    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
Canara Bank : ADVERTISEMENT INVITING TENDERS FOR INTERNAL RENOVATION OF 11 FLATS AT SHANTIPARK APARTMENTS, JAYANAGAR 9TH BLOCK, BENGALURU

02/05/2022 | 03:28am EST
CIVIL WORKS - RESIDENTIAL QUARTERS - 11 FLATS RENOVATION - SHANTIPARK APARTMENTS, BANGALORE - FEBRUARY 2022

1

SPECIFICATIONS FOR CIVIL WORKS AT #003,#102,#105,#202,#403,#502,#506,#601,#603,#704,#705 SHANTIPARK

APARTMENTS, JAYANAGAR 9TH BLOCK, BANGALORE-BOQ

S.No

DESCRIPTION OF ITEM

QTY

UNIT

RATE in Rs

AMOUNT in Rs

A . INTERNAL FLAT RENOVATION WORKS

  • DISMANTLING WORKS
  • DISMANTLING EXISITING MASONRY WALL

Carefully

removing/ dismantling of existing masonry wall in cement mortar of

thickness

110mm to 230mm, making good the uneven edges with plastering and

1.3

CUM

carting away of debris from site including cleaing the site by the contractor (in case

of disposal of debris, all rules & bye laws shall be adhered to by the contractor)

  • DISMANTLING EXISITING KITCHEN COUNTERS & RCC CUPBOARDS

Carefully removing/ dismantling of precast concrete or stone slabs of thickness 40mm to 75mm in walls, partition walls etc. making good the uneven edges with plastering including including carting away of the debris away from the site and disposing abiding municipal laws complete as per the direction of Engineer In Charge.

  1. Kitchen RCC counter top and supporting masonry structure,Kitchen sink (approx 7 Rft)
  2. RCC cupboard frame of size 7' x 4'
  • DISMANTLING EXISITING TERRAZZO/MOSAIC FLOORING
    Dismantling exisitng terrazzo tile work in floor / skirting laid in cement mortar including carting away of the debris away from the site and disposing abiding municipal laws complete as per the direction of Engineer In Charge. Plan area shall be considered for measurement, excluding the skirting.
  • DISMANTLING EXISITING DOORS
    Dismantling doors of area 3 sq. metres and below (steel or wood) shutter including chowkhats, architrave, holdfasts etc. complete and stacking within 50 metres lead as per the direction of Engineer In Charge.
  • DISMANTLING EXISITING WINDOW SHUTTERS
    Dismantling steel window shutter of area 3 sq. metres and below shutter. complete and stacking within 50 metres lead as per the direction of Engineer In Charge.
  • L/S
  • L/S

88.5 SQM

  1. NOS
  1. NOS

II MASONRY WORKS

  • BRICK MASONRY
    Providng and constructing brick work with class A common burnt clay bricks in all shapes and sizes in cement mortar 1:4 and curing the wall.
  • PLAIN CEMENT CONCRETE
    Providing and laying in position cement concrete of 1:4:8 (1 Cement : 4 coarse sand
    : 8 graded stone aggregate ) of thickness 35mm to 50mm.
  • CUM

91.4 SQM

III WOOD / ALUMINIUM WORKS

  • ALUMINIUM VENTILLATORS
    Providing & Fixing of powder coated Aluminium ventillators of Jindal or equivalent approved make fixed with all accessories viz. EPDM gasket, screws etc. Junction between masonry wall and Al frame to be filled with poly sulphide selants to ensure water proofing. Sizes of windows as per existing openings / balconies on building.
    The ventillator to be provided with adjustable louver system of same guage to

have 4" wide 6mm frosted glass panels for privacy. Provision for 9" dia exhaust fan

to be made and fixed frosted glass to be adjustant to. The rate quoted shall include

1.1

SQM

cost of fixtures and fittings, glass , all leads and lift, cost and conveyance of all

materials, machinery, labour, scaffolding necessary etc.

