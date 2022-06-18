Canara Bank : ADVERTISEMENT INVITING TENDERS FOR INTERIOR FURNISHING WORKS
BOQ FOR INTERIORS AND ALLIED WORKS FOR PROPOSED DRT PREMISES IN 4TH FLOOR BSNL BUILDING, 4TH FLOOR, RAJ BHAVAN ROAD-BANGALORE.
Sl. No.
Particulars of item
Quantity
Unit
Rate
Amount
INTERIOR WORKS
1
Full Height partition with partly glazed panel (with door/sliding door)
Providing fixing full
ht. Partitions with doors /sliding doors made out of 50mmX50mm jindal aluminium section of
1.5 mm thick at every 4'x4' grid with 6mm ply all using MR Grade commercial plywood
confirming to IS 303 -1989 on both side and finished with 1.00 mm thick laminate on both
sides finished with approved colours as per design. Aluminium frames firmly fixed to beams,
floors, side walls as directed and whichever is applicable.The bottom side of partition
finished with 4" deep with dark colour laminate with following specifications. The glass
edges fixed to partition with teak wood beading, All doors to be made out of 32mm block
board.All complete as per design and standard specifications.
A
Do same as item No.1 (A) but without glass panel solid partition.to use 50mm thk rock wool
1300
SFT
inbetween the partitions for sound insulation for the court rooms only
B
Do same as item No.1 but without glass panel solid partition.
9800
SFT
C
PARTLY GLAZED PARTITION-Do as above in item No.1 full height partition for, Dining cabin
with Aluminium frames section with 8 mm thick glass panels fixed between 1' and 7'0" level
and finished with 1.00 mm thk.The edges to be finished with 19mm thk TW beading polished,
1400
SFT
approved colour laminate on both sides complete as per standard specification.
2
MEDIUM HEIGHT PARTITIONS WITH DOOR AND GLASS PANEL
: Providing and fixing 5'0" ht.
Partitions made out of 50mmX50mm jindal aluminium section of 1.5 mm thick. horizontal
sections (3 Nos) at Zero level, 1'0" level and 2'6" level, vertical frames shall be at every 3'0"
interval.The frame work shall be covered with 6mm ply on both side , all using MR Grade
commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 and finished with 1mm thick laminate of
approved colour leaving nail groove/beading as per design. The top trim is made out of
4"x1/2" thick beech wood with groove as per instructions of architect. All the edges to be
665
SFT
finished with TW beading polished.The plain glass panel of 8mm thick and 12" height to be
fixed to medium height partitions, As per the design 8mm thk notice board of white glass
marker board needs to be introduced in every department of size 3'x1' fixed with glass
screws.All complete as per design and standard specifications.
3
PANELING WITH LAMINATE FINISH: Providing & Fixing panelling to columns / walls using
3150
SFT
12mm thick all using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 firmly
screwed to the base and in case there is a need to use 50x50x1.5mm aluminium sections to
get the line and level it must be used. All exposed surfaces of the panel shall be finished
with approved color 1.00mm thk laminate fixed using FEVICOL(SH) adhesive only.The
exposed edges shall be provided with ready made TW beading of 19mm size and polished.
(For bank hall area upto false ceiling level the supports needs to go upto the ceiling). All
complete as per Design and standard specifications.
4
Low height Storage Units : Fabricating and providing storage units/side runners of size 20'0" length, 1'6"wide, 2'6" height side runners all using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989. Runner top, verticals, bottom and centre shelf should be fabricated using 19mm ply, back with 19mm ply and front side shutter with 19mm ply. The
shutter with 19mm thk. ply fixed with the help of hinges with two godrej locks. The runner
top & all the exposed vertical surfaces shall be finished with 1.00mm thick laminate of
900
SFT
approved colour and make. Inner surface should be finished with 0.8mm laminate. All
exposed edges of plywood should be fixed with 6mm thk. TW beading and polished. All
complete as design and as per standard specifications.
5
Do same as item No.6 but for full height storage for a height of 7'0" and 2' wide or till the
2800
SFT
false ceiling bottom.All complete as per standard specifications.
6
Vertical Blinds: Providing and fixing window dressing with 4"wide vertical blinds with
acryalic runners and powder coated tracks, installation bracket, spacers, carriers, Tilt Road,
755
SFT
Control unit, Head rail etc. complete.All complete as per standard specifications.
