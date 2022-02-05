Canara Bank : ADVERTISEMENT INVITING TENDERS FOR INTERNAL RENOVATION OF 11 FLATS AT SHANTIPARK APARTMENTS, JAYANAGAR 9TH BLOCK, BENGALURU 02/05/2022 | 03:28am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CIVIL WORKS - RESIDENTIAL QUARTERS - 11 FLATS RENOVATION - SHANTIPARK APARTMENTS, BANGALORE - FEBRUARY 2022 1 SPECIFICATIONS FOR CIVIL WORKS AT #003,#102,#105,#202,#403,#502,#506,#601,#603,#704,#705 SHANTIPARK APARTMENTS, JAYANAGAR 9TH BLOCK, BANGALORE-BOQ S.No DESCRIPTION OF ITEM QTY UNIT RATE in Rs AMOUNT in Rs A . INTERNAL FLAT RENOVATION WORKS DISMANTLING WORKS DISMANTLING EXISITING MASONRY WALL Carefully removing/ dismantling of existing masonry wall in cement mortar of thickness 110mm to 230mm, making good the uneven edges with plastering and 1.3 CUM carting away of debris from site including cleaing the site by the contractor (in case of disposal of debris, all rules & bye laws shall be adhered to by the contractor) DISMANTLING EXISITING KITCHEN COUNTERS & RCC CUPBOARDS Carefully removing/ dismantling of precast concrete or stone slabs of thickness 40mm to 75mm in walls, partition walls etc. making good the uneven edges with plastering including including carting away of the debris away from the site and disposing abiding municipal laws complete as per the direction of Engineer In Charge. Kitchen RCC counter top and supporting masonry structure,Kitchen sink (approx 7 Rft) RCC cupboard frame of size 7' x 4' DISMANTLING EXISITING TERRAZZO/MOSAIC FLOORING

Dismantling exisitng terrazzo tile work in floor / skirting laid in cement mortar including carting away of the debris away from the site and disposing abiding municipal laws complete as per the direction of Engineer In Charge. Plan area shall be considered for measurement, excluding the skirting. DISMANTLING EXISITING DOORS

Dismantling doors of area 3 sq. metres and below (steel or wood) shutter including chowkhats, architrave, holdfasts etc. complete and stacking within 50 metres lead as per the direction of Engineer In Charge. DISMANTLING EXISITING WINDOW SHUTTERS

Dismantling steel window shutter of area 3 sq. metres and below shutter. complete and stacking within 50 metres lead as per the direction of Engineer In Charge. L/S

L/S 88.5 SQM NOS NOS II MASONRY WORKS BRICK MASONRY

Providng and constructing brick work with class A common burnt clay bricks in all shapes and sizes in cement mortar 1:4 and curing the wall. PLAIN CEMENT CONCRETE

Providing and laying in position cement concrete of 1:4:8 (1 Cement : 4 coarse sand

: 8 graded stone aggregate ) of thickness 35mm to 50mm. CUM 91.4 SQM III WOOD / ALUMINIUM WORKS ALUMINIUM VENTILLATORS

Providing & Fixing of powder coated Aluminium ventillators of Jindal or equivalent approved make fixed with all accessories viz. EPDM gasket, screws etc. Junction between masonry wall and Al frame to be filled with poly sulphide selants to ensure water proofing. Sizes of windows as per existing openings / balconies on building.

The ventillator to be provided with adjustable louver system of same guage to have 4" wide 6mm frosted glass panels for privacy. Provision for 9" dia exhaust fan to be made and fixed frosted glass to be adjustant to. The rate quoted shall include 1.1 SQM cost of fixtures and fittings, glass , all leads and lift, cost and conveyance of all materials, machinery, labour, scaffolding necessary etc. SIGNATURE OF THE TENDERER WITH SEAL CIVIL WORKS - RESIDENTIAL QUARTERS - 11 FLATS RENOVATION - SHANTIPARK APARTMENTS, BANGALORE - FEBRUARY 2022 2 S.No DESCRIPTION OF ITEM ALUMINIUM THREE TRACK SLIDING WINDOWS

