Canara Bank : Hiring of premises at THOUSAND LIGHTS under Two bid system

Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Chennai

No: 524, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai - 600 018

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under TWO-BID SYSTEM from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor and ready for occupation/under construction/ vacant site with approved layout /construction which is suitable for Bank premises, with required Power load, for Branch/Office and ATM at the following locations:

Location, Place DISTRICT CATEGORY Carpet Area REGIONAL in sft. OFFICE (Approximately) THOUSAND LIGHTS CHENNAI METRO 2500 CHENNAI SOUTH

The details are published in the Bank's Website: https://www.canarabank.com/tenders.aspx.The necessary application forms may be downloaded from the Bank's Website. Last date for submission is 10.01.2022 upto 3 P.M.

Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.

Place: Chennai Deputy General Manager Date : 26.12.2021 Chennai Circle

