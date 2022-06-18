Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Canara Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
181.05 INR    0.00%
06/16CANARA BANK : TENDER FOR SUPPLY OF TRTL SAFES OF CLASS ‘A' FOR BRANCHES WITH GOLD LOAN PORTFOLIO UNDER CIRCLE OFFICE PATNA
PU
06/15Canara Bank Board to Consider Capital Raising Plan for Fiscal 2023
MT
06/15Canara Bank to Mull Fund Raising on 24 June
CI
Canara Bank : ADVERTISEMENT INVITING TENDERS FOR HVAC WORKS

06/18/2022 | 02:44am EDT
AIR CONDITIONING WORKS FOR DRT PREMISES, BENGALURU

DEBT RECOVERY TRIBUNAL PROJECT, BENGALURU

Air conditioning Works at proposed DRT premises, BSNL building, 4th floor, Rajbhavan Road,

Bengaluru - 560001

NOTICE TYPE

: DOMESTIC TENDER NOTICE

AUTHORITY TYPE

: PUBLIC SECTOR BANK

=======================================================

ISSUED BY

GENERAL ADMINISTRATION SECTION

SPENCER TOWERS, NO 86, M G ROAD, BENGALURU- 560 001

Tel: 080-25310039

e-mail: blrpes@canarabank.com

General Administration section, Circle

Office Bengaluru

Signature of Tenderer with Seal

< Page no. 1 >

AIR CONDITIONING WORKS FOR DRT PREMISES, BENGALURU

CONTENTS

S.No

DETAILS

TECHNICAL BID

1.

Notice Inviting Tender

2.

General rules and Directions to Tenders

3.

Schedule's

A

to F

4.

Conditions of contract

5.

Clauses of contract

6.

Special conditions

7.

Technical specification for civil works, sanitary & plumbing works

8.

Technical specification for electrical works

9.

Safety code

10.

Model rules

for

protection of Health and sanitary arrangements for workers employed by

contractors

11.

List of preferred makes

12.

Tender Form

13.

ANNEXURE - 1

- Bio Data of Tenderer

14.

ANNEXURE - 2 - Acceptance

15.

ANNEXURE - 3

- Form of Agreement

16.

ANNEXURE - 4

- Details of construction equipments & plants

17.

ANNEXURE - 5

- List of relatives employed in Canara Bank

18.

ANNEXURE - 6

- Format for receipt of Materials at site

19.

ANNEXURE - 7

- Format for concrete cube test

20.

ANNEXURE - 8

- Format of measurement book

21.

ANNEXURE - 9

- Format for running bill

22.

ANNEXURE -10 - Format for Rate analysis

23.

ANNEXURE -11 - Format for certificate of payment

24.

ANNEXURE -12 - Format of site order book

25.

ANNEXURE -13 - Format for application - Extension of time

26.

ANNEXURE -14 - Format for Hindrance register

27.

ANNEXURE -16 - Format of BG for security deposit

28.

ANNEXURE -17 - Draft agreement of Integrity Pact

29.

ANNEXURE -18 - List of Retired Government/Bank Employees

30.

ANNEXURE -19 -

Indemnity format

31.

ANNEXURE -20 -

Bid Security Declaration

32.

ANNEXURE - 21 - Format for Earnest Money Deposit Declaration

FINANCIAL BID

33.

Financial Bid (Schedule of quantities - SOQ)

General Administration section, Circle

Office Bengaluru

Signature of Tenderer with Seal

< Page no. 2 >

AIR CONDITIONING WORKS FOR DRT PREMISES, BENGALURU

NOTICE INVITING TENDERS

Canara Bank, General Administration Section, Circle Office, Bengaluru invites item rate sealed tenders from eligible & experienced Firms / Companies in "TWO BID CONCEPT" for the Air conditioning works for DRT premises, Bengaluru

1) Details of the Tender :

Name of the Work

Air conditioning works for DRT premises, Bengaluru

Location of Work

BSNL building, 4th floor, Rajbhavan Road, Bengaluru

Estimated cost of the works put to

tender

HVAC

Rs 34.11 lacs

Earnest Money deposit

NIL

Issue of tender document

18.06.2022

Last date for submission of pre-bid

23.06.2022; 3:00PM

queries

Pre-bid meeting

24.06.2022; 4.00 PM at the BSNL site where the works

are proposed.

Last date of submission of Tender

08.07.2022 on or before 3.00 pm

Opening of Technical bids

08.07.2022 after 3.30 pm

Opening of Financial bids

Date & time will be informed to the qualified bidders

through e-mail/ letter.

Period of completion

120 days from the date of issue of work order

Can be downloaded free of cost from Canara Bank's

Tender documents

web site, https://canarabank.com/

(soft copy )

From 18th June 2022 till last date of submission.

Last date and time for submission of the

On or before 08.07.2022; 3:00PM

tender

General Administration section, Circle

Office Bengaluru

Signature of Tenderer with Seal

< Page no. 3 >

AIR CONDITIONING WORKS FOR DRT PREMISES, BENGALURU

  1. Eligibility Criteria : Bidders who fulfil the requirements detailed overleaf are eligible to apply.

Sl.

Eligibility Criteria

Documents Required

1

The Bidder should be registered with CPWD or

A copy of valid registration

State PWD or MES or Railways or such other

certificate

from

respective

Government organizations or Registered in

authorities.

