Canara Bank : Hiring of premises at BESANT NAGAR under Two bid system

Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Chennai

No: 524, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai - 600 018

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under TWO-BID SYSTEM from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor and ready for occupation/under construction/ vacant site with approved layout /construction which is suitable for Bank premises, with required Power load, for Branch/Office and ATM at the following locations:

Location, Place DISTRICT CATEGORY Carpet Area REGIONAL in sft. OFFICE (Approximately) BESANT NAGAR CHENNAI METRO 2500 CHENNAI SOUTH

The details are published in the Bank's Website: https://www.canarabank.com/tenders.aspxThe necessary application forms may be downloaded from the Bank's Website. Last date for submission is 21.03.2022 upto 10.30 A.M.

Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.

Place: Chennai Deputy General Manager Date : 06.03.2022 Chennai Circle

