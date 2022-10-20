Canara Bank : Custom GeM Bid for Providing Anti-Phishing, Anti-Pharming, Anti-Malware, Anti-Trojan, Rogue attacks, Website defacement and Dark Web Monitoring managed services for Period of 3 years.

in ATC),Additional Doc 1 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc
Document required from seller
ATC),Additional Doc 4 (Requested in ATC)
*In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Experience /
Turnover Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his
eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by
the buyer
Bid to RA enabled
No
Time allowed for Technical Clarifications
3 Days
during technical evaluation
Evaluation Method
Total value wise evaluation
Financial Document Indicating Price
Yes
Breakup Required
EMD Detail
Advisory Bank
Bank Of Baroda
EMD Percentage(%)
1.00
EMD Amount
177000
ePBG Detail
Advisory Bank
Bank of India
ePBG Percentage(%)
3.00
Duration of ePBG required (Months).
38
(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this Policy.
(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneficiary, wherever it is applicable.
Beneficiary:
Deputy General Manager
Canara Bank Head Office Procurement Group, DIT Wing No.14, Naveen Complex, M G Road Bangalore - 560001 (S K L Das)
Splitting
Bid splitting not applied.
MSE Purchase Preference
MSE Purchase Preference
Yes
If the bidder is a Micro or Small Enterprise as per latest definitions under MSME rules, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
If the bidder is a Startup, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to their meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
The minimum average annual financial turnover of the bidder during the last three years, ending on 31st March of the previous financial year, should be as indicated above in the bid document. Documentary evidence in the form of certified Audited Balance Sheets of relevant periods or a certificate from the Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant indicating the turnover details for the relevant period shall be uploaded with the bid. In case the date of constitution / incorporation of the bidder is less than 3-year-old, the average turnover in respect of the completed financial years after the date of constitution shall be taken into account for this criteria.
Years of Past Experience required: The bidder must have experience for number of years as indicated above in bid data sheet (ending month of March prior to the bid opening) of providing similar type of services to any Central / State Govt Organization / PSU / Public Listed Company. Copies of relevant contracts / orders to be uploaded along with bid in support of having provided services during each of the Financial year.
Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs): Purchase preference will be given to MSEs as defined in Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order, 2012 dated 23.03.2012 issued by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Ministry. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference for services, the bidder must be the Service provider of the offered Service. Relevant documentary evidence in this regard shall be uploaded along with the
bid in respect of the offered service. If L-1 is not an MSE and MSE Service Provider (s) has/have quoted price within L-1+ 15% of margin of purchase preference /price band defined in relevant policy, then 100% order quantity will be awarded to such MSE bidder subject to acceptance of L1 bid price.
6. Estimated Bid Value indicated above is being declared solely for the purpose of guidance on EMD amount and for determining the Eligibility Criteria related to Turn Over, Past Performance and Project / Past Experience etc. This has no relevance or bearing on the price to be quoted by the bidders and is also not going to have any impact on bid participation. Also this is not going to be used as a criteria in determining reasonableness of quoted prices which would be determined by the buyer based on its own assessment of reasonableness and based on competitive prices received in Bid / RA process.
Prospective bidders can send the participant mail ids (Maximum of 2 Members) for prebid meeting to dittenders@canarabank.com for getting invitation link and the meeting will be conducted through Microsoft
31-10-202216:00:00Teams/Video Conference. For any queries on GeM GTC, bidders have to take up with GeM representatives/helpdesk. Prebid Queries should be sent to Email id dittenders@canarabank.com and must reach us on or before 28/10/2022, Friday at 5.00pm. Queries reaching afterwards will not be entertained.
Custom Bid For Services - Providing AntiPhishing AntiPharming AntiMalware AntiTrojan Rogue Attacks Website Defacement And Dark Web Monitoring Managed Services For Period Of 3 Years ( 1 )
Technical Specifications
Specification
Values
Core
Description /Nomenclature of Service Proposed for procurement using custom bid functionality
Providing AntiPhishing AntiPharming AntiMalware AntiTrojan Rogue attacks Website defacement and Dark Web Monitoring managed services for Period of 3 years
Specification
Values
Regulatory/ Statutory Compliance of
YES
Service
Compliance of Service to SOW, STC,
YES
SLA etc
Addon(s)
Additional Specification Documents
Consignees/Reporting Officer
S.No.
