Canara Bank : Hiring of premises at Puduchatram under Single bid system

THE NEW INDIAN EXPRESS - VILLUPURAM EDITION DHINA THANTHI - CUDDALORE EDITION Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Chennai No: 524, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai - 600 018 PREMISES REQUIRED Offers are invited under SINGLE-BID SYSTEM from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor and ready for occupation/under construction/ vacant site with approved layout /construction which is suitable for Bank premises, with required Power load, for Branch/Office and ATM at the following locations: Location, Place DISTRICT CATEGORY Carpet Area REGIONAL in sft. OFFICE (Approximately) PUDUCHATRAM CUDDALORE RURAL 1500 PONDICHERRY The details are published in the Bank's Website: https://www.canarabank.com/tenders.aspxThe necessary application forms may be downloaded from the Bank's Website. Last date for submission is 21.03.2022 upto 10.30 A.M. Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only. Place: Chennai Deputy General Manager Date : 06.03.2022 Chennai Circle 1 प रसर व संपदा अनभागु Premises & Estate Section अंचल कायालय चेनई Circle Office Chennai

CANARA BANK HEAD OFFICE: BANGALORE ADVT DT 06.03.2022 OFFER DOCUMENT FOR HIRING OF PREMISES UNDER SINGLE BID SYSTEM AT PUDUCHATRAM Issued By: Premises Section Telephone: 044-2434 9350 Circle Office E-mail: pecochn@canarabank.com 524, Anna Salai Teynampet CHENNAI 2 प रसर व संपदा अनभागु Premises & Estate Section अंचल कायालय चेनई Circle Office Chennai

OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN SINGLE-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING PREMISES TO THE BANK AT FOLLOWING LOCATION /PLACE: Location, Place DISTRICT CATEGORY Carpet Area in sft.(Approximately) PUDUCHATRAM CUDDALORE RURAL 1500 The Offer document consists of the following: Notice Inviting Offers Instructions to offerers Offer Letter Carpet Area Definition Strong Room specifications Lease deed format * * * ** * * * * * * 3 प रसर व संपदा अनभागु Premises & Estate Section अंचल कायालय चेनई Circle Office Chennai

Premises & Estate Section, Circle office Tel: 044- 2434 9350 564, Anna Salai E-Mail: pecochn@canarabank.com Teynampet, CHENNAI NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are-invited under Single Bid System as per details given below: 1. Requirements: Location, Place District Category Carpet Remarks Area in sft. (Approximately) PUDUCHATRAM CUDDALORE RURAL 1500 a. The strong room measuring a minimum of 200 sft as per banks specifications is to be constructed in the premises by the offerer b. Required power load is 20 - 25 KW c. ATM room to be constructed in the premises by the offerer. The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to download the Offer Documents from our website www.canarabank.com. from 06.03.2022. Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope Superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT, (Location, Place)" shall be submitted up to 10.30 AM (time) on 21.03.2022 (date) at Premises and Estate Section, Circle Office at the above given Address. The Offer will be opened on the same day at 11.00 AM (time) at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present. No brokers / intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever. CHENNAI Deputy General Manager 06.03.2022 4 प रसर व संपदा अनभागु Premises & Estate Section अंचल कायालय चेनई Circle Office Chennai