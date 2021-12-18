Canara Bank : Hiring of premises at KOMARAPALAYAM under two bid system
12/18/2021 | 06:50am EST
DHINA THANTHI - SALEM EDITION
THE NEW INDIAN EXPRESS - DHARMAPURI EDITION
Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Chennai
No: 524, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai - 600 018
PREMISES REQUIRED
Offers are invited under SINGLE-BID SYSTEM for Rural Branches and TWO- BID SYSTEM for Semi Urban Branches from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor/ First floor and ready for occupation/under construction/ vacant site with approved layout /construction which is suitable for Bank premises, with required Power load, for Branch/Office and ATM at the following locations:
Location, Place
DISTRICT
CATEGORY
Carpet Area
REGIONAL
in sft.
OFFICE
(Approximately)
KOMARAPALAYAM
NAMAKKAL
SEMI URBAN
1900
SALEM RURAL
The details are published in the Bank's Website: https://www.canarabank.com/tenders.aspxThe necessary application forms may be downloaded from the Bank's Website. Last date for submission is 04.01.2022 upto 3 P.M.
Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.
Place: Chennai
Deputy General Manager
Date : 19.12.2021
Chennai Circle
Page 1 of 22
CANARA BANK
HEAD OFFICE, BANGALORE
ADVT DT - 19.12.2021
OFFER DOCUMENT
FOR
HIRING OF PREMISES
AT
KOMARAPALAYAM
UNDER
TWO BID SYSTEM
Issued By:
Premises Section
Telephone
: 044 24349350
Circle Office
E-mail
: pecochn@canarabank.com
564, Anna Salai, Teynampet
Chennai -
600 018
Page 2 of 22
OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN TWO-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING PREMISES
TO THE BANK AT FOLLOWING LOCATION, PLACE.
Location, Place
DISTRICT
CATEGORY
Carpet
REGIONAL
Area in
OFFICE
sft.
(Approximately)
KOMARAPALAYAM
NAMAKKAL
SEMI URBAN
1900
SALEM RURAL
The Offer document consists of the following:
TECHNICAL BID:
Notice Inviting Offers
Instructions to offerers
Terms & Conditions
Technical Details of the Premises offered
Carpet Area Definition
Strong Room specifications
Lease deed format
FINANCIAL BID:
i) Rate/rental details of the premises offered.
All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages.
***********
Page 3 of 22
NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES
PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,
CIRCLE OFFICE: CHENNAI
TEL : 044 24349350
564, ANNA SALAI, TEYNAMPET
CHENNAI - 600 018
E-Mail : pecochn@canarabank.com
CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:
1. Requirements :
Location,
DISTRICT
CATEGORY
Carpet Area
Place
in sft.
(Approximately)
KOMARA-
NAMAKKAL
SEMI URBAN
1900
PALAYAM
Remarks
Strong room measuring a minimum of 250 sqft as per the Banks specification is to be Constructed in the premises by the Offeror.
Required Power load is 20 -
35 KW.
ATM room to be constructed in the premises by the offerer.
The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to download the Offer Documents from our website www.canarabank.com. from 19.12.2021
Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope super scribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT (Location, Place)" shall be submitted up to 3.00 PM on 04.01.2022 to Premises & Estate Section, Circle office at the above given address.
The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day at 3.30 PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.
No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.
Place: Chennai
Date: 19.12.2021
Deputy General Manager
Page 4 of 22
Instructions to Offerers
The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Terms and Conditions, Technical details of the premises offered, Carpet Area Definition, Strong Room specifications and Financial Bid will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer.
The offers are to be submitted in Two Bid System i.e., Technical Bid and Financial bid.
The Technical Bid consists of all the required information called for in a questionnaire and shall contain, inter alia, the details regarding the property viz., Name & Address of offerer, location, area of the plot, copy of sanctioned plan with completion / occupation certificate, floor area of portion to be leased, specification of internal finishes, amenities, sanctioned electrical power load, usages of the property, title reports to confirm ownership and clear marketability, and other terms and conditions relevant to the hiring of premises (other than the price). The Technical Bid shall be submitted in sealed cover (Marked Envelope-1) superscribed as "Technical Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank Branch/Office at…………….(Location, Place)". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
The Financial Bid shall contain Only financial details i.e., rate/ rent per sq.ft. on carpet area basis and other financial implications. The Financial Bids will be placed in a sealed envelope (Marked Envelope -2) and superscribed as "Financial Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank at……………… (Location, Place)". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
5. Both the sealed envelopes shall be placed in a bigger sealed envelope superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR CANARA BANK AT……….. (Location, Place)" and submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time for submission.
6. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as "LATE" and shall not be considered.
Page 5 of 22
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 11:49:07 UTC.