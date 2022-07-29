Canara Bank : Inviting Offer under Single Bid System for alternate premises of our PATRAPUR Branch
APPLICATION FOR BRANCH PREMISES -SINGLE BID SYSTEM
CANARA BANK
HEAD OFFICE, BENGALURU
OFFER DOCUMENT
FOR
HIRING OF PREMISES
UNDER
SINGLE BID SYSTEM
Issued By:
Premises & Estate Section
Circle Office
Bhubaneswar
Plot No 1556(P),1561(P),
Jagamara, PO- Khandagiri
Bhubaneswar - 751030
Phone -0674 - 2353123
Email-pecobhu@canarabank.com
Web: www.canarabank.com
Please Note:
01. This is a Single Bid Application and the Applicant/s is/are requested to go through the application and fill up the same in handwriting in ball point pen.
02. The Applications to be filled in with hand writing without any alteration in
the original form.
03. The photocopy of documents mentioned in the Application is to be submitted with signature on each page. Submission in any other format will be invalid and hence will be rejected.
04.
The Application consists of ____ pages. All the pages to be submitted with
signature at places wherever mentioned.
05.
The Offer letter is to be submitted in a closed cover.
Instructions to Offerers
The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Terms and Conditions, Technical details of the premises offered, Carpet Area Definition, Strong Room specifications and rental demand (Rate per Sqft carpet area) etc will form part of the offer letter to be submitted by the offerer.
The Offer letter along with all other documents and information pertaining to the owners and the property as mentioned underCHECKLISTto be submitted, in a sealed cover super scribed as "Offer Letter for Hiring of Premises for Canara Bank Branch/Office at __________________ Location, Place)". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail. The Offer letter should reach the Office/Branch before 19/08/2022, 3:00 PM.
Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as "LATE" and shall not be considered.
All columns of the Offer letter must be duly filled in and no column should be left blank. All the pages of the Offer letter are to be signed by the offerer/s/authorized signatory. Incomplete Offers / Offers with in-correct details are liable for rejection.
In case the space in the offer document is found insufficient, the offerers may attach separate sheets. Canvassing in any other form will disqualify the Offerer.
The offer submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/conditions specified in the offer document. However, any deviation to the terms/conditions specified therein, shall be furnished in a separate sheet marking "list of deviations". Bank reserves the right to accept or reject all or any of the deviations without assigning any reason. Separate offers are to be submitted, if more than one property is offered.
The Offers submitted in closed cover/s will be opened on the Date & Time stipulated in the Notice inviting offers in the presence of offerer/s at our above Office. Offerer/s is/are advised in his/her/their own interest to be present on that date and at the specified time.
Parking Space of approx 15 two wheeler and 1 four wheeler to be provided by Landlord @ Free of Cost
Landlord has to provide Independent 3 phase power supply of 15 KW at his own cost
EVALUATION OF OFFERS:
The offers received shall be evaluated based on various technical and security aspects as required by the Bank. Some of the indicative aspects are:
a. Location : (viz., main road, side road, commercial, residential & frontage, visibility, elevation, nearby surroundings, proneness to water logging / flood, exclusivity, quality & type of construction, security aspects as per Bank's standard requirement, thickness of external walls, width of frontage for signage, advertisement value etc).
b. Floor : Preferably Ground Floor, independent access, type of stair case, fire exit system etc.
Amenities provided/agreeable by landlord like strong room, AC if it is part of offer, DG Set provisions, Parking & Longer period of lease for 15 years and more and such other factors beneficial to the bank.
Building layout, its specifications (viz., age of building, shape, ventilation, less number of columns, ceiling height, flooring - Mosaic/tiles/marble etc).
The Bank will undertake site inspection/visit the site for all the Offers received and most suitable and competitive Offer will be selected.
The offer submitted shall remain open for consideration for a minimum period of "Three months" (90 days) from the date of opening of offer letter.
Place:
Signature of Offerer/s
Date:
(with seal if required)
OFFER LETTER
From:
Name
S/O, W/O, C/O
Address 1
Address 2/POST
Land Mark
PS
District
Mobile No:
PIN Code
E-Mail ID:
To
(Address of the Owner/s)
The General Manager
Canara Bank,
Premises Section, Circle Office
Bhubaneswar 751 030
Dear Sir,
Sub: Offer of premises on lease for your ______________________ Branch/ Office
I/We Offer the following premises on lease to the Bank at __________________
(location, place) with the details and terms mentioned here below.
1. Name of the Owner
Lane/Street No
2. Location & Postal
Land Mark
address with PIN code
Post Office
of the offered
premises.
PS
Dist
PIN Code
FLOOR
AREA in Sqft
3. Area offered (Floor wise Carpet area in
(carpet area)
Sqft) Please mention floor wise
approximate carpet area.
BUILDING DETAILS:
a) Year of Construction
b) Number of floors
