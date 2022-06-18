Canara Bank : ADVERTISEMENT INVITING TENDERS FOR INTERIOR FURNISHING WORKS 06/18/2022 | 03:24am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields A D V I T H BOQ FOR INTERIORS AND ALLIED WORKS FOR PROPOSED DRT PREMISES IN 4TH FLOOR BSNL BUILDING, 4TH FLOOR, RAJ BHAVAN ROAD-BANGALORE. Sl. No. Particulars of item Quantity Unit Rate Amount INTERIOR WORKS 1 Full Height partition with partly glazed panel (with door/sliding door) Providing fixing full ht. Partitions with doors /sliding doors made out of 50mmX50mm jindal aluminium section of 1.5 mm thick at every 4'x4' grid with 6mm ply all using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 on both side and finished with 1.00 mm thick laminate on both sides finished with approved colours as per design. Aluminium frames firmly fixed to beams, floors, side walls as directed and whichever is applicable.The bottom side of partition finished with 4" deep with dark colour laminate with following specifications. The glass edges fixed to partition with teak wood beading, All doors to be made out of 32mm block board.All complete as per design and standard specifications. A Do same as item No.1 (A) but without glass panel solid partition.to use 50mm thk rock wool 1300 SFT inbetween the partitions for sound insulation for the court rooms only B Do same as item No.1 but without glass panel solid partition. 9800 SFT C PARTLY GLAZED PARTITION-Do as above in item No.1 full height partition for, Dining cabin with Aluminium frames section with 8 mm thick glass panels fixed between 1' and 7'0" level and finished with 1.00 mm thk.The edges to be finished with 19mm thk TW beading polished, 1400 SFT approved colour laminate on both sides complete as per standard specification. 2 MEDIUM HEIGHT PARTITIONS WITH DOOR AND GLASS PANEL: Providing and fixing 5'0" ht. Partitions made out of 50mmX50mm jindal aluminium section of 1.5 mm thick. horizontal sections (3 Nos) at Zero level, 1'0" level and 2'6" level, vertical frames shall be at every 3'0" interval.The frame work shall be covered with 6mm ply on both side , all using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 and finished with 1mm thick laminate of approved colour leaving nail groove/beading as per design. The top trim is made out of 4"x1/2" thick beech wood with groove as per instructions of architect. All the edges to be 665 SFT finished with TW beading polished.The plain glass panel of 8mm thick and 12" height to be fixed to medium height partitions, As per the design 8mm thk notice board of white glass marker board needs to be introduced in every department of size 3'x1' fixed with glass screws.All complete as per design and standard specifications. 3 PANELING WITH LAMINATE FINISH: Providing & Fixing panelling to columns / walls using 3150 SFT 12mm thick all using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 firmly screwed to the base and in case there is a need to use 50x50x1.5mm aluminium sections to get the line and level it must be used. All exposed surfaces of the panel shall be finished with approved color 1.00mm thk laminate fixed using FEVICOL(SH) adhesive only.The exposed edges shall be provided with ready made TW beading of 19mm size and polished. (For bank hall area upto false ceiling level the supports needs to go upto the ceiling). All complete as per Design and standard specifications. CANARA BANK-DRT-INTERIOR FINAL BOQ.xlsx 1 OF 10 A D V I T H BOQ FOR INTERIORS AND ALLIED WORKS FOR PROPOSED DRT PREMISES IN 4TH FLOOR BSNL BUILDING, 4TH FLOOR, RAJ BHAVAN ROAD-BANGALORE. Sl. No. Particulars of item Quantity Unit Rate Amount Sl. No. Particulars of item Quantity Unit Rate Amount 4 Low height Storage Units : Fabricating and providing storage units/side runners of size 20'0" length, 1'6"wide, 2'6" height side runners all using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989. Runner top, verticals, bottom and centre shelf should be fabricated using 19mm ply, back with 19mm ply and front side shutter with 19mm ply. The shutter with 19mm thk. ply fixed with the help of hinges with two godrej locks. The runner top & all the exposed vertical surfaces shall be finished with 1.00mm thick laminate of 900 SFT approved colour and make. Inner surface should be finished with 0.8mm laminate. All exposed edges of plywood should be fixed with 6mm thk. TW beading and polished. All complete as design and as per standard specifications. 5 Do same as item No.6 but for full height storage for a height of 7'0" and 2' wide or till the 2800 SFT false ceiling bottom.All complete as per standard specifications. 6 Vertical Blinds: Providing and fixing window dressing with 4"wide vertical blinds with acryalic runners and powder coated tracks, installation bracket, spacers, carriers, Tilt Road, 755 SFT Control unit, Head rail etc. complete.All complete as per standard specifications. 7 Notice Board: Providing notice board with pin up board covered with tapestery cloth 4'-0" x 3'-0" using 19 mm ply and finished with 1.00mm thick Laminate with approved colour and 15.00 NOS shade as per instructions.All complete as per standard specifications. 