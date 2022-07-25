Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Canara Bank
  News
  Summary
    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
229.00 INR   +1.19%
04:14aCANARA BANK : Analyst Presentation
PU
07/21CANARA BANK : Premises required for opening of regional office at ayodhya (distt-ayodhya) uttar pradesh.
PU
07/21CANARA BANK : TENDER DOCUMENT – SUPPLY, INSTALLATION & COMMISSIONING OF 2 NOS. OF LIFTS (13 PASSENGER CAPACITY) AT CANARA BANK, CIRCLE OFFICE KOLKATA
PU
Canara Bank : Analyst Presentation

07/25/2022 | 04:14am EDT
High-tech Banking

Multi - dimensional excellence

Financial Results: Q1 (FY 2022-23)

Performance Highlights

Net Profit

Operating 71.79%

Profity-o-y

Non

₹ in Crore

Gross

Advances 14.47%

y-o-y

RAM Credit 7,83,654 14.85%

y-o-y 4,35,346

Global

Business

11.45%

y-o-y

19,01,776

Gross NPA

6.98% y-o-y decline 152 bps

20.53% 2022 y-o-y

6,606

Interest Income 24.55% y-o-y 5,175

Net NPA

2.48% y-o-y decline 98 bps

Net

Interest

Income

10.15%

PCR

y-o-y

6,785

84.51%

y-o-y

333 bps

Page 2

Key Highlights

16.03%

y-o-y

480 bps

Housing

Loan

y-o-y

210 bps

75,578

RoE

y-o-y

16.33%

decline

Cost to Income

44.76%

₹ in Crore

26.20%

y-o-y

Gold Loan

11.56%

1,00,332

y-o-y

17.95%

Retail Credit

y-o-y

1,28,615

Fee Based

155 bps

Income

y-o-y

1,577

CRAR

14.91%

Page 3

Contents

Business Performance

Financial Performance

Investment

Asset Quality

Capital & Share Holding

Environmental, Social & Governance

Distribution Network

Subsidiaries, Associates & Joint Ventures

Goals for Mar 2023 vs Actuals for Jun 2022

6-14

16-23

25-26

28-33

35-36

38-38

40-43

44-44

45-45

Page 4

Business Performance

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 08:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 454 B 5 690 M 5 690 M
Net income 2023 83 718 M 1 048 M 1 048 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,00x
Yield 2023 3,50%
Capitalization 416 B 5 205 M 5 205 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 86 919
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart CANARA BANK
Duration : Period :
Canara Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANARA BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 229,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lingam Venkata Prabhakar CEO, Managing Director & Director
S. K. Majumdar Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Shukla Chief Information Security Officer
Jayaraman V. Chief Technology Officer
Vinay Mohta Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANARA BANK14.56%5 205
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.53%336 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.86%268 617
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.05%221 334
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.03%163 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.96%160 198