Canara Bank : Alternate Premises Required for Karariya Lashkarpur Branch

CANARA BANK HEAD OFFICE, BANGALORE

OFFER DOCUMENT

FOR

HIRING OF PREMISES

UNDER

SINGLE BID SYSTEM

Issued By:

Canara Bank Circle Office Bhopal General Administration Section Plot NO. 4, PSP Area,

Near AIIMS, Saket Nagar Bhopal (MP)-462020

Telephone: 0755-2671035

E-mail: premcobpl@canarabank.com

NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES

CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Single Bid System as per details given below:

1. Requirements:

Area of premises Location Remarks Max.1500 (carpet Commercial premises sqft area) Branch at Lashkapur, VidishaKarariya Distt. A) Preference will be given to the premises in Ground floor with entire area in a single floor. B) The strong room measuring about 150 sft as per the Banks specification is to be Constructed in the premises by the offerer. C) Required Power load is 20 KW.

2. The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to download to Offer Document from our website www.canarabank.com.

The same can also be collected from the Office at the above address from 30.03.2022 to 20.04.2022 during working hours from Canara Bank Circle Office Bhopal.

3. Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope Superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT KARARIYA LASHKARPUR", to Canara Bank Circle Office

Bhopal - Plot No. 4, PSP Area, Near AIIMS, Saket Nagar, Bhopal (M.P.) -462020" shall be submitted up to 3.00 PM on 21.04.2022 at General Administration Section, Circle Office at the above given Address.

4. The Offer will be opened on the same day at 04.30 PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.

No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

Sd/-

Authorized official of the Bank

Instructions to Offerers

1. The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Offer Letter along with Carpet Area Definition and Strong room specifications will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer. The Offer Letter shall contain the terms and conditions of the offer to lease out the premises

2. The Offer Letter along with other documents as detailed above shall be placed in a sealed envelope and super scribed as "Offer for Hiring of Branch/Office Premises at KARARIYA LASHKARPUR" to Canara Bank at Plot No. 4, PSP Area, Near AIIMS, Saket Nagar, Bhopal (M.P.) -462020 and to be submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time stipulated for submission. The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.

3. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as 'LATE' and shall not be considered.

4. Copies of the following documents are to be submitted along with the "Offer" in support of the details furnished there in. i. A set of floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the premises offered showing the detailed dimensions, main approach road, road on either side if any width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc., ii. A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title deeds. iii. Documents related to conversion of land use for Non-agricultural purpose from the competent authority.

5. All columns of the "Offer Letter" must be duly filled in and no column should be left blank. All the pages of the "Offer Letter" are to be signed by the offerer /authorized signatory. In case of joint ownership, all the joint owners have to sign all the pages of the "Offer Letter". Any over writing or use of white ink is to be duly authenticated by the offerer. Incomplete offers / Offers with in-correct details are liable for rejection.

6. In case the space in the "Offer Letter" is found insufficient, the offerers may attach separate sheets.

7. The "Offer Letter" submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/conditions specified therein. However, any terms in deviation to the terms/conditions

specified in the "Offer Letter", shall be furnished in a separate sheet marking "list of deviations".

8. Canvassing in any form will disqualify the offerer.

9. Separate offers are to be submitted, if more than one property is offered.

10. i) The Offers will be opened on Date & Time stipulated in the Notice Inviting Offers in the presence of offerers at our above office. All offerers are advised in their own interest to be present on that date, at the specified time. ii) After the site visit and evaluation of the offers received most suitable and Competitive offer will be selected.

11. The "Offer" submitted should remain open for consideration for a minimum period of Three months from the date of opening of Offer.

12. The offer submitted should be given for 20 Years.

OFFER LETTER From :

Sri./Smt./M/s ...........................................

...............................................................

............................................................... To :

THE DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER CANARA BANK, CIRCLE OFFICE ...............................................................

............................................................... Dear sir,

SUB : OFFER OF PREMISES ON LEASE TO THE BANK

E-MailTel:

Fax

: : :

I/We offer the following premises on lease to the Bank at …………………………… .(Location, Place) on the terms described here below .

a] Full address of premises offered on lease : b] Distance from the main road/cross road : c] Whether there is direct access to the : premises from the main road d] Floor wise area : Floor:……….. e] Year of construction : f] If the building is new, whether occupancy : certificate is obtained g] If the building is yet to be constructed : : : : h] : i] : i>.

Whether plan of the building is approved (copy enclosed)

ii>. Cost of construction

iii>. Time required for completing the construction

If the building is old whether repairs/ renovation is required

If so cost of repairs/renovationCarpet area : ………… .(Sft)