Canara Bank : Hiring of premises at Puduchatram under Single bid system

THE NEW INDIAN EXPRESS - VILLUPURAM EDITION
DHINA THANTHI - CUDDALORE EDITION
Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Chennai
No: 524, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai - 600 018
PREMISES REQUIRED
Offers are invited under SINGLE-BID SYSTEM from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor and ready for occupation/under construction/ vacant site with approved layout /construction which is suitable for Bank premises, with required Power load, for Branch/Office and ATM at the following locations:
Location, Place
DISTRICT
CATEGORY
Carpet Area
REGIONAL
in sft.
OFFICE
(Approximately)
PUDUCHATRAM
CUDDALORE
RURAL
1500
PONDICHERRY
The details are published in the Bank's Website: https://www.canarabank.com/tenders.aspxThe necessary application forms may be downloaded from the Bank's Website. Last date for submission is 21.03.2022 upto 10.30 A.M.
Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.
Place: Chennai
Deputy General Manager
Date : 06.03.2022
Chennai Circle
1
प रसर व संपदा अनभागु Premises & Estate Section अंचल कायालय चेनई Circle Office Chennai
CANARA BANK
HEAD OFFICE: BANGALORE
ADVT DT 06.03.2022
OFFER DOCUMENT
FOR
HIRING OF PREMISES
UNDER
SINGLE BID SYSTEM
AT
PUDUCHATRAM
Issued By:
Premises Section
Telephone: 044-2434 9350
Circle Office
E-mail: pecochn@canarabank.com
524, Anna Salai
Teynampet
CHENNAI
2
प रसर व संपदा अनभागु Premises & Estate Section अंचल कायालय चेनई Circle Office Chennai
OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN SINGLE-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING
PREMISES TO THE BANK AT FOLLOWING LOCATION /PLACE:
Location, Place
DISTRICT
CATEGORY
Carpet Area in
sft.(Approximately)
PUDUCHATRAM
CUDDALORE
RURAL
1500
The Offer document consists of the following:
Notice Inviting Offers
Instructions to offerers
Offer Letter
Carpet Area Definition
Strong Room specifications
Lease deed format
3
प रसर व संपदा अनभागु Premises & Estate Section अंचल कायालय चेनई Circle Office Chennai
Premises & Estate Section,
Circle office
Tel: 044- 2434 9350
564, Anna Salai
E-Mail: pecochn@canarabank.com
Teynampet,
CHENNAI
NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES
CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are-invited under Single Bid System as per details given below:
1. Requirements:
Location, Place
District
Category
Carpet
Remarks
Area in sft.
(Approximately)
PUDUCHATRAM
CUDDALORE
RURAL
1500
a. The
strong
room
measuring a minimum of
200 sft as per banks
specifications
is to
be
constructed
in
the
premises by the offerer
b. Required power load is
20 - 25 KW
c. ATM
room
to
be
constructed
in
the
premises by the offerer.
The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to download the Offer Documents from our website www.canarabank.com. from 06.03.2022.
Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope Superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT, (Location, Place)" shall be submitted up to 10.30 AM (time) on 21.03.2022 (date) at Premises and Estate Section, Circle Office at the above given Address.
The Offer will be opened on the same day at 11.00 AM (time) at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.
No brokers / intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.
CHENNAI
Deputy General Manager
06.03.2022
4
प रसर व संपदा अनभागु Premises & Estate Section अंचल कायालय चेनई Circle Office Chennai
Instructions to Offerers
1. The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Offer Letter along with Carpet Area Definition and Strong room specifications will form part of the offer to be submitted by
the offerer. The Offer Letter shall contain the terms and conditions of the offer to lease out the premises
2. The Offer Letter along with other documents as detailed above shall be placed in a sealed envelope and superscribed as "Offer for Hiring of Branch/Office Premises to Canara Bank at (Location, Place) and to be submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time stipulated for submission. The Name
& address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
3. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay
after the time and date
fixed
for
submission of offers shall be
termed as
`LATE' and shall not be considered.
4. Copies of the following documents
are
to be submitted along with
the "Offer"
in support of the details furnished there in.
i. A set of
floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the
premises offered
showing
the
detailed
dimensions,
main
approach
road,
road
on
either side if any width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc.,
A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title deeds.
Documents related to conversion of land use for Non-agricultural purpose from the competent authority.
5. All columns of the "Offer Letter" must be duly filled in and no column should be left blank. All the pages of the "Offer Letter" are to be signed by the offerer
/authorized signatory.
In case of joint ownership, all
the joint
owners
have
to
sign all the pages of
the "Offer Letter". Any
over writing or use of white ink is
to be duly authenticated by the offerer.
Incomplete
offers /
Offers
with
in-
correct details are liable for rejection.
In case the space in the "Offer Letter" is found insufficient, the offerers may attach separate sheets.
The "Offer Letter" submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/conditions
specified therein. However, any terms in deviation to the terms/conditions specified in the "Offer Letter", shall be furnished in a separate sheet marking "list of deviations".
5
प रसर व संपदा अनभागु Premises & Estate Section अंचल कायालय चेनई Circle Office Chennai
