Canara Bank : Inviting Offer under Two Bid System for alternate Premises of our MSME CUTTACK

3

NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES

FOR OUR MSME SULABH AT CUTTACK

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,

CIRCLE OFFICE

Plot No 1556(P),1561(P),

Jagamara, PO- Khandagiri

Bhubaneswar - 751030

Phone -0674 - 2353123

CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:

1. Requirements :

Name of Branch with Location Carpet Area of Premises Required MSME SULABH at CUTTACK, Preference will be given to Ground Approx 2200-2500 sqft Floor. Minimum Power Connection Dist-CUTTACK of 3 Phase, 20KW

The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to collect the Offer Documents from the Office at the above address from 29/07/2022 to 19/08/2022 during working hours. The Offer Document can also be downloaded from our website www.canarabank.com. Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT ……………….."(Please mention the name of branch whichever is applicable shall be submitted up to 3.00PM (on 19/08/2022) to Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office at the above given address. The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day at 3.30PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.

No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

Sd/- Asst.General Manager

Place: Bhubaneswar

Date: 29/07/2022

3