Each
|
|
|
C
|
300X300
|
RO
|
Each
|
|
|
D
|
150X150
|
RO
|
Each
|
|
|
E
|
100X100
|
RO
|
Each
|
|
|
3
|
TOTAL FOR POWER & CONTROL CABLES
|
|
|
4.0
|
COMMERCIAL SWITCHES / SOCKETS & STARTERS
|
|
|
|
Supply, Erection, testing & commissioning of power points by
|
|
|
providing following switches/ sockets mounted on suitable size MS
|
|
|
boxes fixed flush/surface on to the wall with all fixing and wiring
|
|
|
accessories complete as required of approved make.
|
|
|
4.1
|
COMMERCIAL TYPE
|
|
|
|
6 Amps, 3/5 pin (250V) single phase commercial type socket with 6
|
|
A
|
Amps SP switch . The pin configuration shall be round
|
type. The
|
|
socket shall be used for normal power, plug tops are excluded from
|
|
|
|
|
the scope of supply.
|
|
|
|
The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
190.00
|
Each
|
|
6 Amps, 3/5 pin (250V) single phase commercial type socket with 6
|
|
B
|
Amps SP switch . The pin configuration shall be round
|
type. The
|
|
socket mounted along with other switches in the lighting switch box,
|
|
|
|
|
plug tops are excluded from the scope of supply. (Dependent socket)
|
|
|
|
|
|
The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
10.00
|
Each
|
|
6/16 Amps, 5--pin (250 Volts) single phase universal socket with 16
|
|
C
|
Amps single pole switch with indicating lamp.The pin configuration
|
|
|
shall be round type. Plug tops are excluded from the scope of supply.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection FOR CASETTE UNITS
|
35.00
|
Each
|
D
|
Bank of2 nos. 5 Amps (250 Volts) single phase
|
|
|
|
universal socket with 16 Amps single pole switch with
|
|
|
|
indicating lamp.The pin configuration shall be round type.
|
|
|
|
Plug tops are excluded from the scope of supply.
|
|
|
|
The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
80.00
|
Each
|
4
|
TOTAL FOR SWITCHES/SOCKETS/STARTERS
|
|
|
5
|
SUBMAINS/CIRCUIT MAINS WIRING FOR RAW POWER:
|
|
|
|
Supply and erectionand running of 1100 V grade FRLS PVC insulated
|
|
|
copper conductor wires in 2mm thick FRLS PVC conduits as per
|
|
|
specification titled "DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM, CONDUITS, WIRING
|
|
|
AND ACCESSORIES" and following details. The rate shall include
|
|
5.1
|
Supply and erectionand installation of all materials like conduits, wires,
|
|
fixing accessories, etc. as detailed in Clause of above
|
mentioned
|
|
|
|
|
specification. Terminating wires on either ends by providing copper
|
|
|
lugs, ferrules and carrying out surface / concealed wiring. Most of the
|
|
|
area have false ceiling and conduits shall run exposed above false
|
|
|
ceiling.
|
|
|
|
The rate shall also include grooving of walls, floors chipping, rough
|
|
|
plastering, providing MS brackets for conduits us pension. Circuit
|
|
|
mains shall be measured from DB to switch board and looping from
|
|
|
switch board to switch board
|
|
|
no.
|
Description of Work
|
|
Qty
|
Unit
|
Rate
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
2 x 2.5 + 1 x 1.5 sqmm FRLS WIRES in 19mm dia conduit.(LIGHTING CIRCUIT)
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
|
675.00
|
Mtrs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
4 x 2.5 + 2 x 1.5 sqmm FRLS WIRES in 25mm dia conduit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
|
10.00
|
Mtrs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
2 x 4 + 1 x2.5 sqmm FRLS WIRES in 25mm dia conduit(POWER CIRCUIT)
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
|
1150.00
|
Mtrs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D
|
2 x 10+ 1 x6sqmm FRLS WIRES in 25mm dia conduit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
|
20.00
|
Mtrs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E
|
2 x 6 + 1 x 4 sqmm FRLS WIRES in 25mm dia conduit(SUBMAIN)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
|
40.00
|
Mtrs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F
|
4 x 6 + 2 x 4 sqmm FRLS WIRES in 32mm dia conduit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
|
10.00
|
Mtrs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
G
|
4 x 10 + 1 x 6 sqmm FRLS WIRES in 32mm dia conduit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
|
80.00
|
Mtrs
|
|
|
5
|
TOTAL FOR SUBMAINS/CIRCUIT MAINS WIRING FOR RAW POWER
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
POINT WIRING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wiring with 2R x 1.5 sq.mm PVC insulated 1100V grade copper
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
conductor wires
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PVC insulated copper conductor wires as earth for lighting circuits in
|
|
|
|
|
|
19/25mm dia, 2mm thick, PVC conduits and as per specification, run
|
|
|
|
|
|
both surface / concealed, title "Distribution system, conduit wiring and
|
|
|
|
|
|
accessories". A separate neutral shall be run for each circuit. The
|
|
|
|
|
|
rate shall include necessary ceiling / wall holders, switches, metal
|
|
|
|
|
|
boxes. etc., complete as required. All switches, sockets, mounting
|
|
|
|
|
|
boxes & all other accessories shall be of ANCHOR ROMA make or
|
|
|
|
|
|
equivalent make.The length shall be up to 5 rmt for 1 liht point, 8 rmt
|
|
|
|
|
|
for 2 light points, 12 rmt for 3 light points , 15m for the 4 lightpoints ,
|
|
|
|
|
|
18rmt for the 5 light points and 21rmt for the 6 light points
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
Single light point controlled by 6 amps switch.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
|
70.00
|
Each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B
|
Two light point controlled by 6A switch (Combined rate for two points).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
|
40.00
|
Each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
Three light point controlled by 6A switch (Combined rate for
|
two
|
|
|
|
|
points).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
|
20.00
|
Each
|
|
|
D
|
FOUR light point controlled by 6A switch (Combined rate for
|
two
|
|
|
|
|
points).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
|
20.00
|
Each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E
|
Five light point controlled by 6A switch (Combined rate for
|
two
|
|
|
|
|
points).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
|
6.00
|
Each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
no.
