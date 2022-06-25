Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Canara Bank
  News
  Summary
    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-23
185.95 INR   +2.34%
Canara Bank : Inviting Offer under Two Bid System for fixation of premises of our RO Balasore

06/25/2022
1

CANARA BANK

HEAD OFFICE, BENGALURU

OFFER DOCUMENT

FOR

HIRING OF PREMISES

UNDER

TWO BID SYSTEM

Issued By:

Premises & Estate Section

Circle Office

Bhubaneswar

Plot No 1556(P),1561(P),

Jagamara, PO- Khandagiri

Bhubaneswar - 751030

Phone -0674 - 2353123

Email- pecobhu@canarabank.com

Web: www.canarabank.com

1

2

OFFER DOCUMENT INVITING OFFERS IN TWO-BID SYSTEM FOR HIRING PREMISES

FOR REGIONAL OFFICE

The Offer document consists of the following:

TECHNICAL BID:

  1. Notice Inviting Offers
  2. Instructions to offerers
  3. Terms & Conditions
  4. Technical Details of the Premises offered
    1. Carpet Area Definition
  1. Strong Room specifications

FINANCIAL BID:

i) Rate/rental details of the premises offered.

All the above mentioned documents are to be submitted to the Bank duly signed by the offerer/s on all pages.

***********

2

Offer Documents dated 25/06/2022 for Hiring of Premises for Regional Office at Balasore

3

NOTICE INVITING OFFERS FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR OUR

REGIONAL OFFICE AT BALASORE

Premises & Estate Section,

Circle Office

Plot No 1556(P),1561(P),

Jagamara, PO- Khandagiri,

Bhubaneswar - 751030

Phone -0674 - 2353123

CANARA BANK intends to take Commercial premises on lease basis from Individuals/ Firms. Offers are invited under Two Bid System as per details given below:

1. Requirements :

Name of Branch/ Office

Carpet Area of

with Location

Premises

REGIONAL OFFICE AT

Approx 5000 sqft

BALASORE

Required

Preference will be given to Ground Floor. Minimum Power Connection of 3 Phase, 40KW

  1. The prospective offerers meeting the above requirements are requested to collect the Offer Documents from the Office at the above address from 25/06/2022 to 15/07/2022 during working hours. The Offer Document can also be downloaded from our website www.canarabank.com.
  2. Duly filled in offers placed in a Sealed Envelope superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES AT ……………….."( Please mention the name of branch whichever is applicable shall be submitted up to 3.00PM (on 15/07/2022) to Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office at the above given address.
  3. The "Technical Bid" will be opened on the same day at 3.30PM at the above office in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives who may choose to be present.

No Brokers / Intermediaries shall be entertained. Canara Bank reserves the right to accept or reject any or all offers in full / part without assigning any reasons whatsoever.

Sd/-

Asst. General Manager

Place: Bhubaneswar

Date: 25/06/2022

3

Offer Documents dated 25/06/2022 for Hiring of Premises for Regional Office at Balasore

4

Instructions to Offerers

  1. The Notice Inviting Offer, Instructions to offerers, Terms and Conditions, Technical details of the premises offered, Carpet Area Definition, Strong Room specifications and Financial Bid will form part of the offer to be submitted by the offerer.
  2. The offers are to be submitted in Two Bid System i.e., Technical Bid and Financial Bid.
  3. The Technical Bid consists of all the required information called for in a questionnaire and shall contain, inter alia, the details regarding the property viz., Name & Address of offerer, location, area of the plot, copy of sanctioned plan with completion / occupation certificate, floor area of portion to be leased, specification of internal finishes, amenities, sanctioned electrical power load, usages of the property, title reports to confirm ownership and clear marketability, and other terms and conditions relevant to the hiring of premises (other than the price). The Technical Bid shall be submitted in sealed cover (Marked Envelope-1) superscribed as "Technical Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank Branch/Office at…………….(Location, Place)". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.
  4. The Financial Bid shall contain only financial details i.e., rate/ rent per sq.ft. on carpet area basis and other financial implications. The Financial Bids will be placed in a sealed envelope (Marked Envelope -2) and superscribed as "Financial Bid for Hiring of Office Premises for Canara Bank at……………… (Location, Place)". The Name & address of the offerer to be mentioned on the cover without fail.

5. Both the sealed envelopes shall be placed in a bigger sealed envelope superscribed as "OFFER FOR HIRING OF PREMISES FOR CANARA BANK

………………………………… (Location, Place)" and submitted at the address given in

the Notice Inviting Offers on or before the last date and time for submission.

6. Offers received with delay for any reasons whatsoever, including postal delay after the time and date fixed for submission of offers shall be termed as "LATE" and shall not be considered.

4

Offer Documents dated 25/06/2022 for Hiring of Premises for Regional Office at Balasore

5

  1. Copies of the following documents are to be submitted with Technical Bid in support of the details furnished there in.
    1. A set of floor plans, sections, elevations and site plan of the premises offered showing the detailed dimensions, main approach road, road on either side if any width of the road/s and adjacent properties etc.,
    2. A copy of the title of investigation and search report along with copies of title deeds.
    3. Documents related to conversion of land use to Non-agricultural purpose from the competent authority.
  3. All columns of the offer documents must be duly filled in and no column should be left blank. All the pages of the offer documents are to be signed by the offerer /authorized signatory. In case of joint ownership, all the joint owners have to sign all the pages of the bids (Technical and Financial Bids). Any over- writing or use of white ink is to be duly authenticated by the offerer. Incomplete Offers / Offers with in-correct details are liable for rejection.

9. In case the space in the offer document is found insufficient, the offerers may attach separate sheets.

  1. The offer submitted shall be in compliance to the terms/conditions specified in the offer document. However, any terms in deviation to the terms/conditions specified therein, shall be furnished in a separate sheet marking "list of deviations". Bank reserves the right to accept or reject all or any of the deviations without assigning any reason.
  2. Separate offers are to be submitted, if more than one property is offered.
  3. i) The Technical bids will be opened on Date & Time stipulated in the Notice inviting Offers in the presence of offerer/s at our above office. Offerer/s is/are advised in his/her/their own interest to be present on that date, at the specified time.
  1. The preliminary short-listed offerers will be informed in writing by the Bank

for arranging site inspection of the offered premises.

iii) After the site visit, the Technical Bid will be evaluated on various parameters like location, amenities available, exclusivity, nearby surroundings, proneness to water logging / flood etc, quality of construction, efficacy of the internal layout of premises and layout of

5

Offer Documents dated 25/06/2022 for Hiring of Premises for Regional Office at Balasore

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2022 19:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 417 B 5 323 M 5 323 M
Net income 2022 56 540 M 722 M 722 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,89x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 338 B 4 312 M 4 312 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 86 919
Free-Float 35,1%
