    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
181.05 INR    0.00%
06/16CANARA BANK : TENDER FOR SUPPLY OF TRTL SAFES OF CLASS ‘A' FOR BRANCHES WITH GOLD LOAN PORTFOLIO UNDER CIRCLE OFFICE PATNA
PU
06/15Canara Bank Board to Consider Capital Raising Plan for Fiscal 2023
MT
06/15Canara Bank to Mull Fund Raising on 24 June
CI
Canara Bank : ADVERTISEMENT INVITING TENDERS FOR ELECTRICAL WORKS

06/18/2022 | 03:24am EDT
BOQ FOR ELECTRICAL WORKS AT DRT PREMISES, 4TH FLOOR, BSNL BUILDING,

RAJBHAVAN ROAD, BENGALURU

no.

Description of Work

Qty

Unit

Rate

Amount

1.2

METERING PANEL :

INR

Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 415V 3 Phase, 50 Hz,

switchboards/panels/ PDBs with MCB, SDF units as per specification

titled "415 Volts switch Boards", as per schematic drawing complete

as required. Supply and erectionand fixing of steel supporting

channels shall be measured in the same item. Grip bolts fasteners

required for fixing on to floors will also be measured in the same item.

Make: pavan controls/Thitanix

A

MAIN DISTRIBUTION PANEL (As per Drg.)

1.00

Each

The panel having 250 A MCCB 25 KA as incomer with 250 A AL

Bus bar with MDM, RYB Indications lamps, ELR with cbct relay

Out goings with on/off /trip

40 A 4 POLE MCCB 16 KA- 5 NOS

63 A 4 POLE MCCB 16 KA -5 NOS

32 A DP MCB 10 KA -3 NOS

B

Supply and installation of the 40 A 4 POLE MCB 10 kA IN

ENCLOSUE NEAR THE UPS OUT PUT

2.00

Each

1.0

TOTAL FOR METER BOARD

2.0

FACTORY BUILT MCB DB Seimens

Supply, Store, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of MCB,s, ELCB,s

& ELMCB,s of motor duty, C-curve charcterstics Din rail mounted to

be fixed in the above MCB Distribution Boards to suit any required

combinations specified in the riser diagrams. With all the required

accessories. MCB Distribution boards IP43,wall mounted (either

surface or recess type) as per schematic drwawings.The erection rate

shall include fixing of DB on wall including Supply and erectionof all

fixing accessories,civil works etc.,Space provision shall be made for

mounting ELCB in the incomer MCB.Supply,

2.1

HORIZONTAL TYPE. DOUBLE DOOR TPN DB :

A

8 Way TPN DB of Seimens

Incomer:1 No. 40 A ELMCB(RCBO-30mA)

Pjhase segregation 40A 2 pole MCB C CURVE

Outgoing: 10 nos 10 ASP MCB and 14 nos 16 A SP MCB C CURVE

2.00

Each

2.3

SINGLE PHASE DB WITH DOUBLE DOOR :

A

12Way DB of Seimensmake

UPS DB

Incomer:1 No. 40A DP MCB D CURVE

Outgoing: 10 NOS 16 A SP MCB D CURVE

2.00

Each

A

8 Way DB of Seimensmake

EMERGENCY DB

Incomer:1 No. 25A DP ELMCB C CURVE

Outgoing6 Nos. 6A SP MCB C CURVE

2.00

Each

2.0

TOTAL FOR FACTORY BUILT MCB DISTRIBUTION BOARD

3.0

POWER AND CONTROL CABLES :

3.1

Supply, laying and testing of 1.1KV Grade PVC insulated

aluminium conductor steel armoured power cables as per

the specification. The rates quoted shall be for laying in

trays, cable trenches (indoor and outdoor), pipes, etc.

For buried cables, the excavation work will be included

under the heading "Civil works for outdoor cable laying."

A

3.5C x 150Sq.mm cable (A2XFY)(EB INCOMING APPROXIMATE

LENGTH)

Supply and erection

70.00

Mtrs

3.2

Supply, laying and testing of 1.1KV Grade PVC insulated Copper

cables as per the specifications. The rates quoted shall be for

BOQ FOR ELECTRICAL WORKS AT DRT PREMISES, 4TH FLOOR, BSNL BUILDING,

RAJBHAVAN ROAD, BENGALURU

no.

