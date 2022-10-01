Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Canara Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-29
228.70 INR   +6.17%
02:54aCanara Bank : GeM bid Ref. No. GEM/2022/B/2596622 dated 30/09/2022 for Supply Installation and Maintenance of HSM devices at DC and DRC for total period of 5 Years (3-year warranty and 2 years of AMC)
PU
09/30India's central bank encouraging state refiners to cut spot dollar buying -sources
RE
09/30Exclusive-India's central bank encouraging state refiners to cut spot dollar buying -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canara Bank : GeM bid Ref. No. GEM/2022/B/2596622 dated 30/09/2022 for Supply Installation and Maintenance of HSM devices at DC and DRC for total period of 5 Years (3-year warranty and 2 years of AMC)

10/01/2022 | 02:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bid Number: GEM/2022/B/2596622

Dated: 30-09-2022

Bid Document

Bid Details

Bid End Date/Time

21-10-2022 20:00:00

Bid Opening Date/Time

21-10-2022 20:30:00

Bid Offer Validity (From End Date)

180 (Days)

Ministry/State Name

Ministry Of Finance

Department Name

Department Of Financial Services

Organisation Name

Canara Bank

Office Name

Department Of Information Technology

Total Quantity

4

Item Category

Hardware Security Module (HSM) (Q2)

Minimum Average Annual Turnover of the

700 Lakh (s)

bidder (For 3 Years)

Years of Past Experience Required for

3 Year (s)

same/similar service

MSE Exemption for Years Of Experience

Yes

and Turnover

Startup Exemption for Years Of Experience

Yes

and Turnover

Experience Criteria,Past Performance,Bidder

Turnover,Certificate (Requested in ATC),OEM Authorization

Certificate,Additional Doc 1 (Requested in ATC),Additional

Document required from seller

Doc 2 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 3 (Requested in

ATC),Additional Doc 4 (Requested in ATC)

*In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Experience /

Turnover Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his

eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by

the buyer

Past Performance

80 %

Bid to RA enabled

No

Comprehensive Maintenance Charges

Yes

Required

Time allowed for Technical Clarifications

3 Days

during technical evaluation

Evaluation Method

Total value wise evaluation

EMD Detail

Advisory Bank

Bank Of Baroda

EMD Percentage(%)

1.00

1 / 9

EMD Amount

340000

ePBG Detail

Advisory Bank

Bank Of Baroda

ePBG Percentage(%)

3.00

Duration of ePBG required (Months).

36

(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this Policy.

(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneficiary, wherever it is applicable.

Beneficiary:

Deputy General Manager

Department Of Information Technology, Department of Financial Services, Canara Bank, Ministry of Finance (S K L Das)

Splitting

Bid splitting not applied.

MII Purchase Preference

MII Purchase Preference

Yes

MSE Purchase Preference

MSE Purchase Preference

Yes

  1. If the bidder is a Micro or Small Enterprise as per latest definitions under MSME rules, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
  2. If the bidder is a Startup, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to their meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
  3. The minimum average annual financial turnover of the bidder during the last three years, ending on 31st March of the previous financial year, should be as indicated above in the bid document. Documentary evidence in the form of certified Audited Balance Sheets of relevant periods or a certificate from the Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant indicating the turnover details for the relevant period shall be uploaded with the bid. In case the date of constitution / incorporation of the bidder is less than 3-year-old, the average turnover in respect of the completed financial years after the date of constitution shall be taken into account for this criteria.
  4. Experience Criteria: In respect of the filter applied for experience criteria, the Bidder or its OEM {themselves or through reseller(s)} should have regularly, manufactured and supplied same or similar Category Products to any Central / State Govt Organization / PSU / Public Listed Company for number of Financial years as indicated above

2 / 9

in the bid document before the bid opening date. Copies of relevant contracts to be submitted along with bid in support of having supplied some quantity during each of the Financial year. In case of bunch bids, the category of primary product having highest value should meet this criterion.