7
Notice Board: Providing notice board with pin up board covered with tapestery cloth 4'-0" x
3'-0" using 19 mm ply and finished with 1.00mm thick Laminate with approved colour and
15.00
NOS
shade as per instructions.All complete as per standard specifications.
8
Side Table for Sofa: Providing and placing side table formed of 19 mm ply board box all
using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 withplace for magzines
finished with 1mm thick laminate leaving neat nail groove and teak/beech wood beading and
all exposed corner edges finished with teak/beech wood mould, all teak/beech wood
6.00
NOS
surfaces shall be duly stained, polished and top should be fixed with 12mm thick tinted glass
as per instructions of architect. The size will be 2'0"x2'0".The internal surfaces to be finished
with 0.8mm laminates.All complete as per standard specifications.
9
Main Entrance Door: Providing and fixing fully glazed shutter door comprising of 4"x2" size
first quality teak wood section for all-round shutter frame and 10mm thk plain float glass
shutter of saint gobain or modi float make for shutter panel. The door should be provided
with dorma make floor springs (2Nos), SS pivots as hinges at top and first quality decorative
SS handles. The glass portion should be covered with frosted film as per approved design by
architect. Door should be provided with brass tower bolts, godrej make cylindrical lock. The
wooden portion should be melamine polished. Necessary provision should be made for fixing
375
SFT
the cylindrical lock in the frame. Size of Door including side Glass panel :10'0"x8'0". All
complete as per design and standard specifications.
10
Gypsum Board Plain False Ceiling: Providing and fixing plain type gypsum board false ceiling
using standard GI sections at every 1.2mm c/c in main direction and 0.6mm c/c in the cross
direction and 12mm thick plain gypsum board of India Gypsum make / Armstrong. The grid
shall be suspended by using 6mm M.S.rods, hook, anchor fasters. The ceiling shall be
finished with 2 coats of plastic emulsion paint over a coat of primer. No extra payment shall
be made for making openings in the panels/grid for the purpose of light fittings. Item rate
8600
SFT
shall include all, transportation, erection, loading & unloading and any other incidental
expenditure that may be required to be spent in completing the work in totality as per above
specifications.All complete as per design and standard specifications.
11
Grid False Ceiling: Providing, fabricating, erecting lay-in type tegular/ drop type Mineral
fiber board false Ceiling of 600mm x
600mm grid with approved brands
of
ARMSTRONG/NITTOBO. The item shall include the cost of additional Tee or L supports &
other accessories near the ends/odd size edges/corners. Providing additional length support
from ceiling to the false ceiling grid wherever necessary, making necessary openings for
electrical light fittings, firm alarm detectors and any other fixtures. No extra payment shall
4600.00
SFT
be made for making openings in the panels/grid for the purpose of light fittings. Item rate
shall include all the taxes, transportation, erection, loading & unloading and any other
incidental expenditure that may be required to be spent in completing the work in totality as
per above specifications. All complete as per design and standard specifications.
12
COURT TABLE U SHAPED LEFT SIDE: 32' x 2' 0" x 2' 6",
Formed of 19 mm. th. marine
plyboard with modesty panel, the front/back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-
1/2" and covered with teak/beech wood moulding 1-1/2"x3/4", duly stained, polished and
melamined, and the top to have 1.5 mm. th. laminate of approved shade and colour
including external surfaces finished with 1
mm. th. laminate,
internal surfaces to
be
90.00
SFT
finished with .8mm laminate, with foot rest etc' all complete as per the Architects design
The top of the court table to be provided with pop up boxes for switches etc. All complete as
per design and standard specifications.
13
COURT TABLE U SHAPED RIGHT SIDE: 32' x 2' 0" x 2' 6",
Formed of 19 mm. th. marine
plyboard with modesty panel, the front/back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-
1/2" and covered with teak/beech wood moulding 1-1/2"x3/4", duly stained, polished and
melamined, and the top to have 1.5 mm. th. laminate of approved shade and colour
including external surfaces finished with 1
mm. th. laminate,
internal surfaces to
be
90.00
SFT
finished with .8mm laminate, with foot rest etc' all complete as per the Architects design
The top of the court table to be provided with pop up boxes for switches etc. All complete as
per design and standard specifications.