Public sector units or Public sector Bank's or

Financial Institutions or Reputed Corporate

companies, MNC's, IT companies as a civil

Bidder.

Copy of Registration of the Firm or

Copy of incorporation.

2

The Bidder should have minimum of 05 (Five)

and

years experience in the relevant field as on

Work order copy of Interior

31.03.2021.

furnishing/Electrical/HVAC

separately before 31.03.2021.

3

Bidder should have a minimum of

Rs.15.00 Lakhs average annual turnover

during last three financial years.

Audited balance sheet and P&L

i.e. 2018-19,2019-20,2020-21.

account for the years mentioned

If, Audited balance sheet is not available for

and certificate from the Charted

2020-2021, Last three financial years may be

Accountant.

taken as 2017-18,2018-19,2019-2020.

4

The bidder should have executed any of the

Satisfactory

work

completion

following work during the last Five (5) years

certificates

from

clients clearly

ending with 31.03.2021 as per below for at

indicating the cost and nature of

least,

works executed (Please refer to

similar works).

Note: The amount of works executed during

previous years shall be increased by 5% every

year from the date of actual completion to

bring it to the present value.

HVAC works

One (1) similar work costing not

less than Rs.28.00

LAKHS

OR

Two (2) similar works each costing

not less than Rs.18.00 LAKHS

OR

Three (3) similar works each

costing not less than Rs. 15.00

LAKHS

Similar works means Interior furnishing and allied works, electrical works and HVAC separately at multi-storied buildings.

5

6

The Bidder must have valid GST registration,

Copy of the GST registration

PAN number.

certificate and copy of PAN card.

The bidder must have a registered local office

Copy of local address along with

document proof i.e lease agreement

in Bengaluru

of the firm entered with landlord.

  1. Tender documents can be downloaded free of cost from the Bank's website https://canarabank.com/.
  2. Tender documents consists of Notice Inviting the Tender (NIT), Eligibility criteria, General rules and Directions to Tenderers, Schedules A to F, Conditions of contract, Clauses of Contract, Special conditions, Technical specifications, Safety code, Model rules for protection of Health & sanitary arrangements, List of preferred makes, Annexures 1 to 21, Schedule of Quantity (SOQ) separately for Interior furnishing, electrical and HVAC works.Bidders are requested to quote the rates in respect of their category.

General Administration section, Circle

Office Bengaluru

Signature of Tenderer with Seal

< Page no. 4 >

AIR CONDITIONING WORKS FOR DRT PREMISES, BENGALURU

  1. Tenders shall be on prescribed Form for item rate tenders as issued by the Bank / hosted by the Bank in website
  2. The site is ready for commencement of external and common area works. Presently around 25 flats are vacant and internal renovation works can be carried out in them.
  3. Submission of Documents:
    In addition to uploading the documents in the e-tendering portal, Bidder should also submit the following in a sealed cover to the address notified in the Bid Schedule on or before the due date mentioned in Bid Schedule.
    1. Acknowledgement issued by e-tendering system for having received the bid through e-tendering system (By Email or Hard copy).
  5. Nature of the document: TWO BID CONCEPT. This Tender document comprises of the following :
    1. TECHNICAL BID: The following documents are to be signed in all pages and Submitted to our office within stipulated date and time as specified in the tender document.
      1. Notice inviting tender (NIT).
      2. General Rules & directions to Bidder.
      3. Schedules.
      4. Conditions of contract.
      5. Clauses of contract.
      6. Special conditions
      7. Safety code.
      8. Model rules for protection of health and sanitary arrangements for workers employed by Bidders.
      9. Technical specifications for electrical works.
      10. Preferred makes/brand of materials
      11. Annexures 1 to 21.
      12. Integrity pact.
      13. Tender Drawings.

B.FINANCIAL BID:Schedule of quantity (SOQ). Financial bid should be submitted in separate envelope along with the technical bid document. Opening of financial bids will be intimated separately to only those tenderers who qualify in technical bid opening.

  1. Submission and opening of Tenders :
    1. If last day of submission of tender is declared a holiday under NI Act by the Government subsequent to issuance of tender the next working day will be deemed to be the last day for submission of the tender.
    2. Technical bids will be evaluated based on the Bank's eligibility criteria's. Wherever Bidders /agencies are submitting consolidated completion certificates, then the Bank may request for supporting documents for split-up of works certified from the client / project architects as per the eligibility criteria's. Bank's decision in this regard is final and shall be binding on all.
    3. The Financial bid of only the technically qualified / shortlisted applicants will be opened on a pre-notified time & date, under intimation to such qualified / shortlisted applicants. Lowest quoted tender (L1) will be arrived based on the evaluation of all the financial bids and after mathematical scrutiny and freak rate analysis. Bank reserves right of accepting / rejecting any / all the financial bids without assigning any reasons whatsoever.
  3. Copies of other drawings and documents pertaining to the works will be open for inspection by the tenderers at the office of the above mentioned Office of the Bank.
  4. Tenderers are advised to inspect and examine the site and its surroundings and satisfy themselves before submitting their tenders, as to the means of access to the site, the accommodation they may require and in general shall themselves obtain all necessary information as to risks, contingencies and other circumstances which may influence or affect their tender. A tenderer shall be deemed to have

General Administration section, Circle

Office Bengaluru

Signature of Tenderer with Seal

< Page no. 5 >

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

