  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Canara Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canara Bank : Hiring of premises at THOUSAND LIGHTS under Two bid system

12/24/2021 | 07:07pm EST
DHINA MALAR - CHENNAI EDITION

THE NEW INDIAN EXPRESS - CHENNAI EDITION

Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Chennai

No: 524, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai - 600 018

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under TWO-BID SYSTEM from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground floor and ready for occupation/under construction/ vacant site with approved layout /construction which is suitable for Bank premises, with required Power load, for Branch/Office and ATM at the following locations:

Location, Place

DISTRICT

CATEGORY

Carpet Area

REGIONAL

in sft.

OFFICE

(Approximately)

THOUSAND LIGHTS

CHENNAI

METRO

2500

CHENNAI SOUTH

The details are published in the Bank's Website: https://www.canarabank.com/tenders.aspx.The necessary application forms may be downloaded from the Bank's Website. Last date for submission is 10.01.2022 upto 3 P.M.

Further, communications, corrigendum, amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.

Place: Chennai

Deputy General Manager

Date : 26.12.2021

Chennai Circle

Page 1 of 22

CANARA BANK

HEAD OFFICE, BANGALORE

ADVT DT - 26.12.2021

OFFER DOCUMENT

FOR

HIRING OF PREMISES

UNDER

TWO BID SYSTEM

AT

THOUSAND LIGHTS

Issued By:

Premises Section

Telephone

: 044 24349350

Circle Office

E-mail

: pecochn@canarabank.com

564, Anna Salai, Teynampet

Chennai -

600 018

Page 2 of 22

OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN TWO-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING PREMISES

TO THE BANK AT FOLLOWING LOCATION, PLACE.

Location, Place

DISTRICT

CATEGORY

Carpet

REGIONAL

Area in

OFFICE

sft.

(Approximately)

THOUSAND LIGHTS

CHENNAI

METRO

2500

CHENNAI

The Offer document consists of the following:

TECHNICAL BID:

    1. Notice Inviting Offers
    2. Instructions to offerers
  2. Terms & Conditions
  3. Technical Details of the Premises offered
    1. Carpet Area Definition
  1. Strong Room specifications
  2. Lease deed format

FINANCIAL BID:

i) Rate/rental details of the premises offered.

All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages.

***********

Page 3 of 22

NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,

CIRCLE OFFICE: CHENNAI

TEL : 044 24349350

564, ANNA SALAI, TEYNAMPET

E-Mail : pecochn@canarabank.com

CHENNAI - 600 018

CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:

1. Requirements :

Location, Place

DISTRICT

CATEGORY

Carpet

Area

in sft.

(Approxi

mately)

THOUSAND

CHENNAI

METRO

2500

LIGHTS

Remarks

A) The strong room measuring a minimum of 300 sqft as per the Banks specification is to be Constructed in the premises by the Offeror.

  1. Required Power load is 20 - 35 KW.
  2. ATM room to be constructed in the premises by the offerer.
  1. The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to download the Offer Documents from our website www.canarabank.com. from 26.12.2021
  2. Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope super scribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT (Location, Place)" shall be submitted up to 3.00 PM on 10.01.2022 to Premises & Estate Section, Circle office at the above given address.
  3. The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day at 3.30 PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.

No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

Place: Chennai

Date: 26.12.2021

Deputy General Manager

Page 4 of 22

Instructions to Offerers

  1. The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Terms and Conditions, Technical details of the premises offered, Carpet Area Definition, Strong Room specifications and Financial Bid will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer.
  2. The offers are to be submitted in Two Bid System i.e., Technical Bid and Financial bid.
  3. The Technical Bid consists of all the required information called for in a questionnaire and shall contain, inter alia, the details regarding the property viz., Name & Address of offerer, location, area of the plot, copy of sanctioned plan with completion / occupation certificate, floor area of portion to be leased, specification of internal finishes, amenities, sanctioned electrical power load, usages of the property, title reports to confirm ownership and clear marketability, and other terms and conditions relevant to the hiring of premises (other than the price). The Technical Bid shall be submitted in sealed cover (Marked Envelope-1) superscribed as "Technical Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank Branch/Office at…………….(Location, Place)". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
  4. The Financial Bid shall contain Only financial details i.e., rate/ rent per sq.ft. on carpet area basis and other financial implications. The Financial Bids will be placed in a sealed envelope (Marked Envelope -2) and superscribed as "Financial Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank at……………… (Location, Place)". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.

5. Both the sealed envelopes shall be placed in a bigger sealed envelope superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR CANARA BANK AT……….. (Location, Place)" and submitted at the address given in the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time for submission.

6. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as "LATE" and shall not be considered.

Page 5 of 22

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2021 00:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
