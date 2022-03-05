Canara Bank : Hiring of premises at BESANT NAGAR under Two bid system
Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Chennai
No: 524, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai - 600 018
PREMISES REQUIRED
Offers are invited under TWO-BID SYSTEM from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor and ready for occupation/under construction/ vacant site with approved layout /construction which is suitable for Bank premises, with required Power load, for Branch/Office and ATM at the following locations:
Location, Place
DISTRICT
CATEGORY
Carpet Area
REGIONAL
in sft.
OFFICE
(Approximately)
BESANT NAGAR
CHENNAI
METRO
2500
CHENNAI SOUTH
The details are published in the Bank's Website: https://www.canarabank.com/tenders.aspxThe necessary application forms may be downloaded from the Bank's Website. Last date for submission is 21.03.2022 upto 10.30 A.M.
Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.
Place: Chennai
Deputy General Manager
Date : 06.03.2022
Chennai Circle
CANARA BANK
HEAD OFFICE, BANGALORE
ADVT DT - 06.03.2022
OFFER DOCUMENT
FOR
HIRING OF PREMISES
UNDER
TWO BID SYSTEM
AT
BESANT NAGAR
Issued By:
Premises Section
Telephone
: 044 24349350
Circle Office
Fax No.
: 044 24323722
564, Anna Salai, Teynampet
E-mail
: pecochn@canarabank.com
Chennai -
600 018
OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN TWO-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING PREMISES
TO THE BANK AT FOLLOWING LOCATION, PLACE.
Location, Place
DISTRICT
CATEGORY
Carpet
REGIONAL
Area in
OFFICE
sft.
(Approximately)
BESANT NAGAR
CHENNAI
METRO
2500
CHENNAI
SOUTH
The Offer document consists of the following:
TECHNICAL BID:
Notice Inviting Offers
Instructions to offerers
Terms & Conditions
Technical Details of the Premises offered
Carpet Area Definition
Strong Room specifications
Lease deed format
FINANCIAL BID:
i) Rate/rental details of the premises offered.
All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages.
***********
NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES
PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,
CIRCLE OFFICE: CHENNAI
TEL
: 044 24349350
564, ANNA SALAI, TEYNAMPET
Fax
: 044 24323722
CHENNAI - 600 018
E-Mail : pecochn@canarabank.com
CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:
1. Requirements :
Location, Place DISTRICT CATEGORY Carpet Area in sft.
(Approxi
mately)
BESANT NAGAR
CHENNAI
METRO
2500
Remarks
A) The strong room measuring a minimum of 600 sqft as per the Banks specification is to be Constructed in the premises by the Offeror.
Required Power load is 20 - 35 KW.
ATM room to be constructed in the premises by the offerer.
The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to download the Offer Documents from our website www.canarabank.com. from 06.03.2022.
Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope super scribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT (Location, Place)" shall be submitted up to 10.30 AM on 21.03.2022 to Premises & Estate Section, Circle office at the above given address.
The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day at 11.00 AM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.
No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.
Place: Chennai
Date: 06.03.2022
Deputy General Manager
Instructions to Offerers
The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Terms and Conditions, Technical details of the premises offered, Carpet Area Definition, Strong Room specifications and Financial Bid will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer.
The offers are to be submitted in Two Bid System i.e., Technical Bid and Financial bid.
The Technical Bid consists of all the required information called for in a questionnaire and shall contain, inter alia, the details regarding the property viz., Name & Address of offerer, location, area of the plot, copy of sanctioned plan with completion / occupation certificate, floor area of portion to be leased, specification of internal finishes, amenities, sanctioned electrical power load, usages of the property, title reports to confirm ownership and clear marketability, and other terms and conditions relevant to the hiring of premises (other than the price). The Technical Bid shall be submitted in sealed cover (Marked Envelope-1) superscribed as "Technical Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank Branch/Office at…………….(Location, Place)". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
The Financial Bid shall contain Only financial details i.e., rate/ rent per sq.ft. on carpet area basis and other financial implications. The Financial Bids will be placed in a sealed envelope (Marked Envelope -2) and superscribed as "Financial Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank at……………… (Location, Place)". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
5. Both the sealed envelopes shall be placed in a bigger sealed envelope superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR CANARA BANK AT……….. (Location, Place)" and submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time for submission.
6. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as "LATE" and shall not be considered.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.