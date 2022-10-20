Canara Bank : Custom GeM Bid for Providing Anti-Phishing, Anti-Pharming, Anti-Malware, Anti-Trojan, Rogue attacks, Website defacement and Dark Web Monitoring managed services for Period of 3 years.

bid in respect of the offered service. If L-1 is not an MSE and MSE Service Provider (s) has/have quoted price within L-1+ 15% of margin of purchase preference /price band defined in relevant policy, then 100% order quantity will be awarded to such MSE bidder subject to acceptance of L1 bid price.

6. Estimated Bid Value indicated above is being declared solely for the purpose of guidance on EMD amount and for determining the Eligibility Criteria related to Turn Over, Past Performance and Project / Past Experience etc. This has no relevance or bearing on the price to be quoted by the bidders and is also not going to have any impact on bid participation. Also this is not going to be used as a criteria in determining reasonableness of quoted prices which would be determined by the buyer based on its own assessment of reasonableness and based on competitive prices received in Bid / RA process.

Additional Qualification/Data Required

This Bid is based on Least Cost Method Based Evaluation (LCS). The technical qualification parameters are:-

Parameter Name Max Marks Min Marks Evaluation Document Seller Document Required As per Annexer 2 100 70 View file Yes Total Minimum Passing Technical Marks: 70 Pre Bid Detail(s) Pre-Bid Date and Time Pre-Bid Venue

Prospective bidders can send the participant mail ids (Maximum of 2 Members) for prebid meeting to dittenders@canarabank.com for getting invitation link and the meeting will be conducted through Microsoft

31-10-202216:00:00Teams/Video Conference. For any queries on GeM GTC, bidders have to take up with GeM representatives/helpdesk. Prebid Queries should be sent to Email id dittenders@canarabank.com and must reach us on or before 28/10/2022, Friday at 5.00pm. Queries reaching afterwards will not be entertained.

Custom Bid For Services - Providing AntiPhishing AntiPharming AntiMalware AntiTrojan Rogue Attacks Website Defacement And Dark Web Monitoring Managed Services For Period Of 3 Years ( 1 )

Technical Specifications

Specification Values

Core