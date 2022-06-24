Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Canara Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
181.70 INR   +0.55%
09:36aCANARA BANK : Inviting Offer under Single Bid System for alternate premises of our Bhuban Branch
PU
09:16aCANARA BANK : Requirement of premises on lease for shifting sureban, malasamudra & subhas road (dharwad) branches to alternate premises
PU
02:49aCanara Bank Gets Board's Approval to Raise Up to $1.15 Billion for Fiscal 2023 Via Bond Offering
MT
Canara Bank : Inviting Offer under Single Bid System for alternate premises of our Bhuban Branch

06/24/2022 | 09:36am EDT
APPLICATION FOR BRANCH PREMISES - SINGLE BID SYSTEM

CANARA BANK

HEAD OFFICE, BENGALURU

OFFER DOCUMENT

FOR

HIRING OF PREMISES

UNDER

SINGLE BID SYSTEM

Issued By:

Premises & Estate Section

Circle Office

Bhubaneswar

Plot No 1556(P),1561(P),

Jagamara, PO- Khandagiri

Bhubaneswar - 751030

Phone -0674 - 2353123

Email- pecobhu@canarabank.com

Web: www.canarabank.com

Canara Bank, Circle Office, Bhubaneswar: Single Bid -25/06/2022, Bhuban Branch, Distt- Dhenkanal Page 1 of 14

Please Note:

01. This is a Single Bid Application and the Applicant/s is/are requested to go through the application and fill up the same in handwriting in ball point pen.

02. The Applications to be filled in with hand writing without any alteration in

the original form.

03. The photocopy of documents mentioned in the Application is to be submitted with signature on each page. Submission in any other format will be invalid and hence will be rejected.

04.

The Application consists of ____ pages. All the pages to be submitted with

signature at places wherever mentioned.

05.

The Offer letter is to be submitted in a closed cover.

Canara Bank, Circle Office, Bhubaneswar: Single Bid -25/06/2022, Bhuban Branch, Distt- Dhenkanal Page 2 of 14

Instructions to Offerers

  1. The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Terms and Conditions, Technical details of the premises offered, Carpet Area Definition, Strong Room specifications and rental demand (Rate per Sqft carpet area) etc will form part of the offer letter to be submitted by the offerer.
  2. The Offer letter along with all other documents and information pertaining to the owners and the property as mentioned under CHECKLISTto be submitted, in a sealed cover super scribed as "Offer Letter for Hiring of Premises for Canara Bank Branch/Office at __________________ Location, Place)". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail. The Offer letter should reach the Office/Branch before 15/07/2022.
  3. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as "LATE" and shall not be considered.
  4. All columns of the Offer letter must be duly filled in and no column should be left blank. All the pages of the Offer letter are to be signed by the offerer/s/authorized signatory. Incomplete Offers / Offers with in-correct details are liable for rejection.
  5. In case the space in the offer document is found insufficient, the offerers may attach separate sheets. Canvassing in any other form will disqualify the Offerer.
  6. The offer submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/conditions specified in the offer document. However, any deviation to the terms/conditions specified therein, shall be furnished in a separate sheet marking "list of deviations". Bank reserves the right to accept or reject all or any of the deviations without assigning any reason. Separate offers are to be submitted, if more than one property is offered.
  7. The Offers submitted in closed cover/s will be opened on the Date & Time stipulated in the Notice inviting offers in the presence of offerer/s at our above Office. Offerer/s is/are advised in his/her/their own interest to be present on that date and at the specified time.
  8. Parking Space of approx 15 two wheeler and 1 four wheeler to be provided by Landlord @ Free of Cost.
  9. Landlord has to provide Independent 3 phase power supply of 15 KW at his own cost
  10. EVALUATION OF OFFERS:

The offers received shall be evaluated based on various technical and security aspects as required by the Bank. Some of the indicative aspects are:

a. Location : (viz., main road, side road, commercial, residential & frontage, visibility, elevation, nearby surroundings, proneness to water logging / flood, exclusivity, quality & type of construction, security aspects as per Bank's standard requirement, thickness of external walls, width of frontage for signage, advertisement value etc).

b. Floor : Preferably Ground Floor, independent access, type of stair case, fire exit system etc.

