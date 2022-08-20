Log in
    532483   INE476A01014

CANARA BANK

(532483)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-18
230.75 INR   -3.81%
08:36aCANARA BANK : Offer documents for hiring of premises under Two bid system for our Davangere Chamrajpet Branch (DP Code-11022) RO- DAVANGERE
PU
08/19Indian shares fall over 1%, bank stocks weigh
RE
08/17CANARA BANK : HIRING OF PREMISES UNDER TWO BID SYSTEM AT SHIMLA, M.C. AREA i.e. SHIMLA URBAN, H.P.
PU
Canara Bank : Offer documents for hiring of premises under Two bid system for our Davangere Chamrajpet Branch (DP Code-11022) RO- DAVANGERE

08/20/2022 | 08:36am EDT
Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Manipal - 576 104.

Ph:0820-2570909 e-mail: gacompl@canarabank.com

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under TWO-BID SYSTEM from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground Floor and ready for occupation with required Power Load, for Branches at the following locations:

Location, Place

Carpet Area in Sft

CHAMRAJPET

DAVANGERE

BRANCH,

2200 Sqft (Including ATM

DAVANGERE CITY, DAVANGERE (dist). PIN-

Space)

577001

The details are published in the Bank's Website: http://www.canarabank.com. The

necessary application forms may be obtained from the above mentioned office or at General Administration Section, Regional Office, DAVANGERE or downloaded

from the Bank's Website. Last date of submission is on 16.09.2022 up to 3.00 P.M.

Further communications, corrigendum and amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.

Sd/-

Place: Manipal

Assistant General Manager

Date : 21.08.2022

Manipal Circle

Disclaimer

Canara Bank Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 12:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 461 B 5 765 M 5 765 M
Net income 2023 82 035 M 1 026 M 1 026 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,17x
Yield 2023 3,42%
Capitalization 419 B 5 240 M 5 240 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 86 919
Free-Float 35,1%
Managers and Directors
Lingam Venkata Prabhakar CEO, Managing Director & Director
S. K. Majumdar Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Shukla Chief Information Security Officer
Jayaraman V. Chief Technology Officer
Vinay Mohta Secretary & Compliance Officer