Providing & Fixing of powder coated Aluminium sliding windows (3 TRACK) and shutters of Series- B ( 18mm ), of Jindal or equivalent approved make fixed with all accessories viz. PVC rollers, EPDM gasket, locks, screws etc. The frame should be of sections of size as mentioned below & drain tray system for the bottom frame. The shutters to be fixed with 5mm thick Modiguard make clear float glass using suitable beadings. Junction between masonry wall and Al frame to be filled with poly sulphide selants to ensure water proofing. Sizes of windows as per existing openings / balconies on building. Handle/locking system to be of recess type inserted in shutter. The rate quoted shall include cost of all leads and lift, cost and conveyance of all materials, machinery, labour, scaffolding necessary. Details of sections to be used Bottom : 92mm x 45.50mm x 1.30mm @ 1.441 kg/m with drain tray (Jindal section no : 21031) Top & sides : 92mm x 31.75mm x 1.30mm @ 0.929 kg/m (Jindal section no : 20621) Details of shutters Shutters : Series-B (18mm) 50mm x 18.2mm x 1.34mm @ 0.471kg/m 2 Nos per track with 5.0 mm thick glass panes (weight not less than 12.5 kg per sqm) to the shutters as specified by the Enginner InCHarge 1 No per track with fly proof stainless steel grade 304 wire gauge with 0.5 mm dia. wire and 1.4mm wide aperture to the shutters as specified by the Enginner InCHarge DOOR FRAMES

Providing wood work in frames of doors and other frames, wrought framed and fixed in position with hold fast lugs or with dash fasteners of required dia & length.

Sal wood, kiln seasoned and all surfaces to be given termite proofing treatment. Inner/hidden surfaces to be provided with solignum paint. Finished dimensions shall be measured for payment. Lengths of projections etc shall not be measured. DOOR SHUTTERS

Providing and fixing flush door shutters of required sizes using 35mm thick BWR block boards of approved makes with 5mm thick alround lipping using 2nd class teakwood fixed with good quality adhesives, screws and nails. The door shall be finished with 1mm thick lamination of approved shade on both the sides. The laminates to be fixed by factory pressing at requisite pressures using good quality adhesives/SR. All the exposed wood / wooden beadings shall be neatly finished with 2 coats of wood polish & stained to required colour. All the accessories used shall be of concealed type. Combination of laminate shades with necessary groove cuttings as specfied by the Engineer In charge to be provided. Each door shutter of approx size 900mm x 2100mm to be fixed to the frames using 100mm length stainless steel butt hinges - 4 Nos (min) and provided with 1 No.of mortise lock, 2Nos of SS tower bolts, 2 Nos SS tubular lever handles and 1 No of door stopper. QTY UNIT RATE in Rs AMOUNT in Rs 43 SQM 0.37 CUM 13.6 SQM 5 FRP DOOR FRAMES Providing and fixing Fiber Glass Reinforced plastic (FRP) Door Frames of cross-section 90 mm x 45 mm having single rebate of 32 mm x 15 mm to receive shutter of 30 mm thickness. The laminate shall be moulded with fire resistant grade unsaturated polyester resin and chopped mat.Door frame laminate shall be 2mm thick and shall 14.6 RMT be filled with suitable wooden block in all the three legs. The frame shall be covered with fiber glass from all sides. M.S. stay shall be provided at the bottom to steady the frame. 