Description of Work

Qty

Unit

Rate

Amount

laying in trays, cable trenches (indoor and outdoor), pipes, etc.

For buried cables, the excavation work will be included under the

heading "Civil works for outdoor cable laying."

A

4Core x 10 Sqmm Cable (YFY)

Supply and erection

90.00

Mtr

B

4Core x 16 Sqmm Cable (YFY)

Supply and erection

120.00

Mtr

C

3 Core x 4 Sqmm Cable (YFY)

Supply and erection

20.00

Mtr

D

3 Core x 2.5 Sqmm Cable (YFY)

Supply and erection

20.00

Mtr

E

2 Core x 4 Sqmm Cable(YFY)

Supply and erection

20.00

Mtr

3.3

CIVIL WORKS FOR OUTDOOR CABLE LAYING :

Preparation of outdoor cable trenches including excavation, back

filling, sand filling, cable tiles, compaction as per specification, of the

following sizes.

A

Trench of width 450mm & depth 750mm.

RO

Mtr

B

Trench of width 300mm & depth 450mm.

RO

Mtr

3.4

CABLE END TERMINATIONS :

Supplying and providing the end terminations with copper cable lugs,

Double compression brass cable glands, taping, crimping, gland and

armour taping, earthing, etc. complete as required.

A

3.5CX150 Sq.mm cable (A2XFY)

Supply and erection

2.00

Each

B

4Core x 10 Sqmm Cable (YFY)

Supply and erection

4.00

Each

C

4Core x 16 Sqmm Cable (YFY)

Supply and erection

8.00

Each

D

3 Core x 4 Sqmm Cable (YFY)

Supply and erection

2.00

Each

E

3 Core x 2.5 Sqmm Cable (YFY)

Supply and erection

2.00

Each

F

2 Core x 4 Sqmm Cable(YFY)

Supply and erection

2.00

Each

3.3 A

CABLKE TRAYS

9.1

GI LADDER TYPE CABLE TRAYS

Supply & erection of the following sizes ladder type cable tray made of

16 SWG hot dipped galvanised with necessar grip bolts,nuts,

etc.,complete as required. The rate shall also include the stel items

like cable tray support arrangement and any other steel items not

covered in the schedule of quatities

A

75X75X600 mm wide

RO

RMT

B

75X75X450 mm wide

RO

RMT

C

75X75X300 mm wide

RO

RMT

D

50X50X150 mm wide

RO

RMT

9.2

PERFORATED CABLE TRAYS :

Supply & erection of the following sizes perforated type cable tray

made of 14 SWG HDG with necessary bolts, nuts,double washers,

etc., complete, necessary supports, brackets, angle iron,suspension

are measured separately under the heading "Steel Items".(THE RATE

SHALL ALSO INCLUDE TOP COVER)

A

750 mm wide x 75mm depth.

RO

RMT

B

600 mm wide x 75mm depth..

RO

RMT

C

450 mm wide x 75mm depth..

RO

RMT

D

300 mm wide x 75mm depth..

RO

RMT

E

150 mm wide x 50mm depth.

80

RMT

Supply and erection

60

Each

BOQ FOR ELECTRICAL WORKS AT DRT PREMISES, 4TH FLOOR, BSNL BUILDING,

RAJBHAVAN ROAD, BENGALURU

no.

Description of Work

Qty

Unit

Rate

Amount

9.3

FLOOR RACE WAYS

A

600 mm wide x 40mm depth..

RO

RMT

B

450 mm wide x 40 mm depth..

RO

RMT

C

300 mm wide x 40 mm depth..

RO

RMT

D

150 mm wide x 40 mm depth.

RO

RMT

E

100 mm wide x 40 mm depth.