  1. Preference to Make In India products (For bids < 200 Crore):Preference shall be given to Class 1 local supplier as defined in public procurement (Preference to Make in India), Order 2017 as amended from time to time and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Nodal Ministry for specific Goods/Products. The minimum local content to qualify as a Class 1 local supplier is denoted in the bid document. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference, the bidder must upload a certificate from the OEM regarding the percentage of the local content and the details of locations at which the local value addition is made along with their bid, failing which no purchase preference shall be granted. In case the bid value is more than Rs 10 Crore, the declaration relating to percentage of local content shall be certified by the statutory auditor or cost auditor, if the OEM is a company and by a practicing cost accountant or a chartered accountant for OEMs other than companies as per the Public Procurement (preference to Make-in-India) order 2017 dated 04.06.2020. Only Class-I and Class-II Local suppliers as per MII order dated 4.6.2020 will be eligible to bid. Non - Local suppliers as per MII order dated 04.06.2020 are not eligible to participate. However, eligible micro and small enterprises will be allowed to participate .In case Buyer has selected Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises clause in the bid, the same will get precedence over this clause.
  2. Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs): Purchase preference will be given to MSEs as defined in Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order, 2012 dated 23.03.2012 issued by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Ministry. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference, the bidder must be the manufacturer of the offered product in case of bid for supply of goods. Traders are excluded from the purview of Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises. In respect of bid for Services, the bidder must be the Service provider of the offered Service. Relevant documentary evidence in this regard shall be uploaded along with the bid in respect of the offered product or service. If L-1 is not an MSE and MSE Seller (s) has/have quoted price within L-1+ 15% (Selected by Buyer)of margin of purchase preference /price band defined in relevant policy, such Seller shall be given opportunity to match L-1 price and contract will be awarded for 25%(selected by Buyer) percentage of total QUANTITY.
  3. Past Performance: The Bidder or its OEM {themselves or through re-seller(s)} should have supplied same or similar Category Products for 80% of bid quantity, in at least one of the last three Financial years before the bid opening date to any Central / State Govt Organization / PSU / Public Listed Company. Copies of relevant contracts (proving supply of cumulative order quantity in any one financial year) to be submitted along with bid in support of quantity supplied in the relevant Financial year. In case of bunch bids, the category related to primary product having highest bid value should meet this criterion.

Pre Bid Detail(s)

Pre-Bid Date and Time

Pre-Bid Venue

Prospective bidders can send the participant mail ids for pre bid meeting to dittenders@canarabank.com for getting invitation link and the meeting will be conducted through Microsoft Teams/Video Conference. For any queries on

07-10-2022 16:00:00GeM GTC, bidders have to take up with GeM representatives/helpdesk. Prebid Queries should be sent to E-mail dittenders@canarabank.com and must reach us on or before 06/10/2022, Thursday at 4.00pm. Queries reaching afterwards will not be entertained.

Hardware Security Module (HSM) ( 4 pieces )

(Minimum 50% and 20% Local Content required for qualifying as Class 1 and Class 2 Local Supplier respectively)

Brand Type

Registered Brand

Technical Specifications

* As per GeM Category Specification

Specification

Specification Name

Bid Requirement (Allowed Values)

Specification

Regulatory Compliance

FIPS 140-2 Level 3

3 / 9

Specification

Specification Name

Application Programming

Interfaces (APIs)

Bid Requirement (Allowed Values)

PKCS#11

Virtual System Support

VM Ware

Memory within HSM (MB)

2, 4, 8, 16, 32, Others

Number of Partitions within

5

HSM

Number of Partitions

20

Expandable upto within

HSM

Key Storage Area

Inside HSM

Supported Functionality

Encryption/ Decryption/ Signing

Supported Cryptrographic

AES

Algorithm (Symmetric)

Supported Cryptrographic

RSA (2048-8192)

Algorithm (Asymmetric)

Random Number Generation

Yes

Signing Speed RSA 2048 Bit

60, 340, 500, 1000, 1200, 350, 5000, 10000, NA,

(Transactions per second)

Others

Signing Speed AES 256 Bit

100, 200, 500, 750, 2250, 2000, 10000, 17000, NA,

(Transactions per second)

Others

Key generation speed

2, 5, 8, 11, Others

(number of keys generated

per second)

Management and Monitoring

GUI

Audit and Logging

Yes

High Availability

Yes

Safety and Environmental

FCC

Compliance

On Site OEM Warranty

3

(Years)

Comprehensive Maintenance

Warranty of required product

3 Year

Comprehensive Maintenance Duration (Post

2 Year

Warranty)

*Warranty displayed under the AMC/CMC Details section will supersede the warranty displayed under the catalog specfication