6 FRP DOOR SHUTTERS Providing and fixing to door frames 30 mm thick Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) panelled door shutter of required colour (wood grain finish) and approved brand and manufacture, made with fire - retardant grade unsaturated polyester resin, moulded to 3 mm thick FRP laminate for forming hollow rails and styles, with wooden frame and suitable blocks of seasoned wood inside at required places for fixing of fittings, 4.7 SQM cast monolithically with 5 mm thick FRP laminate for panels conforming to IS: 14856, including fixing to frames. Each shutter of size approx 2.5' - 3' (W) x 6.5' - 7'(H) to be provided with 2 Nos of PVC handles, 2 Nos of PVC aldrops, 2 Nos of PVC tower bolts (5"). SIGNATURE OF THE TENDERER WITH SEAL CIVIL WORKS - RESIDENTIAL QUARTERS - 11 FLATS RENOVATION - SHANTIPARK APARTMENTS, BANGALORE - FEBRUARY 2022 3 S.No DESCRIPTION OF ITEM QTY UNIT RATE in Rs AMOUNT in Rs IV FURNISHING WORKS 1 WARDROBES IN BEDROOM Providing, fabricating and fixing box type wardrobe of 6'9" to 7'0" height and 2'0" deep. Commercial MR grade 19mm Thick plywood of approved make should be used for all the verticals, horizontals members, selves, doors and wall side supports. All the plywood surfaces like doors, selves, verticals, horizontals & support structures, drawers in & out side should be pasted with 1mm thick textured laminate on outer sides and 0.8mm thick satin finish laminate on inner surfaces of approved shade & approved makes. 8mm thick approved make MR grade plywood shall be provided for wardrobe back side with 0.8 mm thick laminate of approved make & design. The wardrobe shutters/doors shall be provided with Stainless steel slip on /cup hinges (Minimum 3 Nos. per shutter), 6'' long Stainless steel handles, tower bolts, magnetic catches and locks of approved make, shade and designs. 5.6 SQM Drawer units: 4 Nos of Minimum 8"(H) x 1'6"(W) shall be provided with set of heavy duty slider channels, locks and 4" long stainless handles of approved make and design. Stainless steel hollow hanger rods with necessary fixing arrangements should be provided to facilitate cloth hangers. All the exposed edges of plywood's shall be provided with approved make matching colour edge binding. Approved make adhesive should be used. The entire unit should be fitted/bolted to wall with 3" long GI screw/bolts on all the four corners of unit facing the wall side. Payment will be made on the elevation area (L X H) measurements. OVERHEAD CUPBOARDS IN BEDROOM