SIGNATURE OF THE TENDERER WITH SEAL

CIVIL WORKS - RESIDENTIAL QUARTERS - 11 FLATS RENOVATION - SHANTIPARK APARTMENTS, BANGALORE - FEBRUARY 2022

2

S.No

DESCRIPTION OF ITEM

  • ALUMINIUM THREE TRACK SLIDING WINDOWS
    Providing & Fixing of powder coated Aluminium sliding windows (3 TRACK) and shutters of Series- B ( 18mm ), of Jindal or equivalent approved make fixed with all accessories viz. PVC rollers, EPDM gasket, locks, screws etc. The frame should be of sections of size as mentioned below & drain tray system for the bottom frame. The shutters to be fixed with 5mm thick Modiguard make clear float glass using suitable beadings. Junction between masonry wall and Al frame to be filled with poly sulphide selants to ensure water proofing. Sizes of windows as per existing openings / balconies on building. Handle/locking system to be of recess type inserted in shutter. The rate quoted shall include cost of all leads and lift, cost and conveyance of all materials, machinery, labour, scaffolding necessary.

Details of sections to be used

Bottom : 92mm x 45.50mm x

1.30mm

@

1.441 kg/m

with drain

tray

(Jindal section no : 21031)

Top & sides : 92mm x

31.75mm

x

1.30mm

@ 0.929

kg/m

(Jindal section no : 20621)

Details of shutters

Shutters : Series-B (18mm) 50mm x 18.2mm x 1.34mm @ 0.471kg/m

2 Nos per track with 5.0 mm thick glass panes (weight not less than 12.5 kg per sqm) to the shutters as specified by the Enginner InCHarge

1 No per track with fly proof stainless steel grade 304 wire gauge with 0.5 mm

dia. wire and 1.4mm wide aperture to the shutters as specified by the Enginner InCHarge

  • DOOR FRAMES
    Providing wood work in frames of doors and other frames, wrought framed and fixed in position with hold fast lugs or with dash fasteners of required dia & length.
    Sal wood, kiln seasoned and all surfaces to be given termite proofing treatment. Inner/hidden surfaces to be provided with solignum paint. Finished dimensions shall be measured for payment. Lengths of projections etc shall not be measured.
  • DOOR SHUTTERS
    Providing and fixing flush door shutters of required sizes using 35mm thick BWR block boards of approved makes with 5mm thick alround lipping using 2nd class teakwood fixed with good quality adhesives, screws and nails. The door shall be finished with 1mm thick lamination of approved shade on both the sides. The laminates to be fixed by factory pressing at requisite pressures using good quality adhesives/SR. All the exposed wood / wooden beadings shall be neatly finished with 2 coats of wood polish & stained to required colour. All the accessories used shall be of concealed type. Combination of laminate shades with necessary groove cuttings as specfied by the Engineer In charge to be provided. Each door shutter of approx size 900mm x 2100mm to be fixed to the frames using 100mm length stainless steel butt hinges - 4 Nos (min) and provided with 1 No.of mortise lock, 2Nos of SS tower bolts, 2 Nos SS tubular lever handles and 1 No of door stopper.

QTY

UNIT

RATE in Rs

AMOUNT in Rs

43 SQM

0.37 CUM

13.6 SQM

5

FRP DOOR FRAMES

Providing and fixing Fiber Glass Reinforced plastic (FRP) Door Frames of cross-section

90 mm x 45 mm having single rebate of 32 mm x 15 mm to receive shutter of 30 mm

thickness. The laminate shall be moulded with fire resistant grade unsaturated

polyester resin and chopped mat.Door frame laminate shall be 2mm thick and shall

14.6

RMT

be filled with suitable wooden block in all the three legs. The frame shall be

covered with fiber glass from all sides. M.S. stay shall be provided at the bottom to

steady the frame.

