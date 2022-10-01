Canara Bank : GeM bid Ref. No. GEM/2022/B/2596622 dated 30/09/2022 for Supply Installation and Maintenance of HSM devices at DC and DRC for total period of 5 Years (3-year warranty and 2 years of AMC)
10/01/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Bid Number: GEM/2022/B/2596622
Dated: 30-09-2022
Bid Document
Bid Details
Bid End Date/Time
21-10-2022 20:00:00
Bid Opening Date/Time
21-10-2022 20:30:00
Bid Offer Validity (From End Date)
180 (Days)
Ministry/State Name
Ministry Of Finance
Department Name
Department Of Financial Services
Organisation Name
Canara Bank
Office Name
Department Of Information Technology
Total Quantity
4
Item Category
Hardware Security Module (HSM) (Q2)
Minimum Average Annual Turnover of the
700 Lakh (s)
bidder (For 3 Years)
Years of Past Experience Required for
3 Year (s)
same/similar service
MSE Exemption for Years Of Experience
Yes
and Turnover
Startup Exemption for Years Of Experience
Yes
and Turnover
Experience Criteria,Past Performance,Bidder
Turnover,Certificate (Requested in ATC),OEM Authorization
Certificate,Additional Doc 1 (Requested in ATC),Additional
Document required from seller
Doc 2 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 3 (Requested in
ATC),Additional Doc 4 (Requested in ATC)
*In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Experience /
Turnover Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his
eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by
the buyer
Past Performance
80 %
Bid to RA enabled
No
Comprehensive Maintenance Charges
Yes
Required
Time allowed for Technical Clarifications
3 Days
during technical evaluation
Evaluation Method
Total value wise evaluation
EMD Detail
Advisory Bank
Bank Of Baroda
EMD Percentage(%)
1.00
1 / 9
EMD Amount
340000
ePBG Detail
Advisory Bank
Bank Of Baroda
ePBG Percentage(%)
3.00
Duration of ePBG required (Months).
36
(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this Policy.
(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneficiary, wherever it is applicable.
Beneficiary:
Deputy General Manager
Department Of Information Technology, Department of Financial Services, Canara Bank, Ministry of Finance (S K L Das)
Splitting
Bid splitting not applied.
MII Purchase Preference
MII Purchase Preference
Yes
MSE Purchase Preference
MSE Purchase Preference
Yes
If the bidder is a Micro or Small Enterprise as per latest definitions under MSME rules, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
If the bidder is a Startup, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to their meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
The minimum average annual financial turnover of the bidder during the last three years, ending on 31st March of the previous financial year, should be as indicated above in the bid document. Documentary evidence in the form of certified Audited Balance Sheets of relevant periods or a certificate from the Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant indicating the turnover details for the relevant period shall be uploaded with the bid. In case the date of constitution / incorporation of the bidder is less than 3-year-old, the average turnover in respect of the completed financial years after the date of constitution shall be taken into account for this criteria.
Experience Criteria: In respect of the filter applied for experience criteria, the Bidder or its OEM {themselves or through reseller(s)} should have regularly, manufactured and supplied same or similar Category Products to any Central / State Govt Organization / PSU / Public Listed Company for number of Financial years as indicated above
2 / 9
in the bid document before the bid opening date. Copies of relevant contracts to be submitted along with bid in support of having supplied some quantity during each of the Financial year. In case of bunch bids, the category of primary product having highest value should meet this criterion.
Preference to Make In India products (For bids < 200 Crore):Preference shall be given to Class 1 local supplier as defined in public procurement (Preference to Make in India), Order 2017 as amended from time to time and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Nodal Ministry for specific Goods/Products. The minimum local content to qualify as a Class 1 local supplier is denoted in the bid document. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference, the bidder must upload a certificate from the OEM regarding the percentage of the local content and the details of locations at which the local value addition is made along with their bid, failing which no purchase preference shall be granted. In case the bid value is more than Rs 10 Crore, the declaration relating to percentage of local content shall be certified by the statutory auditor or cost auditor, if the OEM is a company and by a practicing cost accountant or a chartered accountant for OEMs other than companies as per the Public Procurement (preference to Make-in-India) order 2017 dated 04.06.2020. Only Class-I and Class-II Local suppliers as per MII order dated 4.6.2020 will be eligible to bid. Non - Local suppliers as per MII order dated 04.06.2020 are not eligible to participate. However, eligible micro and small enterprises will be allowed to participate .In case Buyer has selected Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises clause in the bid, the same will get precedence over this clause.
Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs): Purchase preference will be given to MSEs as defined in Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order, 2012 dated 23.03.2012 issued by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Ministry. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference, the bidder must be the manufacturer of the offered product in case of bid for supply of goods. Traders are excluded from the purview of Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises. In respect of bid for Services, the bidder must be the Service provider of the offered Service. Relevant documentary evidence in this regard shall be uploaded along with the bid in respect of the offered product or service. If L-1 is not an MSE and MSE Seller (s) has/have quoted price within L-1+ 15% (Selected by Buyer)of margin of purchase preference /price band defined in relevant policy, such Seller shall be given opportunity to match L-1 price and contract will be awarded for 25%(selected by Buyer) percentage of total QUANTITY.
Past Performance: The Bidder or its OEM {themselves or through re-seller(s)} should have supplied same or similar Category Products for 80% of bid quantity, in at least one of the last three Financial years before the bid opening date to any Central / State Govt Organization / PSU / Public Listed Company. Copies of relevant contracts (proving supply of cumulative order quantity in any one financial year) to be submitted along with bid in support of quantity supplied in the relevant Financial year. In case of bunch bids, the category related to primary product having highest bid value should meet this criterion.
Pre Bid Detail(s)
Pre-Bid Date and Time
Pre-Bid Venue
Prospective bidders can send the participant mail ids for pre bid meeting to dittenders@canarabank.com for getting invitation link and the meeting will be conducted through Microsoft Teams/Video Conference. For any queries on
07-10-2022 16:00:00GeM GTC, bidders have to take up with GeM representatives/helpdesk. Prebid Queries should be sent to E-mail dittenders@canarabank.com and must reach us on or before 06/10/2022, Thursday at 4.00pm. Queries reaching afterwards will not be entertained.
Hardware Security Module (HSM) ( 4 pieces )
(Minimum 50% and 20% Local Content required for qualifying as Class 1 and Class 2 Local Supplier respectively)
Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2022 06:53:02 UTC.