Providing, fabricating and fixing box type overhead storage cupboards of 2'0" to 2'3" height and 2'0" deep. Commercial MR grade 19mm Thick plywood of approved make should be used for all the verticals spaced at at 4' c/c or part thereof and at the ends, horizontals members at top and bottom. The plywood surfaces should be pasted with 1mm thick textured laminate on outer sides and 0.8mm thick satin finish laminate on inner surfaces of approved shade & approved makes. 8mm thick approved make MR grade plywood shall be provided for back side with 0.8 mm thick laminate of approved make & design. The wardrobe shutters/doors shall be provided with Stainless steel slip on /cup hinges (Minimum 3 Nos. per shutter), 6'' long 2.6 SQM Stainless steel handles, tower bolts, magnetic catches and locks of approved make, shade and designs. All the exposed edges of plywood's shall be provided with approved make matching colour PVC edge banding. Approved make adhesive should be used. The entire unit should be fitted/bolted to wall with 3" long GI screw/bolts on all the four corners of unit facing the wall side. Payment will be made on the elevation area (L X H) measurements. RELAMINATION ON EXISTING FURNISHINGS

Providing & fixing 4mm thick MR grade commercial plywood on top of existing plywood and finishing with 1mm thick satin finish lamination of approved shade and manufature using apporved adhesives. The edges shall be finsihed with PVC edge bandings of matching shade. KITCHEN LOW LEVEL CABINET Providing and fixing counter bottom storage units (height approx 2'6" and width approx 2' using 19mm thick BWR grade reputed and approved make water resistant plywood for alround frameworks and intermediate horizontal support spanning between the masonry vertical supports using 19mm thick BWR grade reputed and approved make water proof plywood. The front face to be provided with shutters and allround frames made of 19mm thick BWR grade reputed and approved make water proof plywood. All the internal exposed plywood surfaces should be provided with 0.8mm thick laminate of approved make and shade and the front face of the shutters/framework to be provided with 1mm thick lamination of high gloss finish. The exposed edges to be provided with 2mm thick PVC egde banding of matching shade. All shutters to be provided with G profile stainless steel matt finished handles along the edges. All shutters to be fixed with soft closing cup hinges of approved makes. Payment will be made on the elevation area (L X H) measurements. 4.65 SQM 48 SFT OVERHEAD STORAGES IN KITCHEN SIGNATURE OF THE TENDERER WITH SEAL CIVIL WORKS - RESIDENTIAL QUARTERS - 11 FLATS RENOVATION - SHANTIPARK APARTMENTS, BANGALORE - FEBRUARY 2022 4 S.No DESCRIPTION OF ITEM Providing and fixing box overhead kitchen units above the existing L-type kitchen counter. Size of the box should be of 14'' depth and 2'0" height OR to suit the Bank's requirements/site conditions. All verticals and horizontal supports should be made of 19mm thick MR grade reputed and approved make plywood. All the exposed outer surfaces should be provided with 1mm high gloss finish laminate of approved make and shade and all the internal surfaces to be provided with 0.8mm thick satin finish laminate. The box structure should be designed suitably to mount on the existing RCC walls, using necessary supprots. The box type structure should be provided with combination of solid shutters with 19mm thick BWR grade plywood and glazed shutters with 4mm thick glass of approved make with all round ply wood frames of 19mm thick with suitable hardware's to support glass for 2 shutters as per the instruction of the Bank. Shutters to be provdied with soft closing hinges of approved makes and recessed G profile stainless steel matt finished handles. All the exposed edges of plywood shall be provided with approved make matching colour 2mm thick PVC edge banding. Approved make adhesive should be used. Payment will be made on the elevation area (L X H) measurement. QTY UNIT RATE in Rs AMOUNT in Rs 35 SFT TILE WORKS VITRIFIED TILE FLOORING

Providing & laying vitrified floor tiles in sizes 600mm x 600mm (thickness to be specified by the manufacturer) with water absorption less than 0.08 % and conforming to I.S. 15622, of approved make, in all colours & shade, in skirting, riser of steps, over 20 mm to 50mm thick bed of cement mortar 1:4 (1cement: 4 coarse sand), jointing with grey cement slurry @ 3.3 kg/sqm including grouting the joint with white cement & matching pigments etc. complete. Basic rate of Tile Rs 60psft. Double Charged of approved make Matt / Rustic finish Somany Durastone make or any other make as approved by Bank's Engineer GRANITE STRIPS FOR JAMBS

Providing & laying glazed black granite stone strips, 19mm thickness of following widths, rounded on both sides (half round) over 20 mm thick bed of cement mortar 1:4 (1cement: 4 coarse sand), jointing with grey cement slurry @ 3.3 kg/sqm including grouting the joint with white cement & matching pigments etc. complete. 100mm 150mm GRANITE COUNTER TOP

Providing and fixing 30 mm thick gang saw cut, mirror polished, premoulded and prepolished, machine cut Granite of jet black colour / shade for kitchen platforms, vanity counters and similar locations of required size, approved shade, colour and texture fixed to the walls, joints treated with epoxy grout of matching pigment, including rubbing, curing, moulding and polishing to edges to give high gloss finish etc. complete at all levels.