14
COURT STAND U SHAPED: 12' length and 3' height with a thk of 4" left side.
Providing and
fixing 3'0" ht. Partitions made out of 50mmX50mm jindal aluminium section of 1.5 mm thick.
horizontal sections (3 Nos) at Zero level, 1'0" level and 2'6" level, vertical frames shall be at
every 3'0" interval.The frame work shall be covered with 12mm ply on both side , all using
MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 and finished with 1mm thick
laminate of approved colour leaving nail groove/beading as per design. The top trim is made
out of 4"x1/2" thick beech wood with groove as per instructions of architect, The base of the
72.00
SFT
court stand to be formed out of 25mm thk plywood raised from the ground level by 6" with
all the necessary supports to take the load of the person standing on the raised platform the
raised platform to be finished with matt non slip laminate... All the edges to be finished with
TW beading polished, .All complete as per design and standard specifications.
15
COURT STAND U SHAPED: 12' length and 3' height with a thk of 4" RIGHT side.
Providing
and fixing 3'0" ht. Partitions made out of 50mmX50mm jindal aluminium section of 1.5 mm
thick. horizontal sections (3 Nos) at Zero level, 1'0" level and 2'6" level, vertical frames shall
be at every 3'0" interval.The frame work shall be covered with 12mm ply on both side , all
using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 and finished with 1mm thick
laminate of approved colour leaving nail groove/beading as per design. The top trim is made
out of 4"x1/2" thick beech wood with groove as per instructions of architect, The base of the
72.00
SFT
court stand to be formed out of 25mm thk plywood raised from the ground level by 6" with
all the necessary supports to take the load of the person standing on the raised platform the
raised platform to be finished with matt non slip laminate... All the edges to be finished with
TW beading polished, .All complete as per design and standard specifications.
16
LAMINATED WORKTOP COUNTER (Court Table) OF VARIABLE LENGTH left side-
Providing
and fixing 18' wide X 2'6" deep and 2'6" high work top counter formed of 19 mm. th. Marine
grade plywood, having support on side partition with front modesty panel, the front / back
of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak/beech wood moulding 1-
1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm. th. laminate
of approved shade and colour, Each length of 4'6" or each officer to have 2 numbers of 1'3"
wide X 2'0" deep X 2'6" high storage unit with 3 draws run on sliding channels with partitions
45.00
RFT
for keeping files, all external surfaces of the plyboard finished with 1 mm. th. laminate,
internal surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm thk laminate, the table to be supported by
50mm thk laminated ply supports at an interval of 6'. etc. complete, as per Architects
instructions.
17
LAMINATED WORKTOP COUNTER (Court Table) OF VARIABLE LENGTH right side-
Providing
and fixing 18' wide X 2'6" deep and 2'6" high work top counter formed of 19 mm. th. Marine
grade plywood, having support on side partition with front modesty panel, the front / back
of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak/beech wood moulding 1-
1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm. th. laminate
of approved shade and colour, Each length of 4'6" or each officer to have 2 numbers of 1'3"
wide X 2'0" deep X 2'6" high storage unit with 3 draws run on sliding channels with partitions
45.00
RFT
for keeping files, all external surfaces of the plyboard finished with 1 mm. th. laminate,
internal surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm thk laminate, the table to be supported by
50mm thk laminated ply supports at an interval of 6'. etc. complete, as per Architects
instructions.
18
RECOVERY OFFICER TABLES LEFT SIDE: 6' 0" x 2' 6" x 2' 6",
Formed of 19 mm. th. all using
MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the
front/back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak/beech
wood moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1
mm th. laminate of approved shade and colour including a 1'3" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6" high
storage unit with 3 draws run on sliding channels, external surfaces finished with 1 mm. th.
2.00
Nos.
laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm laminate, with necessary hardware
like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers all complete as per the
Architects design. All complete as per design and standard specifications.
19
RECOVERY OFFICER TABLES RIGHT SIDE: 6' 0" x 2' 6" x 2' 6",
Formed of 19 mm. th. all using
MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the
front/back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak/beech
wood moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1
mm th. laminate of approved shade and colour including a 1'3" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6" high
storage unit with 3 draws run on sliding channels, external surfaces finished with 1 mm. th.
2.00
Nos.
laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm laminate, with necessary hardware
like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers all complete as per the
Architects design. All complete as per design and standard specifications.