6

FRP DOOR SHUTTERS

Providing and fixing to door frames 30 mm thick Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

panelled door shutter of required colour (wood grain finish) and approved brand and

manufacture, made with fire - retardant grade unsaturated polyester resin, moulded

to 3 mm thick FRP laminate for forming hollow rails and styles, with wooden frame

and suitable blocks of seasoned wood inside at required places for fixing of fittings,

4.7

SQM

cast monolithically with 5 mm thick FRP laminate for panels conforming to IS: 14856,

including fixing to frames. Each shutter of size approx 2.5' - 3' (W) x 6.5' - 7'(H) to be

provided with 2 Nos of PVC handles, 2 Nos of PVC aldrops, 2 Nos of PVC tower bolts (5").

SIGNATURE OF THE TENDERER WITH SEAL

CIVIL WORKS - RESIDENTIAL QUARTERS - 11 FLATS RENOVATION - SHANTIPARK APARTMENTS, BANGALORE - FEBRUARY 2022

3

S.No

DESCRIPTION OF ITEM

QTY

UNIT

RATE in Rs

AMOUNT in Rs

IV

FURNISHING WORKS

1

WARDROBES IN BEDROOM

Providing, fabricating and fixing box type wardrobe of 6'9" to 7'0" height and 2'0"

deep. Commercial MR grade 19mm Thick plywood of approved make should be used

for all the verticals, horizontals members, selves, doors and wall side supports. All

the plywood surfaces like doors, selves, verticals, horizontals & support structures,

drawers in & out side should be pasted with 1mm thick textured laminate on outer

sides and 0.8mm thick satin finish laminate on inner surfaces of approved shade &

approved makes. 8mm thick approved make MR grade plywood shall be provided for

wardrobe back side with 0.8 mm thick laminate of approved make & design. The

wardrobe shutters/doors shall be provided with Stainless steel slip on /cup hinges

(Minimum 3 Nos. per shutter), 6'' long Stainless steel handles, tower bolts, magnetic

catches

and

locks

of

approved

make,

shade

and

designs.

5.6

SQM

Drawer units:

4 Nos of Minimum 8"(H) x 1'6"(W) shall be provided with set of heavy duty slider

channels, locks and 4" long stainless handles of approved make and design. Stainless

steel hollow hanger rods with necessary fixing arrangements should be provided to

facilitate cloth hangers. All the exposed edges of plywood's shall be provided with

approved make matching colour edge binding. Approved make adhesive should be

used. The entire unit should be fitted/bolted to wall with 3" long GI screw/bolts on

all the four corners of unit facing the wall side. Payment will be made on the

elevation area (L X H) measurements.

  • OVERHEAD CUPBOARDS IN BEDROOM
    Providing, fabricating and fixing box type overhead storage cupboards of 2'0" to 2'3" height and 2'0" deep. Commercial MR grade 19mm Thick plywood of approved make should be used for all the verticals spaced at at 4' c/c or part thereof and at the

ends, horizontals members at top and bottom. The plywood surfaces should be

pasted with 1mm thick textured laminate on outer sides and 0.8mm thick satin finish

laminate on inner surfaces of approved shade & approved makes. 8mm thick

approved make MR grade plywood shall be provided for back side with 0.8 mm thick

laminate of approved make & design. The wardrobe shutters/doors shall be provided

with Stainless steel slip on /cup hinges (Minimum 3 Nos. per shutter), 6'' long

2.6

SQM

Stainless steel handles, tower bolts, magnetic catches and locks of approved make,

shade and designs. All the exposed edges of plywood's shall be provided with

approved make matching colour PVC edge banding. Approved make adhesive should

be used. The entire unit should be fitted/bolted to wall with 3" long GI screw/bolts

on all the four corners of unit facing the wall side. Payment will be made on the elevation area (L X H) measurements.

