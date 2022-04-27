Canara Bank : E Auction Disposal of Non Banking Asset held by the Bank in Mumbai

ANNEXURE-I

DETAILS OF BIDDER - FILL All LETTER IN CAPITAL

(Read carefully the terms and conditions of sale before filling up and sub mitting the bid)

Name(s) of Bidder (in Capital)

Father's/Husband's Name

Postal Address of Bidder(s)

eMail ID

Phone/Cell Number:

Bank Account details to which EMD amount to be returned

BankA/cNo. IFSCCodeNo. BranchName Date of Submission of Bid//

PAN Number

Whether EMD remitted Yes

No

Date of Remittance//

Name of Bank Branch Name DD/PO/BC/BG No. Date

I/We declare that I/We have read and understood all the above terms and conditions of auction sale and the auction notice published in the daily newspaper which are also available in the website www.canarabank.com and shall abide by them. I/We also undertake to improve my/our bid by one bid incremental value notified in the sale notice if I/We am/are the sole bidder.

Name & Signature

Note: The duly filled Annexure I to be submitted along with copies of KYC documents.

ANNEXURE-II DECLARATION BY BIDDER(s)

To,

The Deputy General Manager Canara Bank

Premises & Estate Section Circle Office, MumbaiDate:

/

/

1. I/We, the bidder/s do hereby state that, I/We have read the entire terms and conditions of the sale and have understood them fully. I/We, hereby unconditionally agree to abide with and to be bound by the said terms and conditions and agree to take part in the Online Auction.

2. I/We declare that the EMD and other deposit towards purchase -price were made by me/us as against my/our offer and that the particulars of remittance given by me/us in the bid form are true and correct.

3. I/We further declare that the information revealed by me/us in the bid document is true and correct to the best of my/our belief. I/We understand and agree that if any of the statement/information revealed by me/us is found to be incorrect and/or untrue, the offer/bid submitted by me/us is liable to be cancelled and in such case, the EMD paid by me/us is liable to be forfeited by the Bank and that the Bank will be at liberty to annul the offer made to me/us at any point of time.

4. I/We understand that in the event of me/us being declared as successful bidder by the Bank in its sole discretion, I/We are unconditionally bound to comply with the Terms and Conditions of Sale. I/We also agree that if my/our bid for purchase of the asset/s is accepted by the Bank and thereafter if I/We fail to comply or act upon the terms and conditions of the sale or am/are not able to complete the transaction within the time limit specified for any reason whatsoever and/or fail to fulfill any/all of the terms and conditions, the EMD and any other monies paid by me/us along with the bid and thereafter, is/are liable to be forfeited by the Bank.

5. I/We also agree that in the eventuality of forfeiture of the amount by the Bank, the defaulting bidder shall neither have claim on the property nor on any part of the sum for which it may be subsequently sold.

6. I/We also understand that the EMD of all offerer/bidders shall be retained by the Bank and returned only after the successful conclusion of the sale of the Assets. I/we state that I/We have fully understood the terms and conditions of auction and agree to be bound by the same.

7. The decision taken by the Bank in all respects shall be binding on me/us.

8. I also undertake to abide by the additional conditions if announced during the auction including the announcement of correcting and/or additions or deletions of times being offered for sale.

Signature:

Name: Address: Email ID: