Canara Bank : ADVERTISEMENT INVITING TENDERS FOR HVAC WORKS

SPENCER TOWERS, NO 86, M G ROAD, BENGALURU- 560 001
Tel: 080-25310039
e-mail: blrpes@canarabank.com
General Administration section, Circle
Office Bengaluru
Signature of Tenderer with Seal
< Page no. 1 >
AIR CONDITIONING WORKS FOR DRT PREMISES, BENGALURU
CONTENTS
S.No
DETAILS
TECHNICAL BID
1.
Notice Inviting Tender
2.
General rules and Directions to Tenders
3.
Schedule's
A
to F
4.
Conditions of contract
5.
Clauses of contract
6.
Special conditions
7.
Technical specification for civil works, sanitary & plumbing works
8.
Technical specification for electrical works
9.
Safety code
10.
Model rules
for
protection of Health and sanitary arrangements for workers employed by
contractors
11.
List of preferred makes
12.
Tender Form
13.
ANNEXURE - 1
- Bio Data of Tenderer
14.
ANNEXURE - 2 - Acceptance
15.
ANNEXURE - 3
- Form of Agreement
16.
ANNEXURE - 4
- Details of construction equipments & plants
17.
ANNEXURE - 5
- List of relatives employed in Canara Bank
18.
ANNEXURE - 6
- Format for receipt of Materials at site
19.
ANNEXURE - 7
- Format for concrete cube test
20.
ANNEXURE - 8
- Format of measurement book
21.
ANNEXURE - 9
- Format for running bill
22.
ANNEXURE -10 - Format for Rate analysis
23.
ANNEXURE -11 - Format for certificate of payment
24.
ANNEXURE -12 - Format of site order book
25.
ANNEXURE -13 - Format for application - Extension of time
26.
ANNEXURE -14 - Format for Hindrance register
27.
ANNEXURE -16 - Format of BG for security deposit
28.
ANNEXURE -17 - Draft agreement of Integrity Pact
29.
ANNEXURE -18 - List of Retired Government/Bank Employees
30.
ANNEXURE -19 -
Indemnity format
31.
ANNEXURE -20 -
Bid Security Declaration
32.
ANNEXURE - 21 - Format for Earnest Money Deposit Declaration
FINANCIAL BID
33.
Financial Bid (Schedule of quantities - SOQ)
NOTICE INVITING TENDERS
Canara Bank, General Administration Section, Circle Office, Bengaluru invites item rate sealed tenders from eligible & experienced Firms / Companies in "TWO BID CONCEPT" for the Air conditioning works for DRT premises, Bengaluru
1) Details of the Tender :
Name of the Work
Air conditioning works for DRT premises, Bengaluru
Tender documents consists of Notice Inviting the Tender (NIT), Eligibility criteria, General rules and Directions to Tenderers, Schedules A to F, Conditions of contract, Clauses of Contract, Special conditions, Technical specifications, Safety code, Model rules for protection of Health & sanitary arrangements, List of preferred makes,Annexures 1 to 21, Schedule of Quantity (SOQ) separately for Interior furnishing, electrical and HVAC works.Bidders are requested to quote the rates in respect of their category.
Tenders shall be on prescribed Form for item rate tenders as issued by the Bank / hosted by the Bank in website
The site is ready for commencement of external and common area works. Presently around 25 flats are vacant and internal renovation works can be carried out in them.
Submission of Documents:
In addition to uploading the documents in the e-tendering portal, Bidder should also submit the following in a sealed cover to the address notified in the Bid Schedule on or before the due date mentioned in Bid Schedule.
Acknowledgement issued by e-tendering system for having received the bid through e-tendering system (By Email or Hard copy).
Nature of the document:TWO BID CONCEPT. This Tender document comprises of the following :
TECHNICAL BID: The following documents are to be signed in all pages and Submitted to our office within stipulated date and time as specified in the tender document.
Notice inviting tender (NIT).
General Rules & directions to Bidder.
Schedules.
Conditions of contract.
Clauses of contract.
Special conditions
Safety code.
Model rules for protection of health and sanitary arrangements for workers employed by Bidders.
Technical specifications for electrical works.
Preferred makes/brand of materials
Annexures 1 to 21.
Integrity pact.
Tender Drawings.
B.FINANCIAL BID:Schedule of quantity (SOQ). Financial bid should be submitted in separate envelope along with the technical bid document. Opening of financial bids will be intimated separately to only those tenderers who qualify in technical bid opening.
Submission and opening of Tenders :
If last day of submission of tender is declared a holiday under NI Act by the Government subsequent to issuance of tender the next working day will be deemed to be the last day for submission of the tender.
Technical bids will be evaluated based on the Bank's eligibility criteria's. Wherever Bidders /agencies are submitting consolidated completion certificates, then the Bank may request for supporting documents for split-up of works certified from the client / project architects as per the eligibility criteria's. Bank's decision in this regard is final and shall be binding on all.
The Financial bid of only the technically qualified / shortlisted applicants will be opened on a pre-notified time & date, under intimation to such qualified / shortlisted applicants. Lowest quoted tender (L1) will be arrived based on the evaluation of all the financial bids and after mathematical scrutiny and freak rate analysis. Bank reserves right of accepting / rejecting any / all the financial bids without assigning any reasons whatsoever.
Copies of other drawings and documents pertaining to the works will be open for inspection by the tenderers at the office of the above mentioned Office of the Bank.
Tenderers are advised to inspect and examine the site and its surroundings and satisfy themselves before submitting their tenders, as to the means of access to the site, the accommodation they may require and in general shall themselves obtain all necessary information as to risks, contingencies and other circumstances which may influence or affect their tender. A tenderer shall be deemed to have
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.