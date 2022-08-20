Canara Bank : Offer documents for hiring of premises under Two bid system for our Davangere Chamrajpet Branch (DP Code-11022) RO- DAVANGERE

Premises & Estate Section, Circle Office, Manipal - 576 104.

Ph:0820-2570909 e-mail: gacompl@canarabank.com

PREMISES REQUIRED

Offers are invited under TWO-BID SYSTEM from the owners of commercial space preferably in the Ground Floor and ready for occupation with required Power Load, for Branches at the following locations:

Location, Place Carpet Area in Sft CHAMRAJPET DAVANGERE BRANCH, 2200 Sqft (Including ATM DAVANGERE CITY, DAVANGERE (dist). PIN- Space) 577001

The details are published in the Bank's Website: http://www.canarabank.com. The

necessary application forms may be obtained from the above mentioned office or at General Administration Section, Regional Office, DAVANGERE or downloaded

from the Bank's Website. Last date of submission is on 16.09.2022 up to 3.00 P.M.

Further communications, corrigendum and amendments, if any, will be hosted in Bank's website only.