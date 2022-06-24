Canara Bank : Inviting Offer under Single Bid System for alternate premises of our Bhuban Branch

Please Note:

01. This is a Single Bid Application and the Applicant/s is/are requested to go through the application and fill up the same in handwriting in ball point pen.

02. The Applications to be filled in with hand writing without any alteration in

the original form.

03. The photocopy of documents mentioned in the Application is to be submitted with signature on each page. Submission in any other format will be invalid and hence will be rejected.

04. The Application consists of ____ pages. All the pages to be submitted with signature at places wherever mentioned. 05. The Offer letter is to be submitted in a closed cover.

Canara Bank, Circle Office, Bhubaneswar: Single Bid -25/06/2022, Bhuban Branch, Distt- Dhenkanal Page 2 of 14