20
COURT TABLES LEFT SIDE: 5' 0" x 2' 6" x 2' 6",
Formed of 19 mm. th. marine plyboard with
modesty panel, the front/back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and
covered with teak/beech wood moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and
melamined, and the top to have 1 mm th. laminate of approved shade and colour including a
1'3" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6" high storage unit with 3 draws run on sliding channels, external
2.00
Nos.
surfaces finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm
laminate, with necessary hardware like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all
drawers all complete as per the Architects design. All complete as per standard
specifications.
21
COURT TABLES RIGHT SIDE: 5' 0" x 2' 6" x 2' 6",
Formed of 19 mm. th. marine plyboard with
modesty panel, the front/back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and
covered with teak/beech wood moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and
melamined, and the top to have 1 mm th. laminate of approved shade and colour including a
1'3" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6" high storage unit with 3 draws run on sliding channels, external
2.00
Nos.
surfaces finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm
laminate, with necessary hardware like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all
drawers all complete as per the Architects design. All complete as per standard
specifications.
22
WS TABLES LEFT SIDE: 5' 0" x 2' 6" x 2' 6",
Formed of 19 mm. th. all using MR Grade
commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the front / back and
sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak / beech wood moulding
1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm . th .
laminate of approved shade and colour including a 1'6" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6" high storage
unit with 2 draws run on sliding channels,with cpu rack space, external surfaces finished
4.00
Nos.
with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm laminate, with foot
rest, the top of the table to be provided with 8mm clear glass, with necessary hardware like
brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers all complete as per the
Architects design.All complete as per standard specifications.
23
WS TABLES RIGHT SIDE: 5' 0" x 2' 6" x 2' 6",
Formed of 19 mm. th. all using MR Grade
commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the front / back and
sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak / beech wood moulding
1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm . th .
laminate of approved shade and colour including a 1'6" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6" high storage
unit with 2 draws run on sliding channels,with cpu rack space, external surfaces finished
4.00
Nos.
with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm laminate, with foot
rest, the top of the table to be provided with 8mm clear glass, with necessary hardware like
brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers all complete as per the
Architects design.All complete as per standard specifications.
24
PRESIDING OFFICER TABLE LEFT SIDE: 7' 0" x 3' x 2' 6",
Formed of 19 mm. th. all using MR
Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the front/back
and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak / beech wood
moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm .
th . laminate of approved shade and colour including 2 NUMBERS OF 1'6" wide x 2'0" deep x
2'6" high storage unit with 2 draws run on sliding channels,with cpu rack space, external
surfaces finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm
1.00
Nos.
laminate with foot rest, the top of the table to be provided with 8mm clear glass, with
necessary hardware like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers. All
complete as per the Architects design. All complete as per design and standard
specifications.
25
PRESIDING OFFICER TABLE RIGHT SIDE: 7' 0" x 3' x 2' 6",
Formed of 19 mm. th. all using MR
Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the front/back
and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak / beech wood
moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm .
th . laminate of approved shade and colour including 2 NUMBERS OF 1'6" wide x 2'0" deep x
2'6" high storage unit with 2 draws run on sliding channels,with cpu rack space, external
1.00
Nos.
surfaces finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm
laminate with foot rest, the top of the table to be provided with 8mm clear glass, with
necessary hardware like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers. All
complete as per the Architects design. All complete as per design and standard
specifications.
26
STENO TABLES OF VARIABLE LENGTH LEFT SIDE- Providing and fixing 5' wide X 2'0" deep and
2'6" high work top counter formed of 19 mm. th. Marine grade plywood, having support on
side partition with front modesty panel, the front / back of the worktop to be thickened to
1-1/2" and covered with teak/beech wood moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and
melamined, and the top to have 1 mm. th. laminate of approved shade and colour, Each
length of 4'6" or each officer to have 1 numbers of 1'3" wide X 2'0" deep X 2'6" high storage
15.00
RFT
unit with 3 draws run on sliding channels with partitions for keeping files, all external
surfaces of the plyboard finished with 1 mm. th. laminate,
internal surfaces to be finished
with 0.8mm thk laminate, the table to be supported by 50mm thk laminated ply supports at
an interval of 6'. etc. complete, as per Architects instructions.