4 / 9

Additional Specification Parameters - Hardware Security Module (HSM) ( 4 pieces )

Specification Parameter

Name

Compatibility

Speed

Cryptography

Bid Requirement (Allowed Values)

Compatibility with DEM application of M/s NCR Corporation India Pvt Ltd is mandatory

RSA-2048: 5,000 TPS ECC P256: 10,000 TPS AES-GCM: 10,000 TPS

Hash/Message Digest/HMAC: SHA-1,SHA-2,SHA-3, SM2, SM3, SM4 and more

Key Derivation: SP800-108 Counter Mode Key Wrapping: SP800-38F Digital

Wallet Encryption: BIP32 5G Cryptographic Mechanisms for Subscriber

Authentication: Milenage, Tuak, and COMP128

Host Interface, supported IPv4 and IPv6

Maximum Power Consumption (Watts)

Compatibility

Speed

Cryptography

"2 options: 4 Gigabit ethernet ports with Port Bonding, or 2 x 10G fiber network connectivity and 2 x 1G with Port Bonding IPv4 and IPv6"

Power Consumption: 100W maximum, 84W typical

Compatibility with DEM application of M/s NCR Corporation India Pvt Ltd is mandatory

RSA-2048: 5,000 TPS ECC P256: 10,000 TPS AES-GCM: 10,000 TPS

Hash/Message Digest/HMAC: SHA-1,SHA-2,SHA-3, SM2, SM3, SM4 and more

Key Derivation: SP800-108 Counter Mode Key Wrapping: SP800-38F Digital

Wallet Encryption: BIP32 5G Cryptographic Mechanisms for Subscriber

Authentication: Milenage, Tuak, and COMP128

Host Interface, supported IPv4 and IPv6

Maximum Power Consumption (Watts)

"2 options: 4 Gigabit ethernet ports with Port Bonding, or 2 x 10G fiber network connectivity and 2 x 1G with Port Bonding IPv4 and IPv6"

Power Consumption: 100W maximum, 84W typical

* Bidders offering must also comply with the additional specification parameters mentioned above.

Consignees/Reporting Officer and Quantity

S.No.

Consignee/Reporti

Address

Quantity

Delivery Days

ng Officer

400093,2nd Floor,Tata Internet

Kamble Kailas

Building,Technopolis

1

Knowledge Park,Mahakali

2

49

Kaleshwar

Caves Road,Andheri

East,Mumbai-400093

560016,F 21,Gate No.5, ITI

2

M Anandhamani

Data Center,Near ITI

2

49

Hospital,Doorvani

Nagar,Krishnarajapuram,Banga

lore-560016

Buyer Added Bid Specific Terms and Conditions

5 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2022 06:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CANARA BANK
02:54aCanara Bank : GeM bid Ref. No. GEM/2022/B/2596622 dated 30/09/2022 for Supply Installation..
PU
09/30India's central bank encouraging state refiners to cut spot dollar buying -sources
RE
09/30Exclusive-India's central bank encouraging state refiners to cut spot dollar buying -so..
RE
09/26Canara Bank : Premises required for opening of regional office at prayagraj (distt-prayagr..
PU
09/23JSW leans on rupee debt funding - RLPC News
RE
09/22Canara Bank : Inviting Offer under Single Bid System for fixation of premises for Dandabad..
PU
09/22Indian banks may raise more funds to meet credit needs, lock rates
RE
09/19Canara Bank : SUPPLY, INSTALLATION, TESTING, COMMISSIONING & MAINTENANCE OF 40 KWp ON-GRID..
PU
09/16Canara Bank : Notice inviting offers under single bid system for hiring premises for for o..
PU
09/15Canara Bank Raises $251 Million Via Bond Offering
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CANARA BANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 461 B 5 663 M 5 663 M
Net income 2023 82 035 M 1 008 M 1 008 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,12x
Yield 2023 3,45%
Capitalization 415 B 5 101 M 5 101 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 86 919
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart CANARA BANK
Duration : Period :
Canara Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANARA BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 228,70
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lingam Venkata Prabhakar CEO, Managing Director & Director
S. K. Majumdar Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Shukla Chief Information Security Officer
Jayaraman V. Chief Technology Officer
Vinay Mohta Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANARA BANK14.41%5 101
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.96%312 252
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.09%246 360
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.64%203 533
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.17%153 619
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 490