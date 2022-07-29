Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Canara Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
226.10 INR   -0.46%
05:55aCANARA BANK : Inviting Offer under Single Bid System for alternate premises of our PATRAPUR Branch
PU
05:55aCANARA BANK : Inviting Offer under Two Bid System for alternate premises of our Specialized Micro Finance Branch at Puri
PU
05:55aCANARA BANK : Inviting Offer under Two Bid System for alternate Premises of our MSME CUTTACK
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canara Bank : Inviting Offer under Two Bid System for alternate Premises of our MSME CUTTACK

07/29/2022 | 05:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1

CANARA BANK

HEAD OFFICE, BENGALURU

OFFER DOCUMENT

FOR

HIRING OF PREMISES

UNDER

TWO BID SYSTEM

Issued By:

Premises & Estate Section

Circle Office

Bhubaneswar

Plot No 1556(P),1561(P),

Jagamara, PO- Khandagiri

Bhubaneswar - 751030

Phone -0674 - 2353123

Email- pecobhu@canarabank.com

Web: www.canarabank.com

1

Offer Documents dated 29/07/2022 for Hiring of Premises for MSME SULABH at

2

OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN TWO-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING PREMISES

FOR BRANCH

The Offer document consists of the following:

TECHNICAL BID:

    1. Notice Inviting Offers
    2. Instructions to offerers
  2. Terms & Conditions
  3. Technical Details of the Premises offered
      1. Carpet Area Definition
    2. Strong Room specifications

FINANCIAL BID:

i) Rate/rental details of the premises offered.

All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages.

***********

2

Offer Documents dated 29/07/2022 for Hiring of Premises for MSME SULABH at

CUTTACK

3

NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES

FOR OUR MSME SULABH AT CUTTACK

PREMISES & ESTATE SECTION,

CIRCLE OFFICE

Plot No 1556(P),1561(P),

Jagamara, PO- Khandagiri

Bhubaneswar - 751030

Phone -0674 - 2353123

CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:

1. Requirements :

Name of Branch with Location Carpet Area of Premises

Required

MSME SULABH at CUTTACK,

Preference will be given to Ground

Approx 2200-2500 sqft

Floor. Minimum Power Connection

Dist-CUTTACK

of 3 Phase, 20KW

  1. The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to collect the Offer Documents from the Office at the above address from 29/07/2022 to 19/08/2022 during working hours. The Offer Document can also be downloaded from our website www.canarabank.com.
  2. Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT ……………….."(Please mention the name of branch whichever is applicable shall be submitted up to 3.00PM (on 19/08/2022) to Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office at the above given address.
  3. The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day at 3.30PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.

No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

Sd/- Asst.General Manager

Place: Bhubaneswar

Date: 29/07/2022

3

Offer Documents dated 29/07/2022 for Hiring of Premises for MSME SULABH at

CUTTACK

4

Instructions to Offerers

  1. The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Terms and Conditions, Technical details of the premises offered, Carpet Area Definition, Strong Room specifications and Financial Bid will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer.
  2. The offers are to be submitted in Two Bid System i.e., Technical Bid and Financial bid.
  3. The Technical Bid consists of all the required information called for in a questionnaire and shall contain, inter alia, the details regarding the property viz., Name & Address of offerer, location, area of the plot, copy of sanctioned plan with completion / occupation certificate, floor area of portion to be leased, specification of internal finishes, amenities, sanctioned electrical power load, usages of the property, title reports to confirm ownership and clear marketability, and other terms and conditions relevant to the hiring of premises (other than the price). The Technical Bid shall be submitted in sealed cover (Marked Envelope-1) superscribed as "Technical Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank Branch/Office at…………….(Location, Place)". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
  4. The Financial Bid shall contain Only financial details i.e., rate/ rent per sq.ft. on carpet area basis and other financial implications. The Financial Bids will be placed in a sealed envelope (Marked Envelope -2) and superscribed as "Financial Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank at……………… (Location, Place)". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.

5. Both the sealed envelopes shall be placed in a bigger sealed envelope superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR CANARA BANK

………………………………… (Location, Place)" and submitted at the address given in

the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time for submission.

6. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as "LATE" and shall not be considered.

4

Offer Documents dated 29/07/2022 for Hiring of Premises for MSME SULABH at

CUTTACK

5

  1. Copies of the following documents are to be submitted with Technical Bid in support of the details furnished there in.
    1. A set of floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the premises offered showing the detailed dimensions, main approach road, road on either side if any width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc.,
    2. A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title deeds.
    3. Documents related to conversion of land use to Non-agricultural purpose from the competent authority.
  3. All columns of the offer documents must be duly filled in and no column should be left blank. All the pages of the offer documents are to be signed by the offerer /authorized signatory. In case of joint ownership, all the joint owners have to sign all the pages of the bids (Technical and Financial Bids). Any over- writing or use of white ink is to be duly authenticated by the offerer. Incomplete Offers / Offers with in-correct details are liable for rejection.

9. In case the space in the offer document is found insufficient, the offerers may attach separate sheets.

  1. The offer submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/conditions specified in the offer document. However, any terms in deviation to the terms/conditions specified therein, shall be furnished in a separate sheet marking "list of deviations". Bank reserves the right to accept or reject all or any of the deviations without assigning any reason.
  2. Separate offers are to be submitted, if more than one property is offered.

12.i) The Technical bids will be opened on Date & Time stipulated in the Notice inviting Offers in the presence of offerer/s at our above office. Offerer/s is/are advised in his/her/their own interest to be present on that date, at the specified time.

  1. The preliminary short-listed offerers will be informed in writing by the Bank for arranging site inspection of the offered premises.
  1. After the site visit, the Technical Bid will be evaluated on various parameters like location, amenities available, exclusivity, nearby surroundings, proneness to water logging / flood etc, quality of construction, efficacy of the internal

5

Offer Documents dated 29/07/2022 for Hiring of Premises for MSME SULABH at

CUTTACK

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:54:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CANARA BANK
05:55aCANARA BANK : Inviting Offer under Single Bid System for alternate premises of our PATRAPU..
PU
05:55aCANARA BANK : Inviting Offer under Two Bid System for alternate premises of our Specialize..
PU
05:55aCANARA BANK : Inviting Offer under Two Bid System for alternate Premises of our MSME CUTTA..
PU
07/27Canara Bank Announces Board Changes
CI
07/27EMPANELMENT OF VENDORS & STANDARIZAT : For supply, installation, testing & commissioning o..
PU
07/26CANARA BANK : Hiring of premises at GURUVARAJAPET under Single bid system
PU
07/26Canara Bank Posts Higher Fiscal Q1 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
07/25TRANSCRIPT : Canara Bank, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2022
CI
07/25CANARA BANK : Announcement of Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results (Standalone and Conso..
PU
07/25CANARA BANK : Analyst Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 461 B 5 788 M 5 788 M
Net income 2023 82 035 M 1 030 M 1 030 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,06x
Yield 2023 3,49%
Capitalization 410 B 5 154 M 5 154 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 86 919
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart CANARA BANK
Duration : Period :
Canara Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CANARA BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 226,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lingam Venkata Prabhakar CEO, Managing Director & Director
S. K. Majumdar Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Shukla Chief Information Security Officer
Jayaraman V. Chief Technology Officer
Vinay Mohta Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CANARA BANK13.11%5 154
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.50%336 692
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.50%267 734
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.91%221 196
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.71%164 311
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%161 418