27
STENO TABLES OF VARIABLE LENGTH RIGHT SIDE-
Providing and fixing 5' wide X 2'0" deep
and 2'6" high work top counter formed of 19 mm. th. Marine grade plywood, having support
on side partition with front modesty panel, the front / back of the worktop to be thickened
to 1-1/2" and covered with teak/beech wood moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished
and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm. th. laminate of approved shade and colour, Each
length of 4'6" or each officer to have 1 numbers of 1'3" wide X 2'0" deep X 2'6" high storage
15.00
RFT
unit with 3 draws run on sliding channels with partitions for keeping files, all external
surfaces of the plyboard finished with 1 mm. th. laminate,
internal surfaces to be finished
with 0.8mm thk laminate, the table to be supported by 50mm thk laminated ply supports at
an interval of 6'. etc. complete, as per Architects instructions.
28
ASSISTANT REGISTRAR TABLE LEFT SIDE: 6' 0" x 2' 6" x 2' 6",
Formed of 19 mm. th. all using
MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the front /
back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak / beech wood
moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm .
th . laminate of approved shade and colour including A number of 1'6" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6"
high storage unit with 2 draws run on sliding channels,with cpu rack space, external surfaces
finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm laminate,
1.00
Nos.
with foot rest, the top of the table to be provided with 8mm clear glass, with necessary
hardware like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers all complete as
per the Architects design.All complete as per standard specifications.
29
ASSISTANT REGISTRAR TABLE RIGHT SIDE: 6' 0" x 2' 6" x 2' 6",
Formed of 19 mm. th. all
using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the
front / back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak /
beech wood moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to
have 1 mm . th . laminate of approved shade and colour including A number of 1'6" wide x
2'0" deep x 2'6" high storage unit with 2 draws run on sliding channels,with cpu rack space,
1.00
Nos.
external surfaces finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with
0.8mm laminate, with foot rest, the top of the table to be provided with 8mm clear glass,
with necessary hardware like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers
all complete as per the Architects design.All complete as per standard specifications.
30
SECRETARY TABLES LEFT SIDE: 5' 0" x 2' 6" x 2' 6",
Formed of 19 mm. th. all using MR
Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the front / back
and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak / beech wood
moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm .
th . laminate of approved shade and colour including A number of 1'6" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6"
high storage unit with 2 draws run on sliding channels,with cpu rack space, external surfaces
1.00
Nos.
finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm laminate,
with foot rest, the top of the table to be provided with 8mm clear glass, with necessary
hardware like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers all complete as
per the Architects design.All complete as per standard specifications.
31
SECRETARY TABLES RIGHT SIDE: 5' 0" x 2' 6" x 2' 6",
Formed of 19 mm. th. all using MR
Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the front / back
and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak / beech wood
moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm .
th . laminate of approved shade and colour including A number of 1'6" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6"
high storage unit with 2 draws run on sliding channels,with cpu rack space, external surfaces
1.00
Nos.
finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm laminate,
with foot rest, the top of the table to be provided with 8mm clear glass, with necessary
hardware like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers all complete as
per the Architects design.All complete as per standard specifications.
32
REGISTRAR TABLE LEFT SIDE: 7' 0" x 3' x 2' 6",
Formed of 19 mm. th. all using MR Grade
commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the front/back and sides
of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak / beech wood moulding 1-
1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm . th . laminate
of approved shade and colour including 2 NUMBERS OF 1'6" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6" high
storage unit with 2 draws run on sliding channels,with cpu rack space, external surfaces
1.00
Nos.
finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm laminate with
foot rest, the top of the table to be provided with 8mm clear glass, with necessary hardware
like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers. All complete as per the
Architects design. All complete as per design and standard specifications.
33
REGISTRAR TABLE RIGHT SIDE: 7' 0" x 3' x 2' 6",
Formed of 19 mm. th. all using MR Grade
commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the front/back and sides
of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak / beech wood moulding 1-
1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm . th . laminate
of approved shade and colour including 2 NUMBERS OF 1'6" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6" high
storage unit with 2 draws run on sliding channels,with cpu rack space, external surfaces
1.00
Nos.
finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm laminate with
foot rest, the top of the table to be provided with 8mm clear glass, with necessary hardware
like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers. All complete as per the
Architects design. All complete as per design and standard specifications.
