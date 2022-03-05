Log in
    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
Canara Bank : Hiring of premises at Puduchatram under Single bid system

03/05/2022 | 03:29am EST
THE NEW INDIAN EXPRESS - VILLUPURAM EDITION

DHINA THANTHI - CUDDALORE EDITION

Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Chennai

No: 524, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai - 600 018

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under SINGLE-BID SYSTEM from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor and ready for occupation/under construction/ vacant site with approved layout /construction which is suitable for Bank premises, with required Power load, for Branch/Office and ATM at the following locations:

Location, Place

DISTRICT

CATEGORY

Carpet Area

REGIONAL

in sft.

OFFICE

(Approximately)

PUDUCHATRAM

CUDDALORE

RURAL

1500

PONDICHERRY

The details are published in the Bank's Website: https://www.canarabank.com/tenders.aspxThe necessary application forms may be downloaded from the Bank's Website. Last date for submission is 21.03.2022 upto 10.30 A.M.

Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.

Place: Chennai

Deputy General Manager

Date : 06.03.2022

Chennai Circle

1

प रसर व संपदा अनभागु Premises & Estate Section अंचल कायालय चेनई Circle Office Chennai

CANARA BANK

HEAD OFFICE: BANGALORE

ADVT DT 06.03.2022

OFFER DOCUMENT

FOR

HIRING OF PREMISES

UNDER

SINGLE BID SYSTEM

AT

PUDUCHATRAM

Issued By:

Premises Section

Telephone: 044-2434 9350

Circle Office

E-mail: pecochn@canarabank.com

524, Anna Salai

Teynampet

CHENNAI

2

प रसर व संपदा अनभागु Premises & Estate Section अंचल कायालय चेनई Circle Office Chennai

OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN SINGLE-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING

PREMISES TO THE BANK AT FOLLOWING LOCATION /PLACE:

Location, Place

DISTRICT

CATEGORY

Carpet Area in

sft.(Approximately)

PUDUCHATRAM

CUDDALORE

RURAL

1500

The Offer document consists of the following:

  1. Notice Inviting Offers
  2. Instructions to offerers
  3. Offer Letter
  4. Carpet Area Definition
  5. Strong Room specifications
  6. Lease deed format

* * * ** * * * * * *

3

प रसर व संपदा अनभागु Premises & Estate Section अंचल कायालय चेनई Circle Office Chennai

Premises & Estate Section,

Circle office

Tel: 044- 2434 9350

564, Anna Salai

E-Mail: pecochn@canarabank.com

Teynampet,

CHENNAI

NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES

CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are-invited under Single Bid System as per details given below:

1. Requirements:

Location, Place

District

Category

Carpet

Remarks

Area in sft.

(Approximately)

PUDUCHATRAM

CUDDALORE

RURAL

1500

a. The

strong

room

measuring a minimum of

200 sft as per banks

specifications

is to

be

constructed

in

the

premises by the offerer

b. Required power load is

20 - 25 KW

c. ATM

room

to

be

constructed

in

the

premises by the offerer.

  1. The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to download the Offer Documents from our website www.canarabank.com. from 06.03.2022.
  2. Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope Superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT, (Location, Place)" shall be submitted up to 10.30 AM (time) on 21.03.2022 (date) at Premises and Estate Section, Circle Office at the above given Address.
  3. The Offer will be opened on the same day at 11.00 AM (time) at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.

No brokers / intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

CHENNAI

Deputy General Manager

06.03.2022

4

प रसर व संपदा अनभागु Premises & Estate Section अंचल कायालय चेनई Circle Office Chennai

Instructions to Offerers

1. The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Offer Letter along with Carpet Area Definition and Strong room specifications will form part of the offer to be submitted by

the offerer. The Offer Letter shall contain the terms and conditions of the offer to lease out the premises

2. The Offer Letter along with other documents as detailed above shall be placed in a sealed envelope and superscribed as "Offer for Hiring of Branch/Office Premises to Canara Bank at (Location, Place) and to be submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time stipulated for submission. The Name

& address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.

3. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay

after the time and date

fixed

for

submission of offers shall be

termed as

`LATE' and shall not be considered.

4. Copies of the following documents

are

to be submitted along with

the "Offer"

in support of the details furnished there in.

i. A set of

floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the

premises offered

showing

the

detailed

dimensions,

main

approach

road,

road

on

either side if any width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc.,

  1. A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title deeds.
  2. Documents related to conversion of land use for Non-agricultural purpose from the competent authority.

5. All columns of the "Offer Letter" must be duly filled in and no column should be left blank. All the pages of the "Offer Letter" are to be signed by the offerer

/authorized signatory.

In case of joint ownership, all

the joint

owners

have

to

sign all the pages of

the "Offer Letter". Any

over writing or use of white ink is

to be duly authenticated by the offerer.

Incomplete

offers /

Offers

with

in-

correct details are liable for rejection.

  1. In case the space in the "Offer Letter" is found insufficient, the offerers may attach separate sheets.
  2. The "Offer Letter" submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/conditions

specified therein. However, any terms in deviation to the terms/conditions specified in the "Offer Letter", shall be furnished in a separate sheet marking "list of deviations".

5

प रसर व संपदा अनभागु Premises & Estate Section अंचल कायालय चेनई Circle Office Chennai

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2022 08:28:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