    1. Amenities provided/agreeable by landlord like strong room, AC if it is part of offer, DG Set provisions, Parking & Longer period of lease for 15 years and more and such other factors beneficial to the bank.
    2. Building layout, its specifications (viz., age of building, shape, ventilation, less number of columns, ceiling height, flooring - Mosaic/tiles/marble etc).
  2. The Bank will undertake site inspection/visit the site for all the Offers received and most suitable and competitive Offer will be selected.
  3. The offer submitted shall remain open for consideration for a minimum period of "Three months" (90 days) from the date of opening of offer letter.

Place:

Signature of Offerer/s

Date:

(with seal if required)

Canara Bank, Circle Office, Bhubaneswar: Single Bid -25/06/2022, Bhuban Branch, Distt- Dhenkanal Page 3 of 14

OFFER LETTER

From:

Name

S/O, W/O, C/O

Address 1

Address 2/POST

Land Mark

PS

District

Mobile No:

PIN Code

E-Mail ID:

To

(Address of the Owner/s)

The General Manager

Canara Bank,

Premises Section, Circle Office

Bhubaneswar 751 030

Dear Sir,

Sub: Offer of premises on lease for your ______________________ Branch/ Office

I/We Offer the following premises on lease to the Bank at __________________

(location, place) with the details and terms mentioned here below.

1. Name of the Owner

Lane/Street No

2. Location & Postal

Land Mark

address with PIN code

Post Office

of the offered

premises.

PS

Dist

PIN Code

FLOOR

AREA in Sqft

3. Area offered (Floor wise Carpet area in

(carpet area)

Sqft) Please mention floor wise

approximate carpet area.

BUILDING DETAILS:

a) Year of Construction

  • b) Number of floors

Canara Bank, Circle Office, Bhubaneswar: Single Bid -25/06/2022, Bhuban Branch, Distt- Dhenkanal Page 4 of 14

  1. Permitted usage (Residential / Commercial / Institutional /Industrial)
  2. Type of building structure (Load bearing OR Framed structure)
  3. Clear ceiling height of the floor offered
  4. Type of flooring provided

If the building is new, whether occupancy certificate obtained?

If the building is yet to be constructed

  1. Whether plans are approved by Local Authorities (enclose a copy)

5. b) Cost of Construction

  1. Time required to complete the construction and civil work.
  2. Whether NOC from local authorities is obtained for Commercial usage of the building

6

  1. If the building is old, whether repair & renovation is required?

b) If so, cost of repair / renovation

7 Approximate value of Property

East:North:

  • Boundaries

West:South:

9. Available frontage of the premises (Width

of the Premises for display of Bank's sign

______________ Feet

board)

10.Whether premises is situated on the Main

YES/NO

______ feet width of

Road (Please indicate the road width )

Road.

11.Whether floor of the building offered is

strong enough to bear the load of strong

YES

NO

room walls, door/s, Safes, Safe Deposit

Lockers etc.,

12.Whether the premises offered to the Bank

If no - name of the

is free from encumbrances?

financial institution:

YES/NO

Canara Bank, Circle Office, Bhubaneswar: Single Bid -25/06/2022, Bhuban Branch, Distt- Dhenkanal Page 5 of 14

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 13:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 417 B 5 330 M 5 330 M
Net income 2022 56 540 M 723 M 723 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,75x
Yield 2022 2,07%
Capitalization 330 B 4 219 M 4 219 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 86 919
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart CANARA BANK
Duration : Period :
Canara Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANARA BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 181,70
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lingam Venkata Prabhakar CEO, Managing Director & Director
S. K. Majumdar Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Shukla Chief Information Security Officer
Jayaraman V. Chief Technology Officer
Vinay Mohta Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANARA BANK-9.10%4 219
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.26%338 289
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.89%262 654
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.95%242 035
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%179 867
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.59%152 592