8 Side Table for Sofa: Providing and placing side table formed of 19 mm ply board box all using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 withplace for magzines finished with 1mm thick laminate leaving neat nail groove and teak/beech wood beading and all exposed corner edges finished with teak/beech wood mould, all teak/beech wood 6.00 NOS surfaces shall be duly stained, polished and top should be fixed with 12mm thick tinted glass as per instructions of architect. The size will be 2'0"x2'0".The internal surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm laminates.All complete as per standard specifications. 9 Main Entrance Door: Providing and fixing fully glazed shutter door comprising of 4"x2" size first quality teak wood section for all-round shutter frame and 10mm thk plain float glass shutter of saint gobain or modi float make for shutter panel. The door should be provided with dorma make floor springs (2Nos), SS pivots as hinges at top and first quality decorative SS handles. The glass portion should be covered with frosted film as per approved design by architect. Door should be provided with brass tower bolts, godrej make cylindrical lock. The wooden portion should be melamine polished. Necessary provision should be made for fixing 375 SFT the cylindrical lock in the frame. Size of Door including side Glass panel :10'0"x8'0". All complete as per design and standard specifications. CANARA BANK-DRT-INTERIOR FINAL BOQ.xlsx 2 OF 10 A D V I T H BOQ FOR INTERIORS AND ALLIED WORKS FOR PROPOSED DRT PREMISES IN 4TH FLOOR BSNL BUILDING, 4TH FLOOR, RAJ BHAVAN ROAD-BANGALORE. Sl. No. Particulars of item Quantity Unit Rate Amount 10 Gypsum Board Plain False Ceiling: Providing and fixing plain type gypsum board false ceiling using standard GI sections at every 1.2mm c/c in main direction and 0.6mm c/c in the cross direction and 12mm thick plain gypsum board of India Gypsum make / Armstrong. The grid shall be suspended by using 6mm M.S.rods, hook, anchor fasters. The ceiling shall be finished with 2 coats of plastic emulsion paint over a coat of primer. No extra payment shall be made for making openings in the panels/grid for the purpose of light fittings. Item rate 8600 SFT shall include all, transportation, erection, loading & unloading and any other incidental expenditure that may be required to be spent in completing the work in totality as per above specifications.All complete as per design and standard specifications. 11 Grid False Ceiling: Providing, fabricating, erecting lay-in type tegular/ drop type Mineral fiber board false Ceiling of 600mm x 600mm grid with approved brands of ARMSTRONG/NITTOBO. The item shall include the cost of additional Tee or L supports & other accessories near the ends/odd size edges/corners. Providing additional length support from ceiling to the false ceiling grid wherever necessary, making necessary openings for electrical light fittings, firm alarm detectors and any other fixtures. No extra payment shall 4600.00 SFT be made for making openings in the panels/grid for the purpose of light fittings. Item rate shall include all the taxes, transportation, erection, loading & unloading and any other incidental expenditure that may be required to be spent in completing the work in totality as per above specifications. All complete as per design and standard specifications. 12 COURT TABLE U SHAPED LEFT SIDE: 32' x 2' 0" x 2' 6", Formed of 19 mm. th. marine plyboard with modesty panel, the front/back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1- 1/2" and covered with teak/beech wood moulding 1-1/2"x3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1.5 mm. th. laminate of approved shade and colour including external surfaces finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal surfaces to be 90.00 SFT finished with .8mm laminate, with foot rest etc' all complete as per the Architects design The top of the court table to be provided with pop up boxes for switches etc. All complete as per design and standard specifications. 13 COURT TABLE U SHAPED RIGHT SIDE: 32' x 2' 0" x 2' 6", Formed of 19 mm. th. marine plyboard with modesty panel, the front/back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1- 1/2" and covered with teak/beech wood moulding 1-1/2"x3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1.5 mm. th. laminate of approved shade and colour including external surfaces finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal surfaces to be 90.00 SFT finished with .8mm laminate, with foot rest etc' all complete as per the Architects design The top of the court table to be provided with pop up boxes for switches etc. All complete as per design and standard specifications. 14 COURT STAND U SHAPED: 12' length and 3' height with a thk of 4" left side. Providing and fixing 3'0" ht. Partitions made out of 50mmX50mm jindal aluminium section of 1.5 mm thick. horizontal sections (3 Nos) at Zero level, 1'0" level and 2'6" level, vertical frames shall be at every 3'0" interval.The frame work shall be covered with 12mm ply on both side , all using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 and finished with 1mm thick laminate of approved colour leaving nail groove/beading as per design. The top trim is made out of 4"x1/2" thick beech wood with groove as per instructions of architect, The base of the 72.00 SFT court stand to be formed out of 25mm thk plywood raised from the ground level by 6" with all the necessary supports to take the load of the person standing on the raised platform the raised platform to be finished with matt non slip laminate... All the edges to be finished with TW beading polished, .All complete as per design and standard specifications. 