Canara Bank : Offer documents for hiring of premises under Two bid system for our Davangere Chamrajpet Branch (DP Code-11022) RO- DAVANGERE

Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Manipal - 576 104.
Ph:0820-2570909 e-mail: gacompl@canarabank.com
PREMISES REQUIRED
Offers are invited under TWO-BID SYSTEM from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground Floor and ready for occupation with required Power Load, for Branches at the following locations:
Location, Place
Carpet Area in Sft
CHAMRAJPET
DAVANGERE
BRANCH,
2200 Sqft (Including ATM
DAVANGERE CITY, DAVANGERE (dist). PIN-
Space)
577001
The details are published in the Bank's Website: http://www.canarabank.com. The
necessary application forms may be obtained from the above mentioned office or at General Administration Section, Regional Office, DAVANGERE or downloaded
from the Bank's Website. Last date of submission is on 16.09.2022 up to 3.00 P.M.
Further communications, corrigendum and amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.
Sd/-
Place: Manipal
Assistant General Manager
Date : 21.08.2022
Manipal Circle
Disclaimer
Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 12:35:06 UTC.