  • RELAMINATION ON EXISTING FURNISHINGS
    Providing & fixing 4mm thick MR grade commercial plywood on top of existing plywood and finishing with 1mm thick satin finish lamination of approved shade and manufature using apporved adhesives. The edges shall be finsihed with PVC edge bandings of matching shade.
  • KITCHEN LOW LEVEL CABINET

Providing and fixing counter bottom storage units (height approx 2'6" and width approx 2' using 19mm thick BWR grade reputed and approved make water resistant plywood for alround frameworks and intermediate horizontal support spanning between the masonry vertical supports using 19mm thick BWR grade reputed and approved make water proof plywood. The front face to be provided with shutters and allround frames made of 19mm thick BWR grade reputed and approved make water proof plywood. All the internal exposed plywood surfaces should be provided with 0.8mm thick laminate of approved make and shade and the front face of the shutters/framework to be provided with 1mm thick lamination of high gloss finish. The exposed edges to be provided with 2mm thick PVC egde banding of matching shade. All shutters to be provided with G profile stainless steel matt finished handles along the edges. All shutters to be fixed with soft closing cup hinges of approved makes. Payment will be made on the elevation area (L X H) measurements.

4.65 SQM

48 SFT

  • OVERHEAD STORAGES IN KITCHEN

SIGNATURE OF THE TENDERER WITH SEAL

CIVIL WORKS - RESIDENTIAL QUARTERS - 11 FLATS RENOVATION - SHANTIPARK APARTMENTS, BANGALORE - FEBRUARY 2022

4

S.No

DESCRIPTION OF ITEM

Providing and fixing box overhead kitchen units above the existing L-type kitchen

counter. Size of the box should be of 14'' depth and 2'0" height OR to suit the Bank's

requirements/site conditions. All verticals and horizontal supports should be made of

19mm thick MR grade reputed and approved make plywood. All the exposed outer

surfaces should be provided with 1mm high gloss finish laminate of approved make

and shade and all the internal surfaces to be provided with 0.8mm thick satin finish

laminate. The box structure should be designed suitably to mount on the existing

RCC walls, using necessary supprots. The box type structure should be provided with

combination of solid shutters with 19mm thick BWR grade plywood and glazed

shutters with 4mm thick glass of approved make with all round ply wood frames of

19mm thick with suitable hardware's to support glass for 2 shutters as per the

instruction of the Bank. Shutters to be provdied with soft closing hinges of approved

makes and recessed G profile stainless steel matt finished handles. All the exposed

edges of plywood shall be provided with approved make matching colour 2mm thick

PVC edge banding. Approved make adhesive should be used. Payment will be made

on the elevation area (L X H) measurement.

QTY

UNIT

RATE in Rs

AMOUNT in Rs

35 SFT

  • TILE WORKS
  • VITRIFIED TILE FLOORING
    Providing & laying vitrified floor tiles in sizes 600mm x 600mm (thickness to be specified by the manufacturer) with water absorption less than 0.08 % and conforming to I.S. 15622, of approved make, in all colours & shade, in skirting, riser of steps, over 20 mm to 50mm thick bed of cement mortar 1:4 (1cement: 4 coarse sand), jointing with grey cement slurry @ 3.3 kg/sqm including grouting the joint with white cement & matching pigments etc. complete. Basic rate of Tile Rs 60psft.
  • Double Charged of approved make
  • Matt / Rustic finish Somany Durastone make or any other make as approved by Bank's Engineer
  • GRANITE STRIPS FOR JAMBS
    Providing & laying glazed black granite stone strips, 19mm thickness of following widths, rounded on both sides (half round) over 20 mm thick bed of cement mortar 1:4 (1cement: 4 coarse sand), jointing with grey cement slurry @ 3.3 kg/sqm including grouting the joint with white cement & matching pigments etc. complete.
  • 100mm
  • 150mm
  • GRANITE COUNTER TOP
    Providing and fixing 30 mm thick gang saw cut, mirror polished, premoulded and prepolished, machine cut Granite of jet black colour / shade for kitchen platforms, vanity counters and similar locations of required size, approved shade, colour and texture fixed to the walls, joints treated with epoxy grout of matching pigment, including rubbing, curing, moulding and polishing to edges to give high gloss finish etc. complete at all levels.
    Extra for machine grinding for full rounding of edges