15 COURT STAND U SHAPED: 12' length and 3' height with a thk of 4" RIGHT side. Providing and fixing 3'0" ht. Partitions made out of 50mmX50mm jindal aluminium section of 1.5 mm thick. horizontal sections (3 Nos) at Zero level, 1'0" level and 2'6" level, vertical frames shall be at every 3'0" interval.The frame work shall be covered with 12mm ply on both side , all using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 and finished with 1mm thick laminate of approved colour leaving nail groove/beading as per design. The top trim is made out of 4"x1/2" thick beech wood with groove as per instructions of architect, The base of the 72.00 SFT court stand to be formed out of 25mm thk plywood raised from the ground level by 6" with all the necessary supports to take the load of the person standing on the raised platform the raised platform to be finished with matt non slip laminate... All the edges to be finished with TW beading polished, .All complete as per design and standard specifications. 16 LAMINATED WORKTOP COUNTER (Court Table) OF VARIABLE LENGTH left side- Providing and fixing 18' wide X 2'6" deep and 2'6" high work top counter formed of 19 mm. th. Marine grade plywood, having support on side partition with front modesty panel, the front / back of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak/beech wood moulding 1- 1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm. th. laminate of approved shade and colour, Each length of 4'6" or each officer to have 2 numbers of 1'3" wide X 2'0" deep X 2'6" high storage unit with 3 draws run on sliding channels with partitions 45.00 RFT for keeping files, all external surfaces of the plyboard finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm thk laminate, the table to be supported by 50mm thk laminated ply supports at an interval of 6'. etc. complete, as per Architects instructions. 17 LAMINATED WORKTOP COUNTER (Court Table) OF VARIABLE LENGTH right side- Providing and fixing 18' wide X 2'6" deep and 2'6" high work top counter formed of 19 mm. th. Marine grade plywood, having support on side partition with front modesty panel, the front / back of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak/beech wood moulding 1- 1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm. th. laminate of approved shade and colour, Each length of 4'6" or each officer to have 2 numbers of 1'3" wide X 2'0" deep X 2'6" high storage unit with 3 draws run on sliding channels with partitions 45.00 RFT for keeping files, all external surfaces of the plyboard finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm thk laminate, the table to be supported by 50mm thk laminated ply supports at an interval of 6'. etc. complete, as per Architects instructions. CANARA BANK-DRT-INTERIOR FINAL BOQ.xlsx 3 OF 10 A D V I T H BOQ FOR INTERIORS AND ALLIED WORKS FOR PROPOSED DRT PREMISES IN 4TH FLOOR BSNL BUILDING, 4TH FLOOR, RAJ BHAVAN ROAD-BANGALORE. Sl. No. Particulars of item Quantity Unit Rate Amount 18 RECOVERY OFFICER TABLES LEFT SIDE: 6' 0" x 2' 6" x 2' 6", Formed of 19 mm. th. all using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the front/back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak/beech wood moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm th. laminate of approved shade and colour including a 1'3" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6" high storage unit with 3 draws run on sliding channels, external surfaces finished with 1 mm. th. 2.00 Nos. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm laminate, with necessary hardware like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers all complete as per the Architects design. All complete as per design and standard specifications. 19 RECOVERY OFFICER TABLES RIGHT SIDE: 6' 0" x 2' 6" x 2' 6", Formed of 19 mm. th. all using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the front/back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak/beech wood moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm th. laminate of approved shade and colour including a 1'3" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6" high storage unit with 3 draws run on sliding channels, external surfaces finished with 1 mm. th. 2.00 Nos. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm laminate, with necessary hardware like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers all complete as per the Architects design. All complete as per design and standard specifications. 20 COURT TABLES LEFT SIDE: 5' 0" x 2' 6" x 2' 6", Formed of 19 mm. th. marine plyboard with modesty panel, the front/back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak/beech wood moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm th. laminate of approved shade and colour including a 1'3" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6" high storage unit with 3 draws run on sliding channels, external 2.00 Nos. surfaces finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm laminate, with necessary hardware like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers all complete as per the Architects design. All complete as per standard specifications. 