Canara Bank : FOUR WHEELER FOR SALE ON "AS IS WHERE IS CONDITION"

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION: CIRCLE OFFICE: KARNAL SITE 17, BYE- 18 SECTOR12, KARNAL , HARYANA- 132001 FOUR WHEELER FOR SALE ON "AS IS WHERE IS CONDITION" MAKE OF THE REGN. MODEL RESERVE PRICE PLACE Sr. VEHICLE NO. No . 1 MARUTI SWIFT HR 51 BB 2014 Rs.2,04,000.00 REGIONAL OFFICE DZIRE VXI 4273 GURGAON, GA SECTION, PLOT NO 303, UDYOG VIHAR, PHASE II, GURGAON- 122015 Ph- 8527499107, 0124- 2657514 LAST DATE FOR RECEIPT OF OFFER IS 03:00 PM ON 12.07.2022 OFFERS WILL BE OPENED AT 03:30 PM ON 12.07.2022 at PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION, CANARA BANK CIRCLEOFFICE, SITE 17, BYE- 18 SECTOR-12, KARNAL , HARYANA- 132001 Sd Sr. MANAGER

TERMS & CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF FOUR WHEELERS The cars shall be sold in "as is where is" condition and the Bank shall not be responsible for any defects latent or otherwise, damage, decay or any missing parts/documents of the vehicles. Offers shall be submitted in closed / sealed covers as per the enclosed format in clear, understandable terms along with the requisite Earnest Money Deposit of Rs.5000/-. The offers shall contain among other thing the following details : Name of the offeror Address for communication Contact number Details of offer Vehicle (Make/Model of car) for which price is offered Registration number Price offered (in both words and figures) The cover should be super scribed "OFFER FOR SALE OF VEHICLE NAME ®ISTRATION NO.". The offer letter to contain Xerox copy of valid address and ID proof of the offeror and the highest bidder should produce their original address and ID proof at the time of taking delivery of the vehicle for cross verification. The offer once made shall be irrevocable. Every offer for the four wheeler shall be accompanied by Earnest Money Deposit of Rs.5000/- (Rupees Five thousand only) in the form of a crossed Demand Draft favoring "CANARA BANK, CIRCLE OFFICE" KARNAL and payable at KARNAL. Last date for receipt of offers is 12.07.2022, 03.00PM and only offers received on or before the stipulated date, time and accompanied by requisite Earnest Money Deposit and other documents will be considered. The Earnest Money Deposit will be refunded to the respective offerors whose offers are not accepted. No interest shall be payable on the Earnest Money Deposit. In case of acceptance of the offer by the Bank, the Earnest Money Deposit shall be adjusted against the total price offered by the successful offer or subject, however to payment of the balance before the stipulated date. 8. The offers will be opened at 03.30 p.m. on 12.07.2022 or any subsequent date. 9. The acceptance of the offer will be intimated to the successful offeror / notified on the Notice Board at the Bank premises at Circle Office, KARNAL and such notice shall be deemed to be personal notice of intimation to the successful offeror and shall be binding on him. The successful offeror shall pay the balance amount

forthwith on the day on which the acceptance of the offer is notified / within the time limit permitted. 10. In case of failure / default and / or refusal of the offeror, whose offer has been accepted, to pay the balance on the stipulated date the Earnest Money Deposit of Rs.5000/- will be forfeited to the Bank by way of liquidated damages and the Bank shall be at liberty to sell the vehicle to any other person and in such other manner as it may deem fit. The Bank reserves the right to reject any offer without giving any reasons thereof. Further Bank also reserves the right to cancel/modify the tender at any point of time without giving any reason. On payment of the total bid amount, documents relating to the vehicle shall be handed over to the successful bidder on "as is where is basis" to enable him / her to get the vehicle transferred / registered in his / her name. The successful bidder shall arrange to get the vehicle registered and lift / take delivery of the vehicle after Name change in RC book and Insurance, within 3 days or the date stipulated. Taxes / Insurance premium that may fall due during this period has to be borne by the successful bidder. The Bank shall not be responsible for any loss, damage, decay, Tax liability, Insurance liability, theft of the vehicle or removal of parts from it or in any manner whatsoever. The Bank shall have the option and liberty to sell the vehicle in case of the purchaser's failure to take delivery within the stipulated period after issuing a notice to the purchaser's given address. After a period of 15 days from issue of notice the Bank shall be entitled to exercise its option to resell the vehicle. However, the purchaser shall have no right or claim whatsoever, against the Bank after the period mentioned above on account of his failure to take delivery nor is the Bank bound to resell the vehicle or be answerable in any manner for any loss that he may incur on this account. The intending buyers will have the option to visit and observe the condition of the vehicle as well as available documents from 22.06.2022 to 11.07.2022 during office hours (10.00 AM to 5.00 PM) by prior appointment at bellow mentioned address: No. MAKE OF THE REGN. NO. PLACE FOR INSPECTION VEHICLE 1 MARUTI SWIFT HR 51 BB 4273 REGIONAL OFFICE GURGAON, DZIRE VXI GA SECTION, PLOT NO 303, UDYOG VIHAR, PHASE II, GURGAON-122015 Ph- 8527499107, 0124-2657514

Every offeror is requested to give his offer at PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION, CANARA BANK CIRCLE OFFICE, SITE 17, BYE- 18 SECTOR-12, KARNAL , HARYANA - 132001, after due inspection of the vehicle in its "as is where is" condition. In token of acceptance of terms & conditions above mentioned the offeror has set his hand on this day of 2022. Cost of tender form is Rs.100/- for four wheeler. Place : Date :OFFEROR NAME : ADDRESS :