Extra for machine grinding for full rounding of edges 85 SQM 25 SQM RMT

15 RMT SQM RMT SIGNATURE OF THE TENDERER WITH SEAL CIVIL WORKS - RESIDENTIAL QUARTERS - 11 FLATS RENOVATION - SHANTIPARK APARTMENTS, BANGALORE - FEBRUARY 2022 5 S.No DESCRIPTION OF ITEM QTY UNIT RATE in Rs AMOUNT in Rs VI SANITARY FITTINGS 1 EUROPEAN TYPE WATER CLOSET PAN + FLUSHING CISTERN Providing and fixing white vitreous china pedestal type water closet (European type W.C. pan) with seat and lid, 10 litre low level white P.V.C flushing cistern, including flush pipe, with manually controlled device (handle lever), conforming to IS : 7231, 1 NO with all fittings and fixtures complete, including cutting and making good the walls and floors wherever required. All items & fixtures shall be of the approved make (Jaquar, Cera, Hindware, Parryware). Jaguar Series (Model : ECS-WHT-551SS) with soft close seat covers or any other make as approved by Bank's Engineer Flushing Cistern : Parryware Slimline Superio or any other make as approved by Bank's Engineer 2 INDIAN TYPE WATER CLOSET PAN + FLUSHING CISTERN Providing and fixing White Vitreous china Orissa pattern Water closet squatting pan pan of size 580x440 mm with integral type foot rests(Indian type W.C. pan ) with 100 mm sand cast Iron P or S trap, 10 litre low level white P.V.C. flushing cistern, including flush pipe, with manually controlled device (handle lever) conforming to IS 1 NO : 7231, with all fittings and fixtures complete, including cutting and making good the walls and floors wherever required. All items & fixtures shall be of the approved make Parryware (Model : Orissa) Flushing Cistern : Parryware Slimline Superio or any other make as approved by Bank's Engineer WASH BASIN Providing and fixing White Vitreous China Wash basin of size 590x490 mm with with C.I. brackets, 32 mm C.P. brass waste of standard pattern, including painting of 2 fittings and brackets, cutting and making good the walls wherever required. All items & fixtures shall be of the approved make Jaguar Series (Model : ECS-WHT-933) or any other make as approved by Bank's Engineer 4 WASH BASIN - SURGEON TYPE Providing and fixing White Vitreous China Surgeon Type Wash basin with , 32 mm C.P. brass waste of standard pattern, including painting of fittings and brackets, 1 cutting and making good the walls wherever required. All items & fixtures shall be of the approved make 5 SS KITCHEN SINK Providing and fixing Stainless Steel A ISI 304 (18/8) kitchen sink with drain board of size 508x1016 mm bowl depth 200 mm as per IS:13983 with C.I. brackets and stainless steel plug 40 mm,including painting of fittings and brackets, cutting and 1 making good the walls/RCC slabs wherever required. Item includes accessories such as semi-rigid PVC waste pipes and grouting of edges with waterproof epoxy as per the instructions of the Engineer In Charge. Parryware New Coral Series or any other make as approved by Bank's Engineer 6 cPVC gate valves for isolation of water lines Providing and fixing cPVC ball valves of required nominal diameter for water lines 3 7 Angle Cock Providing and fixing CP Brass angle cock 5 Swan neck sink cock Providing & fixing chrome plated brass swan neck sink cock having foam flow 1 technology Jaguar Florentine Series (Model : FLR-5347N) or any other make as approved by Bank's Engineer 9 Bib cock Providing & fixing chrome plated brass bib cock having foam flow technology 4 Jaguar Florentine Series (Model : FLR-5047N) or any other make as approved by Bank's Engineer 10 Pillar cock Providing & fixing chrome plated brass pillar cock having foam flow technology 3 Jaguar Lyric Series (Model : LYR-38011) or any other make as approved by Bank's Engineer 11 Wall mixer Providing and fixing CP Brass Single lever telephonic wall mixer with 3-in-1 system for hand/overhead shower of quality & make as approved by Engineer in charge. 1 NO NO NO NOS NOS NOS NOS NOS NOS SIGNATURE OF THE TENDERER WITH SEAL This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 05 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 08:27:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about CANARA BANK 03:28a CANARA BANK : Advertisement inviting tenders for internal renovation of 11 flats at shanti.. PU 02/04 CANARA BANK : Premises required for fixing new premises for our punalur branch in kollam d.. PU 02/03 HIRING OF PREMISES FOR VARIOUS BRANC : Agra PU 01/28 Indian shares end lower for second week; IT stocks rebound RE 01/28 CANARA BANK : Inviting offers for new premises to medak branch PU 01/27 TRANSCRIPT : Canara Bank, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 28, 2022 CI 01/27 CANARA BANK : Statement of deviation(s) or variation(s) under Reg. 32 PU 01/27 TRANSCRIPT : Canara Bank, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 27, 2022 CI 01/27 Indian shares end lower as IT slide extends to eighth day RE 01/27 Canara Bank Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Decemb.. CI