RO

RMT

9.4

JUCTION BOXES

A

600X600

RO

Each

B

450X450

RO

Each

C

300X300

RO

Each

D

150X150

RO

Each

E

100X100

RO

Each

3

TOTAL FOR POWER & CONTROL CABLES

4.0

COMMERCIAL SWITCHES / SOCKETS & STARTERS

Supply, Erection, testing & commissioning of power points by

providing following switches/ sockets mounted on suitable size MS

boxes fixed flush/surface on to the wall with all fixing and wiring

accessories complete as required of approved make.

4.1

COMMERCIAL TYPE

6 Amps, 3/5 pin (250V) single phase commercial type socket with 6

A

Amps SP switch . The pin configuration shall be round

type. The

socket shall be used for normal power, plug tops are excluded from

the scope of supply.

The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.

Supply and erection

190.00

Each

6 Amps, 3/5 pin (250V) single phase commercial type socket with 6

B

Amps SP switch . The pin configuration shall be round

type. The

socket mounted along with other switches in the lighting switch box,

plug tops are excluded from the scope of supply. (Dependent socket)

The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.

Supply and erection

10.00

Each

6/16 Amps, 5--pin (250 Volts) single phase universal socket with 16

C

Amps single pole switch with indicating lamp.The pin configuration

shall be round type. Plug tops are excluded from the scope of supply.

Supply and erection FOR CASETTE UNITS

35.00

Each

D

Bank of2 nos. 5 Amps (250 Volts) single phase

universal socket with 16 Amps single pole switch with

indicating lamp.The pin configuration shall be round type.

Plug tops are excluded from the scope of supply.

The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.

Supply and erection

80.00

Each

4

TOTAL FOR SWITCHES/SOCKETS/STARTERS

5

SUBMAINS/CIRCUIT MAINS WIRING FOR RAW POWER:

Supply and erectionand running of 1100 V grade FRLS PVC insulated

copper conductor wires in 2mm thick FRLS PVC conduits as per

specification titled "DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM, CONDUITS, WIRING

AND ACCESSORIES" and following details. The rate shall include

5.1

Supply and erectionand installation of all materials like conduits, wires,

fixing accessories, etc. as detailed in Clause of above

mentioned

specification. Terminating wires on either ends by providing copper

lugs, ferrules and carrying out surface / concealed wiring. Most of the

area have false ceiling and conduits shall run exposed above false

ceiling.

The rate shall also include grooving of walls, floors chipping, rough

plastering, providing MS brackets for conduits us pension. Circuit

mains shall be measured from DB to switch board and looping from

switch board to switch board

BOQ FOR ELECTRICAL WORKS AT DRT PREMISES, 4TH FLOOR, BSNL BUILDING,

RAJBHAVAN ROAD, BENGALURU

no.

Description of Work

Qty

Unit

Rate

Amount

A

2 x 2.5 + 1 x 1.5 sqmm FRLS WIRES in 19mm dia conduit.(LIGHTING CIRCUIT)

Supply and erection

675.00

Mtrs

B

4 x 2.5 + 2 x 1.5 sqmm FRLS WIRES in 25mm dia conduit

Supply and erection

10.00

Mtrs

C

2 x 4 + 1 x2.5 sqmm FRLS WIRES in 25mm dia conduit(POWER CIRCUIT)

Supply and erection

1150.00

Mtrs

D

2 x 10+ 1 x6sqmm FRLS WIRES in 25mm dia conduit

Supply and erection

20.00

Mtrs

E

2 x 6 + 1 x 4 sqmm FRLS WIRES in 25mm dia conduit(SUBMAIN)

Supply and erection

40.00

Mtrs

F

4 x 6 + 2 x 4 sqmm FRLS WIRES in 32mm dia conduit

Supply and erection

10.00

Mtrs

G

4 x 10 + 1 x 6 sqmm FRLS WIRES in 32mm dia conduit

Supply and erection

80.00

Mtrs

5

TOTAL FOR SUBMAINS/CIRCUIT MAINS WIRING FOR RAW POWER

6.0

POINT WIRING

Wiring with 2R x 1.5 sq.mm PVC insulated 1100V grade copper

conductor wires

PVC insulated copper conductor wires as earth for lighting circuits in

19/25mm dia, 2mm thick, PVC conduits and as per specification, run

both surface / concealed, title "Distribution system, conduit wiring and

accessories". A separate neutral shall be run for each circuit. The

rate shall include necessary ceiling / wall holders, switches, metal

boxes. etc., complete as required. All switches, sockets, mounting

boxes & all other accessories shall be of ANCHOR ROMA make or

equivalent make.The length shall be up to 5 rmt for 1 liht point, 8 rmt

for 2 light points, 12 rmt for 3 light points , 15m for the 4 lightpoints ,

18rmt for the 5 light points and 21rmt for the 6 light points

A

Single light point controlled by 6 amps switch.

The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.

Supply and erection

70.00

Each

B

Two light point controlled by 6A switch (Combined rate for two points).

The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.

Supply and erection

40.00

Each

C

Three light point controlled by 6A switch (Combined rate for

two

points).

The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.

Supply and erection

20.00

Each

D

FOUR light point controlled by 6A switch (Combined rate for

two

points).

The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.

Supply and erection

20.00

Each

E

Five light point controlled by 6A switch (Combined rate for

two

points).

The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.

Supply and erection

6.00

Each

BOQ FOR ELECTRICAL WORKS AT DRT PREMISES, 4TH FLOOR, BSNL BUILDING,

RAJBHAVAN ROAD, BENGALURU

no.

Description of Work

Qty

Unit

Rate

Amount

E

SIX

light point controlled by 6A switch (Combined rate for two points).

The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.

Supply and erection

5.00

Each

G

Single light point

controlled

by two

Nos. two

way

switch

of 6A

(combined rate for all necessary wiring complete etc.,)

The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.

Supply and erection

1.00

Each

H

Ceiling fan point (with fan hook box) including 6 Amps single pole

control switch with space for 300 Watts electronic regulator.

The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.

Supply and erection

1.00

Each

Exhaust fan point with wall mounted 5 Amps, 3 pin socket near fan

location and 10 Amps single pole controlling switch

located

I

independently.

The rate

shall also include Supply and erection&

Erection of 5 Amps, 3 pin plug.wiring for the same complete as

required.

The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.

Supply and erection

14.00

Each

6

TOTAL FOR POINT WIRING

Supply ,ERECTION, TESTING & COMMISSIONING OF INDOOR

7

LIGHTING FIXTURES / LAMPS / EXHAUST FANS / CALLING BELL

7.1

ERECTION OF INDOOR LIGHTING FIXTURES / FAN.

Supply and installation of the led batten 28 W

A

1 x 28W 4 FEER LED PATTI ceiling / wall mounted led fixture

5000 k

LED Make: Philips/Panasonic

Supply and Erection

32.00

Each

B

6W

Recess

mounted

Mounted

LED

fitting

of

Make:

Philips/Panasonic

5000 k

Supply and Erection

175.00

Each

Supply and installation of the ceiling

mounted lamp 12 W

surface

C

mounted

/recess

mounted

with fiting with

LED

bulb

Make:

Philips/Panasonic

sqaure 200x200 5000 k

Supply and Erection

2.00

Each

Supply and installtion of the LED panel light 600x600 surface /recee

D

mounted

with

5000 k

32/36 w Philips /Panasonic

including all

mounting accessories and LED driver

Supply and Erection

145.00

Each

Supply and installation of Mirror light fixture of approved by the

E

consultant

fixed on the wall above mirror including bulb with reflector

covering the lamp for all wash basins.The samples to be approved by

the architects

Supply and Erection

6.00

Each

7.2

CEILING FANS:

Supply and erection& erection of white colour ceiling fan

with double ball bearings, accessories, connecting

wire and other standard accessories but

excluding regulator.

A

1200mm Sweep, 3 blade ceiling fan. 5 Star rating Havells make

SUPPLY

RO

Each

B

600mm Sweep, 3 blade ceiling fan.

SUPPLY

RO

Each

C

300 Watts electronic step regulator.

The above will be of ANCHOR ROMA make or approved equivalent.

SUPPLY

RO

Each

7.3

WALL MOUNTING FANS:

Supply and erection& erection of heavy-dutywall-mounted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 07:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
