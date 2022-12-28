Canara Bank : GeM bid Ref. No.GEM/2022/B/2915594 dated 28/12/2022 for Supply of Microsoft Office Standard 2021 licenses to Canara Bank.
12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
Bid Number: GEM/2022/B/2915594
Dated: 28-12-2022
Bid Document
Bid Details
Bid End Date/Time
18-01-2023 16:00:00
Bid Opening Date/Time
18-01-2023 16:30:00
Bid Offer Validity (From End Date)
180 (Days)
Ministry/State Name
Ministry Of Finance
Department Name
Department Of Financial Services
Organisation Name
Canara Bank
Office Name
Department Of Information Technology
Total Quantity
14313
Item Category
Microsoft Office Standard 2021 licenses (Q3)
Minimum Average Annual Turnover of the
2300 Lakh (s)
bidder (For 3 Years)
Years of Past Experience Required for
2 Year (s)
same/similar service
MSE Exemption for Years Of Experience
Yes
and Turnover
Startup Exemption for Years Of Experience
Yes
and Turnover
Experience Criteria,Past Performance,Bidder
Turnover,Certificate (Requested in ATC),OEM Authorization
Certificate,Additional Doc 1 (Requested in ATC),Additional
Document required from seller
Doc 2 (Requested in ATC),Additional Doc 3 (Requested in
ATC),Additional Doc 4 (Requested in ATC)
*In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Experience /
Turnover Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his
eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by
the buyer
Past Performance
10 %
Bid to RA enabled
Yes
RA Qualification Rule
H1-Highest Priced Bid Elimination
Type of Bid
Two Packet Bid
Time allowed for Technical Clarifications
5 Days
during technical evaluation
Evaluation Method
Total value wise evaluation
EMD Detail
Advisory Bank
Bank of India
EMD Amount
4500000
ePBG Detail
Advisory Bank
Bank of India
ePBG Percentage(%)
1.00
Duration of ePBG required (Months).
3
(a). EMD EXEMPTION: The bidder seeking EMD exemption, must submit the valid supporting document for the relevant category as per GeM GTC with the bid. Under MSE category, only manufacturers for goods and Service Providers for Services are eligible for exemption from EMD. Traders are excluded from the purview of this Policy.
(b). EMD & Performance security should be in favour of Beneficiary, wherever it is applicable.
Beneficiary:
Deputy General Manager
Canara Bank, Head Office, Procurement Group No.14, Naveen Complex, M G Road, Bangalore, PIN -560001 (S K L Das)
Splitting
Bid splitting not applied.
MII Purchase Preference
MII Purchase Preference
Yes
MSE Purchase Preference
MSE Purchase Preference
Yes
If the bidder is a Micro or Small Enterprise as per latest definitions under MSME rules, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
If the bidder is a Startup, the bidder shall be exempted from the requirement of "Bidder Turnover" criteria and "Experience Criteria" subject to their meeting of quality and technical specifications. If the bidder is OEM of the offered products, it would be exempted from the "OEM Average Turnover" criteria also subject to meeting of quality and technical specifications. In case any bidder is seeking exemption from Turnover / Experience Criteria, the supporting documents to prove his eligibility for exemption must be uploaded for evaluation by the buyer.
The minimum average annual financial turnover of the bidder during the last three years, ending on 31st March of the previous financial year, should be as indicated above in the bid document. Documentary evidence in the form of certified Audited Balance Sheets of relevant periods or a certificate from the Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant indicating the turnover details for the relevant period shall be uploaded with the bid. In case the date of constitution / incorporation of the bidder is less than 3-year-old, the average turnover in respect of the completed financial years after the date of constitution shall be taken into account for this criteria.
Experience Criteria: In respect of the filter applied for experience criteria, the Bidder or its OEM {themselves or through reseller(s)} should have regularly, manufactured and supplied same or similar Category Products to any Central / State Govt Organization / PSU / Public Listed Company for number of Financial years as indicated above
in the bid document before the bid opening date. Copies of relevant contracts to be submitted along with bid in support of having supplied some quantity during each of the Financial year. In case of bunch bids, the category of primary product having highest value should meet this criterion.
Preference to Make In India products (For bids < 200 Crore):Preference shall be given to Class 1 local supplier as defined in public procurement (Preference to Make in India), Order 2017 as amended from time to time and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Nodal Ministry for specific Goods/Products. The minimum local content to qualify as a Class 1 local supplier is denoted in the bid document. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference, the bidder must upload a certificate from the OEM regarding the percentage of the local content and the details of locations at which the local value addition is made along with their bid, failing which no purchase preference shall be granted. In case the bid value is more than Rs 10 Crore, the declaration relating to percentage of local content shall be certified by the statutory auditor or cost auditor, if the OEM is a company and by a practicing cost accountant or a chartered accountant for OEMs other than companies as per the Public Procurement (preference to Make-in-India) order 2017 dated 04.06.2020. Only Class-I and Class-II Local suppliers as per MII order dated 4.6.2020 will be eligible to bid. Non - Local suppliers as per MII order dated 04.06.2020 are not eligible to participate. However, eligible micro and small enterprises will be allowed to participate .In case Buyer has selected Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises clause in the bid, the same will get precedence over this clause.