Consignee/Reporti
Address
ng Officer
560047,Canara Bank ISS Section, RM Wing, HO, Head
1 RajatOffice (Annexe), Commercial Complex, 2nd Floor, National Games Village, Kormangala
The quantity
of
procurement
"1" indicates Additional
Project Requirement based or
Lumpsum
based hiring.
N/A
Buyer Added Bid Specific Terms and Conditions
Generic
OPTION CLAUSE: The Purchaser reserves the right to increase or decrease the quantity to be ordered up to 25 percent of bid quantity at the time of placement of contract. The purchaser also reserves the right to increase the ordered quantity by up to 25% of the contracted quantity during the currency of the contract at the contracted rates. Bidders are bound to accept the orders accordingly.
Forms of EMD and PBG
Bidders can also submit the EMD with Payment online through RTGS / internet banking in Beneficiary name Procurement Group DIT Wing Account No. 0792201002351 IFSC Code CNRB0000792 Bank Name CANARA BANK Branch address TRINITY.
Bidder to indicate bid number and name of bidding entity in the transaction details field at the time of on- line transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer along with bid.
Generic Bidder financial standing: The bidder should not be under liquidation, court receivership or similar proceedings, should not be bankrupt. Bidder to upload undertaking to this effect with bid.
Certificates
Bidder's offer is liable to be rejected if they don't upload any of the certificates / documents sought in the Bid document, ATC and Corrigendum if any.
Dedicated /toll Free Telephone No. for Service Support : BIDDER/OEM must have Dedicated/toll Free Telephone No. for Service Support.
Service & Support
Escalation Matrix For Service Support : Bidder/OEM must provide Escalation Matrix of Telephone Numbers for Service Support.
Past Project Experience
For fulfilling the experience criteria any one of the following documents may be considered as valid proof for meeting the experience criteria:
Purchase Order copy along with Invoice(s) with self-certification by the bidder that supplies against the invoices have been executed.
Execution certificate by client with order value.
Any other document in support of order execution like Third Party Inspection release note, etc.
Forms of EMD and PBG
Successful Bidder can submit the Performance Security in the form of Payment online through RTGS / internet banking also (besides PBG which is allowed as per GeM GTC). On-line payment shall be in Beneficiary name Procurement Group DIT Wing Account No. 0792201002351 IFSC Code CNRB0000792 Bank Name CANARABANK Branch address TRINITY. Successful Bidder to indicate Contract number and name of Seller entity in the transaction details field at the time of on-line transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer in place of PBG within 15 days of award of contract.
Generic
1. The Seller shall not assign the Contract in whole or part without obtaining the prior written consent of buyer.
2. The Seller shall not sub-contract the Contract in whole or part to any entity without obtaining the prior written consent of buyer.
3. The Seller shall, notwithstanding the consent and assignment/sub-contract, remain jointly and severally liable and responsible to buyer together with the assignee/ sub-contractor, for and in respect of the due performance of the Contract and the Sellers obligations there under.
Generic
Without prejudice to Buyer's right to price adjustment by way of discount or any other right or remedy available to Buyer, Buyer may terminate the Contract or any part thereof by a written notice to the Seller, if:
i) The Seller fails to comply with any material term of the Contract.
ii) The Seller informs Buyer of its inability to deliver the Material(s) or any part thereof within the stipulated Delivery Period or such inability otherwise becomes apparent.
iii) The Seller fails to deliver the Material(s) or any part thereof within the stipulated Delivery Period and/or to replace/rectify any rejected or defective Material(s) promptly.
iv) The Seller becomes bankrupt or goes into liquidation.
v) The Seller makes a general assignment for the benefit of creditors.
vi) A receiver is appointed for any substantial property owned by the Seller.
vii) The Seller has misrepresented to Buyer, acting on which misrepresentation Buyer has placed the Purchase Order on the Seller.
Forms of EMD and PBG