85 SQM

25 SQM

  • RMT
    15 RMT
  1. SQM
  1. RMT

SIGNATURE OF THE TENDERER WITH SEAL

CIVIL WORKS - RESIDENTIAL QUARTERS - 11 FLATS RENOVATION - SHANTIPARK APARTMENTS, BANGALORE - FEBRUARY 2022

5

S.No

DESCRIPTION OF ITEM

QTY

UNIT

RATE in Rs

AMOUNT in Rs

VI

SANITARY FITTINGS

1 EUROPEAN TYPE WATER CLOSET PAN + FLUSHING CISTERN

Providing and fixing white vitreous china pedestal type water closet (European type

W.C. pan) with seat and lid, 10 litre low level white P.V.C flushing cistern, including

flush pipe, with manually controlled device (handle lever), conforming to IS : 7231,

1

NO

with all fittings and fixtures complete, including cutting and making good the walls

and floors wherever required. All items & fixtures shall be of the approved make

(Jaquar, Cera, Hindware, Parryware).

Jaguar Series (Model : ECS-WHT-551SS) with soft close seat covers or any other make as approved by Bank's Engineer

Flushing Cistern : Parryware Slimline Superio or any other make as approved by

Bank's Engineer

2

INDIAN TYPE WATER CLOSET PAN + FLUSHING CISTERN

Providing and fixing White Vitreous china Orissa pattern Water closet squatting pan

pan of size 580x440 mm with integral type foot rests(Indian type W.C. pan ) with 100

mm sand cast Iron P or S trap, 10 litre low level white P.V.C. flushing cistern,

including flush pipe, with manually controlled device (handle lever) conforming to IS

1

NO

: 7231, with all fittings and fixtures complete, including cutting and making good the walls and floors wherever required. All items & fixtures shall be of the approved make

Parryware (Model : Orissa)

Flushing Cistern : Parryware Slimline Superio or any other make as approved by Bank's Engineer

  • WASH BASIN

Providing and fixing White Vitreous China Wash basin of size 590x490 mm with with

C.I. brackets, 32 mm C.P. brass waste of standard pattern, including painting of

2

fittings and brackets, cutting and making good the walls wherever required. All

items & fixtures shall be of the approved make

Jaguar Series (Model : ECS-WHT-933) or any other make as approved by Bank's Engineer

4

WASH BASIN - SURGEON TYPE

Providing and fixing White Vitreous China Surgeon Type Wash basin with , 32 mm

C.P. brass waste of standard pattern, including painting of fittings and brackets,

1

cutting and making good the walls wherever required. All items & fixtures shall be of

the approved make

5

SS KITCHEN SINK

Providing and fixing Stainless Steel A ISI 304 (18/8) kitchen sink with drain board

of

size 508x1016 mm bowl depth 200 mm as per IS:13983 with C.I. brackets and

stainless steel plug 40 mm,including painting of fittings and brackets, cutting and

1

making good the walls/RCC slabs wherever required. Item includes accessories such

as semi-rigid PVC waste pipes and grouting of edges with waterproof epoxy as per

the instructions of the Engineer In Charge.

Parryware New Coral Series or any other make as approved by Bank's Engineer

6

cPVC gate valves for isolation of water lines

Providing and fixing cPVC ball valves of required nominal diameter for water lines

3

7

Angle Cock

Providing and fixing CP Brass angle cock

5

  • Swan neck sink cock

Providing & fixing chrome plated brass swan neck sink cock having foam flow

1

technology

Jaguar Florentine Series (Model : FLR-5347N) or any other make as approved by Bank's Engineer

9

Bib cock

Providing & fixing chrome plated brass bib cock having foam flow technology

4

Jaguar Florentine Series (Model : FLR-5047N) or any other make as approved by Bank's Engineer

10

Pillar cock

Providing & fixing chrome plated brass pillar cock having foam flow technology

3

Jaguar Lyric Series (Model : LYR-38011) or any other make as approved by Bank's Engineer

11 Wall mixer

Providing and fixing CP Brass Single lever telephonic wall mixer with 3-in-1 system

for hand/overhead shower of quality & make as approved by Engineer in charge.

1

NO

NO

NO

NOS

NOS

NOS

NOS

NOS

NOS

SIGNATURE OF THE TENDERER WITH SEAL

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 05 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 08:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