21 COURT TABLES RIGHT SIDE: 5' 0" x 2' 6" x 2' 6", Formed of 19 mm. th. marine plyboard with modesty panel, the front/back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak/beech wood moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm th. laminate of approved shade and colour including a 1'3" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6" high storage unit with 3 draws run on sliding channels, external 2.00 Nos. surfaces finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm laminate, with necessary hardware like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers all complete as per the Architects design. All complete as per standard specifications. 22 WS TABLES LEFT SIDE: 5' 0" x 2' 6" x 2' 6", Formed of 19 mm. th. all using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the front / back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak / beech wood moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm . th . laminate of approved shade and colour including a 1'6" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6" high storage unit with 2 draws run on sliding channels,with cpu rack space, external surfaces finished 4.00 Nos. with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm laminate, with foot rest, the top of the table to be provided with 8mm clear glass, with necessary hardware like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers all complete as per the Architects design.All complete as per standard specifications. 23 WS TABLES RIGHT SIDE: 5' 0" x 2' 6" x 2' 6", Formed of 19 mm. th. all using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the front / back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak / beech wood moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm . th . laminate of approved shade and colour including a 1'6" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6" high storage unit with 2 draws run on sliding channels,with cpu rack space, external surfaces finished 4.00 Nos. with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm laminate, with foot rest, the top of the table to be provided with 8mm clear glass, with necessary hardware like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers all complete as per the Architects design.All complete as per standard specifications. 24 PRESIDING OFFICER TABLE LEFT SIDE: 7' 0" x 3' x 2' 6", Formed of 19 mm. th. all using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the front/back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak / beech wood moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm . th . laminate of approved shade and colour including 2 NUMBERS OF 1'6" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6" high storage unit with 2 draws run on sliding channels,with cpu rack space, external surfaces finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm 1.00 Nos. laminate with foot rest, the top of the table to be provided with 8mm clear glass, with necessary hardware like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers. All complete as per the Architects design. All complete as per design and standard specifications. 25 PRESIDING OFFICER TABLE RIGHT SIDE: 7' 0" x 3' x 2' 6", Formed of 19 mm. th. all using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the front/back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak / beech wood moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm . th . laminate of approved shade and colour including 2 NUMBERS OF 1'6" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6" high storage unit with 2 draws run on sliding channels,with cpu rack space, external 1.00 Nos. surfaces finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm laminate with foot rest, the top of the table to be provided with 8mm clear glass, with necessary hardware like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers. All complete as per the Architects design. All complete as per design and standard specifications. CANARA BANK-DRT-INTERIOR FINAL BOQ.xlsx 4 OF 10 A D V I T H BOQ FOR INTERIORS AND ALLIED WORKS FOR PROPOSED DRT PREMISES IN 4TH FLOOR BSNL BUILDING, 4TH FLOOR, RAJ BHAVAN ROAD-BANGALORE. Sl. No. Particulars of item Quantity Unit Rate Amount 26 STENO TABLES OF VARIABLE LENGTH LEFT SIDE- Providing and fixing 5' wide X 2'0" deep and 2'6" high work top counter formed of 19 mm. th. Marine grade plywood, having support on side partition with front modesty panel, the front / back of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak/beech wood moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm. th. laminate of approved shade and colour, Each length of 4'6" or each officer to have 1 numbers of 1'3" wide X 2'0" deep X 2'6" high storage 15.00 RFT unit with 3 draws run on sliding channels with partitions for keeping files, all external surfaces of the plyboard finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm thk laminate, the table to be supported by 50mm thk laminated ply supports at an interval of 6'. etc. complete, as per Architects instructions. 27 STENO TABLES OF VARIABLE LENGTH RIGHT SIDE- Providing and fixing 5' wide X 2'0" deep and 2'6" high work top counter formed of 19 mm. th. Marine grade plywood, having support on side partition with front modesty panel, the front / back of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak/beech wood moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm. th. laminate of approved shade and colour, Each length of 4'6" or each officer to have 1 numbers of 1'3" wide X 2'0" deep X 2'6" high storage 15.00 RFT unit with 3 draws run on sliding channels with partitions for keeping files, all external surfaces of the plyboard finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm thk laminate, the table to be supported by 50mm thk laminated ply supports at an interval of 6'. etc. complete, as per Architects instructions. 