Purchase preference to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs): Purchase preference will be given to MSEs as defined in Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) Order, 2012 dated 23.03.2012 issued by Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and its subsequent Orders/Notifications issued by concerned Ministry. If the bidder wants to avail the Purchase preference, the bidder must be the manufacturer of the offered product in case of bid for supply of goods. Traders are excluded from the purview of Public Procurement Policy for Micro and Small Enterprises. In respect of bid for Services, the bidder must be the Service provider of the offered Service. Relevant documentary evidence in this regard shall be uploaded along with the bid in respect of the offered product or service. If L-1 is not an MSE and MSE Seller (s) has/have quoted price within L-1+ 15% (Selected by Buyer)of margin of purchase preference /price band defined in relevant policy, such Seller shall be given opportunity to match L-1 price and contract will be awarded for 25%(selected by Buyer) percentage of total QUANTITY.
Past Performance: The Bidder or its OEM {themselves or through re-seller(s)} should have supplied same or similar Category Products for 10% of bid quantity, in at least one of the last three Financial years before the bid opening date to any Central / State Govt Organization / PSU / Public Listed Company. Copies of relevant contracts (proving supply of cumulative order quantity in any one financial year) to be submitted along with bid in support of quantity supplied in the relevant Financial year. In case of bunch bids, the category related to primary product having highest bid value should meet this criterion.
Reverse Auction would be conducted amongst all the technically qualified bidders except the Highest quoting bidder. The technically qualified Highest Quoting bidder will not be allowed to participate in RA. However, H-1 will also be allowed to participate in RA in following cases:
If number of technically qualified bidders are only 2 or 3.
If Buyer has chosen to split the bid amongst N sellers, and H1 bid is coming within N.
In case Primary product of only one OEM is left in contention for participation in RA on elimination of H-1.
If L-1 is non-MSE and H-1 is eligible MSE and H-1 price is coming within price band of 15% of Non-MSEL-1
If L-1 is non-MII and H-1 is eligible MII and H-1 price is coming within price band of 20% of Non-MIIL-1
Pre Bid Detail(s)
Pre-Bid Date and Time
Pre-Bid Venue
Prospective bidders can send their participant mail ids for pre-bid meeting to dittenders@canarabank.com for getting invitation link and the meeting will be conducted through Microsoft Teams (maximum of Two (2) representatives
05-01-2023 15:00:00from each Bidder to participate in the pre-bid meeting).
Pre-bid queries to be sent by email to dittenders@canarabank.com on or before 04th January 2022, Wednesday by 05:00 P.M. Queries reaching afterwards will not be entertained.
Microsoft Office Standard 2021 Licenses ( 14313 pieces )
(Minimum 50% and 20% Local Content required for qualifying as Class 1 and Class 2 Local Supplier respectively)
Bidders to comply with the clauses mentioned in the scope of work attached here and elsewhere in the GeM bid document.
Applicable i.r.o. Items
Microsoft Office Standard 2021 Licenses(14313)
The uploaded document only contains Buyer specific Additional Scope of Work and / or Drawings for the bid items added
with due approval of Buyer's competent authority. Buyer has certified that these additional scope and drawings are
generalized and would not lead to any restrictive bidding.
Buyer Added Bid Specific Terms and Conditions
Generic
OPTION CLAUSE: The Purchaser reserves the right to increase or decrease the quantity to be ordered up to 25 percent of bid quantity at the time of placement of contract. The purchaser also reserves the right to increase the ordered quantity by up to 25% of the contracted quantity during the currency of the contract at the contracted rates. Bidders are bound to accept the orders accordingly.
Forms of EMD and PBG
Bidders can also submit the EMD with Account Payee Demand Draft in favour of Canara Bank Procurement Group payable at Bangalore.
Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the DD along with bid and has to ensure delivery of hardcopy to the Buyer within 5 days of Bid End date / Bid Opening date.
Forms of EMD and PBG
Bidders can also submit the EMD with Payment online through RTGS / internet banking in Beneficiary name DIT PROCUREMENT GROUP Account No. 0 IFSC Code CNRB0000792 Bank Name CANARA BANK Branch address TRINITY BRANCH BANGALORE.
Bidder to indicate bid number and name of bidding entity in the transaction details field at the time of online transfer. Bidder has to upload scanned copy / proof of the Online Payment Transfer along with bid.
Generic Bidder financial standing: The bidder should not be under liquidation, court receivership or similar proceedings, should not be bankrupt. Bidder to upload undertaking to this effect with bid.
Certificates
Bidder's offer is liable to be rejected if they don't upload any of the certificates / documents sought in the Bid document, ATC and Corrigendum if any.
Generic
Bidders are advised to check applicable GST on their own before quoting. Buyer will not take any responsibility in this regards. GST reimbursement will be as per actuals or as per applicable rates (whichever is lower), subject to the maximum of quoted GST %.
Service & Support
Dedicated /toll Free Telephone No. for Service Support : BIDDER/OEM must have Dedicated/toll Free Telephone No. for Service Support.
Generic
Data Sheet of the product(s) offered in the bid, are to be uploaded along with the bid documents. Buyers can match and verify the Data Sheet with the product specifications offered. In case of any unexplained mismatch of technical parameters, the bid is liable for rejection.
Service & Support
Escalation Matrix For Service Support : Bidder/OEM must provide Escalation Matrix of Telephone Numbers for Service Support.
OEM
IMPORTED PRODUCTS: In case of imported products, OEM or Authorized Seller of OEM should have a registered office in India to provide after sales service support in India. The certificate to this effect should be submitted.
Generic
Malicious Code Certificate:
The seller should upload following certificate in the bid:-
This is to certify that the Hardware and the Software being offered, as part of the contract, does not contain Embedded Malicious code that would activate procedures to :-
Inhibit the desires and designed function of the equipment.
Cause physical damage to the user or equipment during the exploitation.
Tap information resident or transient in the equipment/network.
The firm will be considered to be in breach of the procurement contract, in case physical damage, loss