|
|
|
|
|
Description of Work
|
|
|
|
Qty
|
Unit
|
Rate
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E
|
SIX
|
light point controlled by 6A switch (Combined rate for two points).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
|
|
|
5.00
|
Each
|
|
|
G
|
Single light point
|
controlled
|
by two
|
Nos. two
|
way
|
switch
|
of 6A
|
|
|
|
|
(combined rate for all necessary wiring complete etc.,)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
|
|
|
1.00
|
Each
|
|
|
H
|
Ceiling fan point (with fan hook box) including 6 Amps single pole
|
|
|
|
|
control switch with space for 300 Watts electronic regulator.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
|
|
|
1.00
|
Each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exhaust fan point with wall mounted 5 Amps, 3 pin socket near fan
|
|
|
|
|
|
location and 10 Amps single pole controlling switch
|
located
|
|
|
|
|
I
|
independently.
|
The rate
|
shall also include Supply and erection&
|
|
|
|
|
|
Erection of 5 Amps, 3 pin plug.wiring for the same complete as
|
|
|
|
|
|
required.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection
|
|
|
|
14.00
|
Each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
TOTAL FOR POINT WIRING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply ,ERECTION, TESTING & COMMISSIONING OF INDOOR
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
LIGHTING FIXTURES / LAMPS / EXHAUST FANS / CALLING BELL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.1
|
ERECTION OF INDOOR LIGHTING FIXTURES / FAN.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and installation of the led batten 28 W
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
1 x 28W 4 FEER LED PATTI ceiling / wall mounted led fixture
|
5000 k
|
|
|
|
|
LED Make: Philips/Panasonic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and Erection
|
|
|
|
32.00
|
Each
|
|
|
B
|
6W
|
Recess
|
mounted
|
|
Mounted
|
LED
|
fitting
|
of
|
Make:
|
|
|
|
|
Philips/Panasonic
|
5000 k
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and Erection
|
|
|
|
175.00
|
Each
|
|
|
|
Supply and installation of the ceiling
|
mounted lamp 12 W
|
surface
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
mounted
|
/recess
|
mounted
|
with fiting with
|
LED
|
bulb
|
Make:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Philips/Panasonic
|
sqaure 200x200 5000 k
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and Erection
|
|
|
|
2.00
|
Each
|
|
|
|
Supply and installtion of the LED panel light 600x600 surface /recee
|
|
|
|
|
D
|
mounted
|
with
|
5000 k
|
32/36 w Philips /Panasonic
|
including all
|
|
|
|
|
|
mounting accessories and LED driver
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and Erection
|
|
|
|
145.00
|
Each
|
|
|
|
Supply and installation of Mirror light fixture of approved by the
|
|
|
|
|
E
|
consultant
|
fixed on the wall above mirror including bulb with reflector
|
|
|
|
|
covering the lamp for all wash basins.The samples to be approved by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the architects
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and Erection
|
|
|
|
6.00
|
Each
|
|
|
7.2
|
CEILING FANS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection& erection of white colour ceiling fan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
with double ball bearings, accessories, connecting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
wire and other standard accessories but
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
excluding regulator.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A
|
1200mm Sweep, 3 blade ceiling fan. 5 Star rating Havells make
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RO
|
Each
|
|
|
B
|
600mm Sweep, 3 blade ceiling fan.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RO
|
Each
|
|
|
C
|
300 Watts electronic step regulator.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RO
|
Each
|
|
|
7.3
|
WALL MOUNTING FANS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply and erection& erection of heavy-dutywall-mounted
|
|
|
|
|
|Spread / Average Target
|-