28 ASSISTANT REGISTRAR TABLE LEFT SIDE: 6' 0" x 2' 6" x 2' 6", Formed of 19 mm. th. all using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the front / back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak / beech wood moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm . th . laminate of approved shade and colour including A number of 1'6" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6" high storage unit with 2 draws run on sliding channels,with cpu rack space, external surfaces finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm laminate, 1.00 Nos. with foot rest, the top of the table to be provided with 8mm clear glass, with necessary hardware like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers all complete as per the Architects design.All complete as per standard specifications. 29 ASSISTANT REGISTRAR TABLE RIGHT SIDE: 6' 0" x 2' 6" x 2' 6", Formed of 19 mm. th. all using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the front / back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak / beech wood moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm . th . laminate of approved shade and colour including A number of 1'6" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6" high storage unit with 2 draws run on sliding channels,with cpu rack space, 1.00 Nos. external surfaces finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm laminate, with foot rest, the top of the table to be provided with 8mm clear glass, with necessary hardware like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers all complete as per the Architects design.All complete as per standard specifications. 30 SECRETARY TABLES LEFT SIDE: 5' 0" x 2' 6" x 2' 6", Formed of 19 mm. th. all using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the front / back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak / beech wood moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm . th . laminate of approved shade and colour including A number of 1'6" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6" high storage unit with 2 draws run on sliding channels,with cpu rack space, external surfaces 1.00 Nos. finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm laminate, with foot rest, the top of the table to be provided with 8mm clear glass, with necessary hardware like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers all complete as per the Architects design.All complete as per standard specifications. 31 SECRETARY TABLES RIGHT SIDE: 5' 0" x 2' 6" x 2' 6", Formed of 19 mm. th. all using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the front / back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak / beech wood moulding 1-1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm . th . laminate of approved shade and colour including A number of 1'6" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6" high storage unit with 2 draws run on sliding channels,with cpu rack space, external surfaces 1.00 Nos. finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm laminate, with foot rest, the top of the table to be provided with 8mm clear glass, with necessary hardware like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers all complete as per the Architects design.All complete as per standard specifications. 32 REGISTRAR TABLE LEFT SIDE: 7' 0" x 3' x 2' 6", Formed of 19 mm. th. all using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the front/back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak / beech wood moulding 1- 1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm . th . laminate of approved shade and colour including 2 NUMBERS OF 1'6" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6" high storage unit with 2 draws run on sliding channels,with cpu rack space, external surfaces 1.00 Nos. finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm laminate with foot rest, the top of the table to be provided with 8mm clear glass, with necessary hardware like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers. All complete as per the Architects design. All complete as per design and standard specifications. 33 REGISTRAR TABLE RIGHT SIDE: 7' 0" x 3' x 2' 6", Formed of 19 mm. th. all using MR Grade commercial plywood confirming to IS 303 -1989 with modesty panel, the front/back and sides of the worktop to be thickened to 1-1/2" and covered with teak / beech wood moulding 1- 1/2" x 3/4", duly stained, polished and melamined, and the top to have 1 mm . th . laminate of approved shade and colour including 2 NUMBERS OF 1'6" wide x 2'0" deep x 2'6" high storage unit with 2 draws run on sliding channels,with cpu rack space, external surfaces 1.00 Nos. finished with 1 mm. th. laminate, internal, surfaces to be finished with 0.8mm laminate with foot rest, the top of the table to be provided with 8mm clear glass, with necessary hardware like brass hinges, drawer slides, locks and handles for all drawers. All complete as per the Architects design. All complete as per design and standard specifications. 